Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is now underway with offers and discounts on laptops across price range. We have curated a list of a few popular laptops that can be used for remote work or online classes as well. Amazon is also offering various EMI options as well as exchange offers. The list contains laptops from companies including HP, Dell, and Asus. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a month-long event this year. Here are our top picks for the best deals on Amazon right now:

Asus VivoBook 14

Asus VivoBook 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and 220 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable up to 12GB), and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop weighs 1.6kg and is claimed to offer up to six hours of battery life. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home and will get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Buy now at Rs. 47,990 (MRP: Rs. 63,990)

Dell 15

Dell 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare display. Under the hood, the machine comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor. The processor is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with a lift-hinge design.

Buy now at Rs. 41,990 (MRP: Rs. 56,776)

HP 15

HP 15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has 220 nits of peak brightness. There is an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The machine features AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop also gets a USB Type-C port, and two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP: Rs. 46,055)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 sports a 15.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) display that offers 220 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 256GB SSD. The machine weighs 1.85kg and is claimed to offer up to eight hours of battery life. Additionally, the laptop gets Rapid Charge technology which juices up 80 percent of the battery in an hour. Other features of the laptop include a Privacy Shutter, Dual Array Microphone and two 1.5W HD stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Buy now at Rs. 36,490 (MRP: Rs. 55,890)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (AMD)

This variant of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with a 15.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) display as well. Under the hood, it gets an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 256GB SSD. The machine weighs 1.85kg and is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Customers will also get the Rapid Charge technology which charges 80 percent of the battery in an hour.

Buy now at Rs. 36,990 (MRP: Rs. 43,990)

Dell Inspiron 3501

Dell Inspiron 3501 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare LED display. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with Intel UHD Graphics and Windows 10 Home.

Buy now at Rs. 38,490 (MRP: Rs. 44,634)

HP Chromebook x360

HP Chromebook x360 features a 14-inch touchscreen display. The convertible laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, which is paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB SSD. As per the company, the laptop offers up to 13 hours of battery on a single charge. Other features of the notebook include a fingerprint reader and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop runs ChromeOS and weighs 1.65kg.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP: Rs. 57,610)

