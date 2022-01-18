Just like any wireless device, a wireless keyboard offer great portability and save its users from the hassle of managing cables. Wireless keyboards can be easily used with a multitude of devices with some of them include support for PCs as well as smartphones. In addition, the wireless keyboards allow users to work from a distance. For example, if you want to control your PC from across a small room, you can easily do it with the wireless one. Here are some options of you are looking for one.

1. Logitech K230

Logitech K230 is a compact wireless keyboard that comes with a 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver. It is claimed to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. The keyboard is said to have a battery life of up to 2 years. Also, it has an auto-sleep feature to extend the battery life.

The keys of Logitech K230 are designed for a comfortable and quiet typing experience.

2. Logitech K400

The Logitech K400 keyboard has a range of up to 10 metres, the company says. It features a touchpad with left and right-click buttons for easy PC to TV navigation. According to the company, the keyboard has a battery life of up to 18 months.

Users can customise the controls on Logitech K400 via the Logitech Options software.

3. iClever BK10

iClever BK10 is a wireless keyboard with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It has the option to connect with three wireless devices simultaneously. It is a full-sized keyboard that features a numeric keypad. The keyboard sports an ultra-slim design and is ideal for Mac systems.

The bottom of the iClever BK10 keyboard is equipped with shock and skid-resistant pads.

4. Logitech K380

Logitech K380 is a Bluetooth wireless keyboard that allows users to pair with up to three devices simultaneously. It is compatible with various devices, including Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, Android and more. The keyboard has a battery life of up to 2 years, as per the company.

The Logitech K380 keyboard is equipped with shortcut and media keys.

5. Targus KB55

The Targus KB55 keyboard has a super slim design with scissor switch keys for improved typing response. It offers Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity with MacOS, Windows, iOS and Android systems. The keyboard features a battery life indicator. It also has an on/off switch to improve the battery life.

The Targus KB55 keyboard comes with two Energizer Max AAA batteries.

6. Arteck HW086

Arteck HW086 comes with a nano USB receiver. It has a heavy-duty stainless steel body. Its low profile keys are designed to offer a quiet and comfortable typing experience. The HW086 is equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery that has a battery life of up to 6 months, the company says.

The Arteck HW086 keyboard is fitted with slip-resistant pads at the bottom.

7. Arteck HB192

Arteck HB192 is a full-sized wireless keyboard with USB connectivity. It allows users to pair with up to three devices simultaneously via the Bluetooth connection. This keyboard is compatible with MacOS, Windows, Android, and iOS systems.

The rechargeable battery of Arteck HB192 is said to have a life of up to 6 months.

8. Keychron K6

Keychron K6 is a mechanical keyboard that offers both wireless and wired connectivity options. It features Bluetooth v5.1 support and can pair with up to three devices simultaneously. The K6 has a battery life of up to 200 hours, as per the company.

The Keychron K6 keyboard is fitted with Gateron Brown switches for enhanced tactile feedback.

