Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals, Discounts on Popular Laptops

Here are the best deals on laptops for home and office that you can find on Amazon right now.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2021 11:12 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals, Discounts on Popular Laptops

Photo Credit: Amazon

HP Chromebook x360 is available with a discount of Rs. 18,620

Highlights
  • Asus VivoBook 14 is priced at Rs. 47,990
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 gets Rs. 19,400 discount
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently underway

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is now underway with offers and discounts on laptops across price range. We have curated a list of a few popular laptops that can be used for remote work or online classes as well. Amazon is also offering various EMI options as well as exchange offers. The list contains laptops from companies including HP, Dell, and Asus. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a month-long event this year. Here are our top picks for the best deals on Amazon right now:

Asus VivoBook 14

Asus VivoBook 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and 220 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable up to 12GB), and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop weighs 1.6kg and is claimed to offer up to six hours of battery life. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home and will get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Buy now at Rs. 47,990 (MRP: Rs. 63,990)

Dell 15

Dell 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare display. Under the hood, the machine comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor. The processor is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with a lift-hinge design.

Buy now at Rs. 41,990 (MRP: Rs. 56,776)

HP 15

HP 15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has 220 nits of peak brightness. There is an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The machine features AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop also gets a USB Type-C port, and two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP: Rs. 46,055)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 sports a 15.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) display that offers 220 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 256GB SSD. The machine weighs 1.85kg and is claimed to offer up to eight hours of battery life. Additionally, the laptop gets Rapid Charge technology which juices up 80 percent of the battery in an hour. Other features of the laptop include a Privacy Shutter, Dual Array Microphone and two 1.5W HD stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Buy now at Rs. 36,490 (MRP: Rs. 55,890)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (AMD)

This variant of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with a 15.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) display as well. Under the hood, it gets an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 256GB SSD. The machine weighs 1.85kg and is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Customers will also get the Rapid Charge technology which charges 80 percent of the battery in an hour.

Buy now at Rs. 36,990 (MRP: Rs. 43,990)

Dell Inspiron 3501

Dell Inspiron 3501 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare LED display. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with Intel UHD Graphics and Windows 10 Home.

Buy now at Rs. 38,490 (MRP: Rs. 44,634)

HP Chromebook x360

HP Chromebook x360 features a 14-inch touchscreen display. The convertible laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, which is paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB SSD. As per the company, the laptop offers up to 13 hours of battery on a single charge. Other features of the notebook include a fingerprint reader and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop runs ChromeOS and weighs 1.65kg.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP: Rs. 57,610)

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival Sale, Great Indian Festival 2021, Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale, Great Indian Festival Deals, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Laptops
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals, Discounts on Popular Laptops
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  6. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  7. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Support Launched
  10. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
  3. Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon
  4. TRUTH Social: Donald Trump Launches His Own Social Media App to 'Stand Up to Big Tech'
  5. Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact
  6. Crypto Collapse Could Result in Global Financial Crisis, Claims Bank of England Executive
  7. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked Up to 50 Percent ‘Very Soon’
  8. BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Greater Affordability
  9. Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Pilot Novi Digital Wallet in the US
  10. Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Event Is Live; Brings Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com