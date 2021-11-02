How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts

A wireless keyboard is a great addition to any PC setup, whether you're using it with your laptop for better ergonomics or if you're putting together a large screen setup with your PC hooked up to the television while you're working from your couch, and don't want wires cluttering up the whole space. There are a number of really great options in wireless keyboards that you can buy right now, and we looked for the very best ones that you can get deals and discounts on right now.

The list includes picks from Logitech and Portronics, as well as lesser known brands that nonetheless have some really high quality options, at great prices. Here are the six best options for deals on wireless keyboards you can get right now.

1. Logitech K230

Logitech K230 comes with a mini USB unifying receiver having 2.4GHz connectivity for a reliable connection up to 10 metres. As per the company, this keyboard is up to 36 percent smaller than most standard keyboards but still packs all the standard keys. With an auto-sleep mode, this keyboard promises to offer up to two years of battery life.

Extended Battery Life Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black ₹ 895 Logitech K230 keyboard comes with replaceable battery doors in Blue, Grey, and Pink colours.

2. Portronics Chicklet POR-973

Portronics Chicklet POR-973 is a lightweight and foldable keyboard that is said to be compatible with Windows, iOS, Android and most Bluetooth-enabled devices. As per the company, its keys are placed ergonomically to prevent mistyping. Also, the keyboard is said to work up to 140 hours on a single charge with a claimed standby time of up to 6 months.

Folding Design Portronics Chicklet POR-973 Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black ₹ 1,299 Portronics Chicklet POR-973 has high-quality keys that are said to offer silent keystrokes.

3. Logitech K400 Plus

Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard is designed to be used for navigating TV-connected PCs, the company says. It even comes with dedicated media-friendly keys and an integrated touchpad for a hassle-free experience. The keyboard claims to offer connectivity to a range of up to 10 metres. Also, it is compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome OS devices, as per the company.

Integrated Touchpad Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Livingroom Keyboard with Touchpad for Home Theatre PC Connected to TV, Customizable Multi-Media Keys, Windows, Android, Laptop- Black ₹ 2,995 Logitech K400 Plus is claimed to have a battery life of up to 18 months.

4. Targus KB55

The Targus KB55 multi-platform wireless keyboard sports a super slim design with scissor-switch keys for an improved typing experience, the company says. It is said to be compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. The keyboard comes with two AAA batteries and has an indicator on the front that lets you know when you need to switch them out.

Battery Life Indicator Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black) ₹ 1,199 Targus KB55 keyboard features Bluetooth v3.0 wireless connectivity.

5. Logitech K480

Logitech K480 features an integrated cradle to hold up your phone or tablet (up to 10.5-mm thick and 258-mm wide). The wireless keyboard is said to offer a connectivity range of up to 10 metres. In addition, it can connect to up to three wireless Bluetooth devices simultaneously and allows users to switch typing between them via its easy-switch dial.

Easy-Switch Dial Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard (Black) ₹ 2,395 Logitech K480 comes with a familiar keyboard layout with commonly used shortcut keys as well.

6. Rii Mini i8

Rii Mini i8 offers lag-free 2.4GHz connectivity, and the keyboard is said to be compatible with PC, Android TV, Google TV, Xbox 360, and PS3. It features a 92-key QWERTY keyboard and touchpad that supports multitouch functionality; a single finger click serving as left mouse and click and double finger click serving as right mouse click.

For Gamers Rii Mini Keyboard Wireless Touchpad Keyboard With Mouse Combo ₹ 599 The Rii Mini i8 comes with a built-in lithium-ion battery.

How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts

Product Name Price in India Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black) ₹ 1,199 Rii Mini Keyboard Wireless Touchpad Keyboard With Mouse Combo ₹ 599 Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard (Black) ₹ 2,395 Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black ₹ 895 Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Livingroom Keyboard with Touchpad for Home Theatre PC Connected to TV, Customizable Multi-Media Keys, Windows, Android, Laptop- Black ₹ 2,995 Portronics Chicklet POR-973 Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black ₹ 1,299

