Technology News
loading

Best Deals on Popular Wireless Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Wireless keyboards offer great portability and allow you to escape from the mess of managing cables. Here are a few popular options to consider.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 January 2022 18:27 IST
Best Deals on Popular Wireless Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Just like any wireless device, a wireless keyboard offer great portability and save its users from the hassle of managing cables. Wireless keyboards can be easily used with a multitude of devices with some of them include support for PCs as well as smartphones. In addition, the wireless keyboards allow users to work from a distance. For example, if you want to control your PC from across a small room, you can easily do it with the wireless one. Here are some options of you are looking for one.

1. Logitech K230

Logitech K230 is a compact wireless keyboard that comes with a 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver. It is claimed to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. The keyboard is said to have a battery life of up to 2 years. Also, it has an auto-sleep feature to extend the battery life.

Compact Design
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black
₹ 895

The keys of Logitech K230 are designed for a comfortable and quiet typing experience.

2. Logitech K400

The Logitech K400 keyboard has a range of up to 10 metres, the company says. It features a touchpad with left and right-click buttons for easy PC to TV navigation. According to the company, the keyboard has a battery life of up to 18 months.

Built-In Touchpad
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard with Easy Media Control and Built-in Touchpad, HTPC Keyboard for PC-Connected TV, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, Laptop, Tablet - Black
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard with Easy Media Control and Built-in Touchpad, HTPC Keyboard for PC-Connected TV, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, Laptop, Tablet - Black
₹ 2,995

Users can customise the controls on Logitech K400 via the Logitech Options software.

3. iClever BK10

iClever BK10 is a wireless keyboard with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It has the option to connect with three wireless devices simultaneously. It is a full-sized keyboard that features a numeric keypad. The keyboard sports an ultra-slim design and is ideal for Mac systems.

Ultra-Slim Design
iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, Multi Device Wireless Keyboard Rechargeable Bluetooth 5.1 Stable Connection with Number Pad Ergonomic Design Keyboard for iPad, iPhone, Tablet, iOS, Android, Windows, Sliver/White
iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, Multi Device Wireless Keyboard Rechargeable Bluetooth 5.1 Stable Connection with Number Pad Ergonomic Design Keyboard for iPad, iPhone, Tablet, iOS, Android, Windows, Sliver/White
₹ 7,405

The bottom of the iClever BK10 keyboard is equipped with shock and skid-resistant pads.

4. Logitech K380

Logitech K380 is a Bluetooth wireless keyboard that allows users to pair with up to three devices simultaneously. It is compatible with various devices, including Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, Android and more. The keyboard has a battery life of up to 2 years, as per the company.

Wide Compatibility
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Easy-Switch for Upto 3 Devices, Slim, 2 Year Battery for PC, Laptop, Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad OS, Apple TV (Dark Grey)
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Easy-Switch for Upto 3 Devices, Slim, 2 Year Battery for PC, Laptop, Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad OS, Apple TV (Dark Grey)
₹ 2,895

The Logitech K380 keyboard is equipped with shortcut and media keys.

5. Targus KB55

The Targus KB55 keyboard has a super slim design with scissor switch keys for improved typing response. It offers Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity with MacOS, Windows, iOS and Android systems. The keyboard features a battery life indicator. It also has an on/off switch to improve the battery life.

Battery Indicator
Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black)
Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black)
₹ 1,229

The Targus KB55 keyboard comes with two Energizer Max AAA batteries.

6. Arteck HW086

Arteck HW086 comes with a nano USB receiver. It has a heavy-duty stainless steel body. Its low profile keys are designed to offer a quiet and comfortable typing experience. The HW086 is equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery that has a battery life of up to 6 months, the company says.

Rechargeable Battery
Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim Full Size Keyboard for Computer / Desktop / PC / Laptop / Surface / Smart TV and Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / XP Built in Rechargeable Battery
Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim Full Size Keyboard for Computer / Desktop / PC / Laptop / Surface / Smart TV and Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / XP Built in Rechargeable Battery
₹ 3,689

The Arteck HW086 keyboard is fitted with slip-resistant pads at the bottom.

