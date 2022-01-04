Unlike multi-function printers that allow users to print, scan, and copy, single-function printers are used only to print documents. Laser printers hold a few advantages over ink-tank printers. One of which is the printing speed. Laser printers are generally preferred in large offices because they can quickly print large quantities of documents of various sizes including A4, letter, among others. If you are looking for single-function printers, then consider these popular options.

1. HP LaserJet P1108

HP LaserJet P1108 is a monochrome printer with USB connectivity. It is compatible with HP 88A toner cartridges with a page yield of up to 1,500 pages, as per the company. The printer is claimed to deliver the first print in up to 8.5 seconds. Also, it is said to have a printing speed of up to 18 pages per minute.

High Duty Cycle HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer ₹ 12,799 HP LaserJet P1108 is ideal for home or small office use with a monthly duty cycle of up to 5,000 pages, the company says.

2. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B

Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B is a monochrome printer with a printing speed of up to 12 pages per minute, the company claims. It supports A4, Letter, A5 and more page sizes. The printer is compatible with Canon 303 cartridges with a said page yield of up to 2,000 pages.

Compact Build Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard ₹ 13,650 The Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B printer supports A4, B5, A5 and more page sizes.

3. HP LaserJet 108A

The HP LaserJet 108A monochrome printer is equipped with a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output bin. It is claimed to have a printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute. The printer also features an Auto-On/Auto-Off feature to reduce energy consumption.

Energy Saving Feature HP Laserjet 108A Monochrome Laser Printer with USB Connectivity, Compact Design, Fast Printing ₹ 10,999 The HP LaserJet 108A monochrome printer is said to have a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages.

4. Canon LBP6030W

Canon LBP6030W is a compact monochrome printer with a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute. It is compatible with A4, B5, Letter and more page sizes. It has energy-efficient features like Sleep mode and Auto Shutdown. This printer offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Users can also easily set up wireless connections using its WPS button.

Wi-Fi Connectivity Canon LBP6030W Image Class Laser Printer ₹ 12,548 The Canon LBP6030W printer is compatible with Canon 925 toner cartridges.

5. Pantum P2500W

The Pantum P2500W monochrome printer is fitted with a metal frame for durability. It has a print speed of up to 22 pages per minute, the company says. Users can print wirelessly via their smartphones or tablets using the Pantum application. Also, the printer has a monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages.

Input And Output Trays Pantum P2500W Laser Printer (Black) ₹ 8,999 Pantum P2500W is equipped with a 150-page input tray and a 100-page output tray.

6. Brother HL-L2351DW

Brother HL-L2351DW offers USB 2.0, Wi-Fi internet, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity options. The printer has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, as per the company. Also, it offers two-sided printing on A4-sized sheets. It supports Letter, A5, A6, A4, Legal and more page sizes.

Wi-Fi Direct Brother HL-L2351DW Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex & Wi-Fi Printing ₹ 18,999 Brother HL-L2351DW is equipped with a 250-sheet input tray and a 150-sheet output tray.

7. HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN is claimed to have a print speed of up to 28 pages per minute and supports two-sided printing. It is equipped with four toner cartridges with a page yield of up to 1,200 pages each, the company says.

Fast Print Speed HP Color Laserjet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet ₹ 68,250 HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN is said to have a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages.

Best Deals on Popular Single-Function Laster Printers to Consider

Product Name Price in India Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard ₹ 13,650 HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer ₹ 12,799 HP Laserjet 108A Monochrome Laser Printer with USB Connectivity, Compact Design, Fast Printing ₹ 10,999 HP Color Laserjet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet ₹ 68,250 Pantum P2500W Laser Printer (Black) ₹ 8,999 Canon LBP6030W Image Class Laser Printer ₹ 12,548 Brother HL-L2351DW Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex & Wi-Fi Printing ₹ 18,999

