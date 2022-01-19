Keyboards are the basic yet most important input accessory that is coupled with a PC. They come in various sizes, avatars, and serve different purposes. While there is a high demand for the wireless keyboards, some people still prefer wired options. Premium wired keyboards are loaded with features. While some offer sleek design and typing comfort, others have durability, longevity, and compatibility as their USPs. If you are looking for a comfortable typing experience along with a great build, then here is a list of popular premium wired keyboards that you might want to check out.

1. Perixx Periboard-317

Perixx Periboard-317 is a USB keyboard that sports white backlighting for use under low light conditions. It has a one-piece design for improved durability. It has large keys and a chiclet design to prevent wrong key presses. This keyboard has membrane key switches with a claimed life of up to 5 million keystrokes.

White Backlighting Perixx PERIBOARD-317 USB Wired Illuminated Keyboard - White LED Backlit - 17.32"x5.08"x1.06" Dimension ₹ 3,449 The Perixx Periboard-317 USB keyboard is fitted with a 1.6-metre cable.

2. Macally ACEKEYA

Macally ACEKEYA is an ultra-thin USB keyboard that is ideal for Mac systems and is also compatible with Windows. It features 20 Apple shortcut keys for one-touch commands. The keyboard features a full-sized layout with 110 slim and quiet keys.

Ultra-Thin Body Macally Ultra-Slim USB Wired Computer Keyboard for Apple MacBook Pro, Air, iMac, Mac Mini, Windows PC Laptops/Desktops and Notebooks | Plug and Play - No Drivers | Silver Finish ₹ 7,426 The Macally ACEKEYA keyboard is fitted with a 1.4-metre cable.

3. Perixx Periboard-512

The Perixx Periboard-512 keyboard has a split-key design to conform to natural arm and hand positions. It features an integrated palm rest for added comfort. Its 3D curved surface is designed to match the curvature of human fingers. Also, it is fitted with responsive keys for comfortable keystrokes.

Split Design Perixx PERIBOARD-512 Wired Natural Ergonomic Design Split Keyboard (Black - Bulky Size 19.09"x9.29"x1.73") ₹ 7,684 The Perixx Periboard-512 keyboard features seven multimedia hotkeys for improved ease of access.

4. TVS Electronics Gold Bharat

TVS Electronic Gold Bharat is a mechanical keyboard that is equipped with Longhua blue switches. According to the company, its keys have a life of up to 50 million keystrokes. Its sculpted keycaps offer great comfort. Also, the characters on the keys are laser-etched to prevent fading.

Blue Switches TVS-e Gold Bharat Wired Mechanical Keyboard with Long Hua Blue Switches with Full 104 Keys Layout (Connectivity - USB) (Black) ₹ 2,200 TVS Electronic Gold Bharat is claimed to have a mean time between failures (MTBF) of up to 200,000 hours.

5. Kensington Pro Fit K75400US

The Kensington Pro Fit K75400US keyboard has a split and sloped design for improved ergonomics. It is also fitted with an adjustable reverse tilt stand and a wrist rest for improved comfort. The keyboard has a spill-resistant design for easy cleaning.

Wrist Rest Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wired Keyboard- Black (K75400US) ₹ 9,723 The Kensington Pro Fit K75400US keyboard has quiet keys for a smooth typing experience.

6. Perixx Periboard-106US

The Perixx Periboard-106US keyboard has a full-size layout. Its keys are said to have a durability of up to 10 million keystrokes. The characters on the keys are laser-etched. Also, the keys sport a curved design to match the typing motion of your fingers.

Laser-Etched Characters Perixx PERIBOARD-106US, Performance Wired Keyboard - 20 Million Key Press Life - Full Size 17.9"x6.6"x1.7" - US English Layout ₹ 6,362 The Perixx Periboard-106US keyboard is fitted with PB-106 switches for a mechanical feel.

7. Macally MKEYE

Macally MKEYE is a full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad. It is designed for Mac systems with 15 Apple-specific shortcut keys. The keyboard is also compatible with Windows systems and features compatible multimedia shortcut keys. Its low-profile keys are said to offer a quiet and comfortable typing experience.

Shortcut Keys Macally 104 Key Full-Size USB Keyboard with Short-Cut Keys for Mac (MKEYE) ₹ 4,099 The Macally MKEYE keyboard is fitted with a tilt-stand for improved comfort.

8. Keys-U-See LPKBYUSB

Keys-U-See LPKBYUSB is a full-sized USB keyboard with 104 keys. The keyboard is designed for people with visual impairment or low vision. It has the largest print on keycaps for a full-sized keyboard, the company claims.

Large Typeface Keys-U-See Large Print USB Wired Computer Keyboard (Yellow Keys with Black Letters) Great for Visually Impaired Individuals - Senior Citizens in Low and Dim Lighted Areas - Seniors with Poor Vision ₹ 8,664 The Keys-U-See LPKBYUSB keyboard features multimedia and energy-saver hotkeys.

Best Deals on Premium Wired Keyboards for Your Perusal

Product Name Price in India Macally 104 Key Full-Size USB Keyboard with Short-Cut Keys for Mac (MKEYE) ₹ 4,099 Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wired Keyboard- Black (K75400US) ₹ 9,723 TVS-e Gold Bharat Wired Mechanical Keyboard with Long Hua Blue Switches with Full 104 Keys Layout (Connectivity - USB) (Black) ₹ 2,200 Perixx PERIBOARD-512 Wired Natural Ergonomic Design Split Keyboard (Black - Bulky Size 19.09"x9.29"x1.73") ₹ 7,684 Perixx PERIBOARD-317 USB Wired Illuminated Keyboard - White LED Backlit - 17.32"x5.08"x1.06" Dimension ₹ 3,449 Perixx PERIBOARD-106US, Performance Wired Keyboard - 20 Million Key Press Life - Full Size 17.9"x6.6"x1.7" - US English Layout ₹ 6,362 Macally Ultra-Slim USB Wired Computer Keyboard for Apple MacBook Pro, Air, iMac, Mac Mini, Windows PC Laptops/Desktops and Notebooks | Plug and Play - No Drivers | Silver Finish ₹ 7,426 Keys-U-See Large Print USB Wired Computer Keyboard (Yellow Keys with Black Letters) Great for Visually Impaired Individuals - Senior Citizens in Low and Dim Lighted Areas - Seniors with Poor Vision ₹ 8,664

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.