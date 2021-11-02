Technology News
loading

How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts

Wireless keyboards offer portability and untangle you from the trouble of managing cables. Here are few options for your perusal.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2021 12:08 IST
How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts

A wireless keyboard is a great addition to any PC setup, whether you're using it with your laptop for better ergonomics or if you're putting together a large screen setup with your PC hooked up to the television while you're working from your couch, and don't want wires cluttering up the whole space. There are a number of really great options in wireless keyboards that you can buy right now, and we looked for the very best ones that you can get deals and discounts on right now. 

The list includes picks from Logitech and Portronics, as well as lesser known brands that nonetheless have some really high quality options, at great prices. Here are the six best options for deals on wireless keyboards you can get right now.

1. Logitech K230

Logitech K230 comes with a mini USB unifying receiver having 2.4GHz connectivity for a reliable connection up to 10 metres. As per the company, this keyboard is up to 36 percent smaller than most standard keyboards but still packs all the standard keys. With an auto-sleep mode, this keyboard promises to offer up to two years of battery life.

Extended Battery Life
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black
₹ 895

Logitech K230 keyboard comes with replaceable battery doors in Blue, Grey, and Pink colours.

2. Portronics Chicklet POR-973

Portronics Chicklet POR-973 is a lightweight and foldable keyboard that is said to be compatible with Windows, iOS, Android and most Bluetooth-enabled devices. As per the company, its keys are placed ergonomically to prevent mistyping. Also, the keyboard is said to work up to 140 hours on a single charge with a claimed standby time of up to 6 months.

Folding Design
Portronics Chicklet POR-973 Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black
Portronics Chicklet POR-973 Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black
₹ 1,299

Portronics Chicklet POR-973 has high-quality keys that are said to offer silent keystrokes.

logitech k400 plus logitech

Logitech K400 Plus

3. Logitech K400 Plus

Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard is designed to be used for navigating TV-connected PCs, the company says. It even comes with dedicated media-friendly keys and an integrated touchpad for a hassle-free experience. The keyboard claims to offer connectivity to a range of up to 10 metres. Also, it is compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome OS devices, as per the company.

Integrated Touchpad
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Livingroom Keyboard with Touchpad for Home Theatre PC Connected to TV, Customizable Multi-Media Keys, Windows, Android, Laptop- Black
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Livingroom Keyboard with Touchpad for Home Theatre PC Connected to TV, Customizable Multi-Media Keys, Windows, Android, Laptop- Black
₹ 2,995

Logitech K400 Plus is claimed to have a battery life of up to 18 months.

4. Targus KB55

The Targus KB55 multi-platform wireless keyboard sports a super slim design with scissor-switch keys for an improved typing experience, the company says. It is said to be compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. The keyboard comes with two AAA batteries and has an indicator on the front that lets you know when you need to switch them out.  

Battery Life Indicator
Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black)
Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black)
₹ 1,199

Targus KB55 keyboard features Bluetooth v3.0 wireless connectivity.

5. Logitech K480

Logitech K480 features an integrated cradle to hold up your phone or tablet (up to 10.5-mm thick and 258-mm wide). The wireless keyboard is said to offer a connectivity range of up to 10 metres. In addition, it can connect to up to three wireless Bluetooth devices simultaneously and allows users to switch typing between them via its easy-switch dial.  

Easy-Switch Dial
Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard (Black)
Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard (Black)
₹ 2,395

Logitech K480 comes with a familiar keyboard layout with commonly used shortcut keys as well.

6. Rii Mini i8

Rii Mini i8 offers lag-free 2.4GHz connectivity, and the keyboard is said to be compatible with PC, Android TV, Google TV, Xbox 360, and PS3. It features a 92-key QWERTY keyboard and touchpad that supports multitouch functionality; a single finger click serving as left mouse and click and double finger click serving as right mouse click.

For Gamers
Rii Mini Keyboard Wireless Touchpad Keyboard With Mouse Combo
Rii Mini Keyboard Wireless Touchpad Keyboard With Mouse Combo
₹ 599

The Rii Mini i8 comes with a built-in lithium-ion battery.

How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts

Product Name Price in India
Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black) ₹ 1,199
Rii Mini Keyboard Wireless Touchpad Keyboard With Mouse Combo ₹ 599
Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard (Black) ₹ 2,395
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black ₹ 895
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Livingroom Keyboard with Touchpad for Home Theatre PC Connected to TV, Customizable Multi-Media Keys, Windows, Android, Laptop- Black ₹ 2,995
Portronics Chicklet POR-973 Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black ₹ 1,299
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wireless Keyboards, computer accessories, Deals, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Binance - What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency Exchange
Best Deals on TVs to Check Out for Your Home

Related Stories

How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Teardown Gives Us a Glimpse of Its Internals
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  7. Edward Snowden Warns Against Betting Big on Dog Coin Clone Like Shiba Inu
  8. Huawei Watch Fit With 10-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Scammers Execute Classic Rug-Pull on SQUID Token, Vanishing With Millions
  10. WhatsApp Pay Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Partners With National Geographic to Showcase Artemis II Moon Mission
  2. Apple Cuts iPad Production to Feed Chips to iPhone 13: Report
  3. Beats Fit Pro With Spatial Audio, Apple's H1 Chip Debut; Beats Solo Pro, Beats EP, Powerbeats Discontinued
  4. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  5. Squid Game-Inspired Crypto Token Crashes by 99.99 Percent, Creators Vanish With Over $3 Million
  6. WhatsApp Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September, 309 Ban Appeals Made By Users
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Values Show Little Movement as Shiba Inu Continues to Shine in the Meme Coin War
  8. NFT Gaming Firm 'The Sandbox' Raises $93 Million From Investors Led by SoftBank
  9. The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Immerses Us in the Star Wars Underworld
  10. ByteDance to Reorganise as CFO Shou Zi Chew Steps Down to Focus on TikTok, Memo Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com