Wired mice are preferred by people who prioritise low latency, and can bear wire clutter. They help in accelerating work flow with their low response time, and are usually affordable as compared to their wireless counterparts. Furthermore, wired mice do not have a hassle of changing batteries as they do not require additional power source to work. If you are looking to invest in a budget a wired mouse that can be used with your desktop and laptop, here are some office use, then consider these popular options.

1. HP X1000

HP X1000 is a three-button wired mouse with a rubber scroll wheel. It is fitted with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor that is claimed to work on most surfaces. The X1000 features a USB connector and is compatible with Windows systems.

Rubber Scroll Wheel HP X1000 Wired Mouse (Black/Grey) ₹ 350 The HP X1000 mouse sports a sleek design with a glossy finish.

2. Dell MS116

The Dell MS116 mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor. It features a USB interface and is said to be compatible with any device that has a USB port. The MS116 is designed to fit the contours of your hand for a comfortable grip.

Comfortable Grip Dell MS116 1000DPI USB Wired Optical Mouse ₹ 269 The Dell MS116 mouse is fitted with a 1.8-metre-long cable.

3. Lenovo 300

The Lenovo 300 mouse features a highly sensitive 1,600 DPI optical sensor. It has an ambidextrous grip. The advanced ergonomics of this mouse offer great comfort during long hours of usage. The mouse is equipped with three buttons, including a clickable scroll wheel.

Improved Comfort Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play USB Mouse, High Resolution 1600 DPI Optical Sensor, 3-Button Design with clickable Scroll Wheel, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic Mouse for Comfortable All-Day Grip (GX30M39704) ₹ 299 The Lenovo 300 mouse has a 1.8-metre-long cable with a USB Type-A connector.

4. Logitech M90

Logitech M90 is a wired mouse that is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor. It is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems. It is a full-sized mouse with an ambidextrous grip, comfortable for both right and left-handed users. The scroll wheel of this mouse has a ratchet-scrolling mechanism.

Ambidextrous Grip Logitech M90 Wired USB Mouse, 3 yr Warranty, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Black ₹ 299 The Logitech M90 mouse has a USB interface and does not require any software installation.

5. iBall Style 63

The iBall Style 63 mouse features a slip-resistant texture on the sides for improved grip. It has a lightweight build for improved comfort during long usage. This high-speed mouse is equipped with a 1,600 DPI optical sensor. According to the company, its button switches have a life of up to 5 million clicks.

Long-Lasting Buttons iBall Style 63 Wired USB Optical Mouse (Black) ₹ 199 iBall Style 63 has an ambidextrous grip comfortable for both left and right-handed users.

6. Logitech M100R

Logitech M100R is a full-sized mouse with an ambidextrous design and three buttons. It is compatible with Windows, MacOS, and Linux systems. The M100R is made from durable and reliable materials. It is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor.

Precision Scroll Logitech M100r Wired USB Mouse (Black) ₹ 399 The Logitech M100R mouse delivers highly precise line-by-line scrolling.

7. Quantum QHM222

The Quantum QHM222 mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor that is claimed to work on most surfaces. It sports an ambidextrous design for a comfortable grip for both left and right-handed users. The mouse is made from highly durable material.

Durable Build Quantum QHM222 3-Button 1000DPI Wired Optical Mouse (Black) ₹ 207 The buttons of Quantum QHM222 is claimed to have a durability of up to 3 million clicks.

8. Zebronics Zeb Power

Zebronics Zeb Power is a compact mouse that is equipped with a highly precise 1,200 DPI sensor. It features three buttons that are claimed to have a durability of up to 3 million clicks.

Advanced Optical Sensor Zebronics Zeb Power Wired Mouse ₹ 108 The Zebronics Zeb Power mouse is fitted with a 1.2-metre-long cable.

Best Deals on Popular Wired Mouse Options That You Should Check Out

Product Name Price in India Zebronics Zeb Power Wired Mouse ₹ 108 Quantum QHM222 3-Button 1000DPI Wired Optical Mouse (Black) ₹ 207 iBall Style 63 Wired USB Optical Mouse (Black) ₹ 199 Logitech M100r Wired USB Mouse (Black) ₹ 399 Dell MS116 1000DPI USB Wired Optical Mouse ₹ 269 HP X1000 Wired Mouse (Black/Grey) ₹ 350 Logitech M90 Wired USB Mouse, 3 yr Warranty, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Black ₹ 299 Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play USB Mouse, High Resolution 1600 DPI Optical Sensor, 3-Button Design with clickable Scroll Wheel, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic Mouse for Comfortable All-Day Grip (GX30M39704) ₹ 299

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.