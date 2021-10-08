Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is currently underway with hundreds of deals across a wide range of products. The first round of the festive season sale with the HDFC Bank offer is set to end at midnight tonight. Amazon's month-long Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will continue with other bank offers from Saturday. In case you've been busy, you can still grab some great deals and get extra discount with your HDFC Bank card. We've handpicked the best tech deals available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale today. Remember, all these offers below are for a limited period only, and the prices are likely to keep changing throughout the day.

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones (Rs. 8,990)

You can grab Sony's WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones for as low as Rs. 8,990 using a coupon on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. All you have to do is select the coupon on the product page, and the Rs. 1,000 extra discount will be applied automatically at checkout. That's a pretty good price for these TWS earphones that come with ANC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a total battery life of up to 32 hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 (Rs. 62,990)

If you're planning to get serious about video blogging (vlogging), you may want to consider Sony's Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1. Currently down to Rs. 62,990, the digital camera is ideal for most video bloggers, and comes with a Bluetooth shooting grip too. In case you don't want the latter, the camera is even cheaper at just Rs. 52,990. The compact camera is ideal for most young vloggers looking to capture high-quality videos while on the move.

Buy now at: Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H gaming laptop (Rs. 61,990)

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, here's a deal for you. Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 76,020) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 out of the box. You can swap an old laptop and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,900 (varies depending on your laptop's model and make, and location).

Buy now at: Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 76,020)

Asus ROG Strix GL10CS gaming desktop (Rs. 69,990)

If you prefer a gaming desktop instead, the Asus ROG Strix GL10CS gaming desktop is currently down to Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 92,990) for a limited period during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Unfortunately, there's no exchange offer bundled with this deal. The gaming desktop is powered by an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1660 graphics card with 6GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 92,990)

LG UltraWide 32-inch monitor (Rs. 27,999)

Expand your work-from-home setup with a new ultra-wide monitor this festive season. The LG UltraWide 32-inch monitor is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 36,000) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The monitor offers a native resolution of 2560x1080 on an IPS display and supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. It comes with an inbuilt speaker system and supports audio out.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 36,000)

TP-Link Deco M5 wireless system (Rs. 12,999)

If you've got Wi-Fi blind spots around the house, it's time to switch to a mesh-based wireless system. They're more reliable, easy to set up, and cover a much larger area than a single router. TP-Link Deco M5 is currently selling at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. It comes with three router units which promise to cover an area of up to 5,500 square feet depending on the setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Sunon Gaming Chair (Rs. 10,716)

A key element to your work-from-home setup is your chair. Investing in the right kind of chair for your setup can help to stay away from a lot of back, neck, and headache issues. Sunon's gaming chair, currently selling at Rs. 10,716 in a Lightning Deal, comes with adjustable seat height and a retractable footrest. The deal is already over 30 percent claimed and might run out quickly.



Buy now at: Rs. 10,716 (MRP Rs. 18,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.