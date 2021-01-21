Amazon and Flipkart are in the middle of their Republic Day special sales and we have gathered together some of the best deals. Amazon's Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will run until this weekend, offering hundreds of deals on top electronics products. But not all of these deals are worth your time and money. We've handpicked the best offers you can grab today on laptops, Amazon devices, headphones, and other electronics. Make sure you make the most of bundled offers to make these deals even better.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale - Best offers on electronics

Samsung 27-inch curved-screen monitor (Rs. 16,499)

Working or learning from home? You could probably add another display to your workstation. Samsung's 27-inch curved-screen monitor is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 31,000) for a limited period during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale. The monitor offers a full-HD resolution and support for AMD FreeSync.

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick (2020 model) is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You can use the Fire TV Stick to covert your regular TV into a smart one, and stream content across a wide range of apps and services. Fire TV Stick is easy to set up and use, and supports almost all major streaming services available in India. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos Audio, and a Bluetooth-based remote control.

Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) (Rs. 10,499)

If you love reading, you've got to try out the Kindle Paperwhite. Currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999), the new 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, and waterproof. You can literally take it anywhere, thanks to its amazing battery life. Kindle Paperwhite offers 8GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart bulb combo (Rs. 3,399)

Start your smart home adventures with this combination which consists of a smart speaker and a smart bulb. The Echo Dot (4th generation) and Wipro 9W smart LED bulb are currently selling at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. Amazon's Echo Dot is powered by Alexa which lets you operate the speaker using voice commands. You can play music, check the weather, ask questions, and even control your smart home equipment using simple voice commands.

Apple AirPods with charging case (Rs. 11,499)

In case you missed Amazon's last sale, you can again grab Apple's AirPods at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 14,900) during the Great Republic Day sale this week. SBI credit card users can avail another instant discount worth 10 percent on their purchase, bringing down the overall effective price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 24,990)

Another deal that's back is the discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. The headphones are currently selling at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). In case you're in the market for a pair of headphones with great noise cancellation features, you can't go wrong with these.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Top offers on electronics

MSI Modern 14 Ryzen 5 14-inch laptop (Rs. 47,990)

MSI Modern 14 laptop is currently selling at a discounted price Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 61,990) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The thin-and-light laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display.

LG Gram 14-inch laptop (Rs. 54,990)

LG Gram 14-inch laptop (14Z990) is currently down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 95,000) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The thin-and-light laptop is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. You can exchange an old laptop and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 on your purchase.

MSI GF63 gaming laptop (Rs. 62,990)

In case you're in the market for a gaming laptop, the MSI GF63 gaming laptop is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q card. The 15-inch display runs at full-HD resolution, and the display is coated with anti-glare coating.