7. Arteck HB192

Arteck HB192 is a full-sized wireless keyboard with USB connectivity. It allows users to pair with up to three devices simultaneously via the Bluetooth connection. This keyboard is compatible with MacOS, Windows, Android, and iOS systems.

Non-Slip Silicone
Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard Multi-Device Stainless Steel Full Size Wireless Keyboard for Windows, iOS, Android, Computer Desktop Laptop Surface Tablet Smartphone Built in Rechargeable Battery
Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard Multi-Device Stainless Steel Full Size Wireless Keyboard for Windows, iOS, Android, Computer Desktop Laptop Surface Tablet Smartphone Built in Rechargeable Battery
₹ 6,536

The rechargeable battery of Arteck HB192 is said to have a life of up to 6 months.

8. Keychron K6

Keychron K6 is a mechanical keyboard that offers both wireless and wired connectivity options. It features Bluetooth v5.1 support and can pair with up to three devices simultaneously. The K6 has a battery life of up to 200 hours, as per the company.

Long Battery Life
Keychron K6 65% Compact Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac, Hot-swappable White Backlight, Bluetooth, Multitasking, Type-C Wired Gaming Keyboard for Windows with Gateron Brown Switch
Keychron K6 65% Compact Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac, Hot-swappable White Backlight, Bluetooth, Multitasking, Type-C Wired Gaming Keyboard for Windows with Gateron Brown Switch
₹ 16,429

The Keychron K6 keyboard is fitted with Gateron Brown switches for enhanced tactile feedback.

Best Deals on Popular Wireless Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Product Name Price in India
Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard (Black) ₹ 1,229
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Unifying Receiver, Space-Saving Design, 2-Year Battery Life, PC/Laptop- Black ₹ 895
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Easy-Switch for Upto 3 Devices, Slim, 2 Year Battery for PC, Laptop, Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad OS, Apple TV (Dark Grey) ₹ 2,895
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard with Easy Media Control and Built-in Touchpad, HTPC Keyboard for PC-Connected TV, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, Laptop, Tablet - Black ₹ 2,995
iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, Multi Device Wireless Keyboard Rechargeable Bluetooth 5.1 Stable Connection with Number Pad Ergonomic Design Keyboard for iPad, iPhone, Tablet, iOS, Android, Windows, Sliver/White ₹ 7,405
Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim Full Size Keyboard for Computer / Desktop / PC / Laptop / Surface / Smart TV and Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / XP Built in Rechargeable Battery ₹ 3,689
Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard Multi-Device Stainless Steel Full Size Wireless Keyboard for Windows, iOS, Android, Computer Desktop Laptop Surface Tablet Smartphone Built in Rechargeable Battery ₹ 6,536
Keychron K6 65% Compact Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac, Hot-swappable White Backlight, Bluetooth, Multitasking, Type-C Wired Gaming Keyboard for Windows with Gateron Brown Switch ₹ 16,429
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Deals on Popular Premium Graphics Cards for You to Consider
Best Deals on Popular Wired Mouse Options That You Should Check Out

Related Stories

Best Deals on Popular Wireless Keyboards That You Should Check Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  3. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s First Restock of 2022 in India
  5. Realme 9i First Impressions: A Worthy Successor?
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  7. Kodak Launches Car, Home Magnetic Wireless Chargers for iPhone in India
  8. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  9. Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones Review
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite 19.10 Update Brings Back Tilted Towers, Introduces Cute Klombo Creatures in Game
  2. Logitech Pen Chromebook Stylus With Military-Grade Durability Launched for Students
  3. OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped
  6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Visit EV Carmaker's Berlin Factory in Mid-February
  7. China's Smartphone Shipments in 2021 Up by Over 15 Percent, Shows Government Data
  8. Noise Combat Neckband-Style Earphones With Gaming Mode, 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Google Working on Digital Wellbeing Widget That Displays Screen Time for Android Users: Report
  10. Realme Book Enhanced Air With Lighter Build, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com