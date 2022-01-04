Technology News
loading

Best Deals on Popular Single-Function Laster Printers to Consider

Here are some single-function printers for your home or office use.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 January 2022 19:36 IST
Best Deals on Popular Single-Function Laster Printers to Consider

Unlike multi-function printers that allow users to print, scan, and copy, single-function printers are used only to print documents. Laser printers hold a few advantages over ink-tank printers. One of which is the printing speed. Laser printers are generally preferred in large offices because they can quickly print large quantities of documents of various sizes including A4, letter, among others. If you are looking for single-function printers, then consider these popular options.

1. HP LaserJet P1108

HP LaserJet P1108 is a monochrome printer with USB connectivity. It is compatible with HP 88A toner cartridges with a page yield of up to 1,500 pages, as per the company. The printer is claimed to deliver the first print in up to 8.5 seconds. Also, it is said to have a printing speed of up to 18 pages per minute.

High Duty Cycle
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer
₹ 12,799

HP LaserJet P1108 is ideal for home or small office use with a monthly duty cycle of up to 5,000 pages, the company says.

2. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B

Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B is a monochrome printer with a printing speed of up to 12 pages per minute, the company claims. It supports A4, Letter, A5 and more page sizes. The printer is compatible with Canon 303 cartridges with a said page yield of up to 2,000 pages.

Compact Build
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard
₹ 13,650

The Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B printer supports A4, B5, A5 and more page sizes.

3. HP LaserJet 108A

The HP LaserJet 108A monochrome printer is equipped with a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output bin. It is claimed to have a printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute. The printer also features an Auto-On/Auto-Off feature to reduce energy consumption.

Energy Saving Feature
HP Laserjet 108A Monochrome Laser Printer with USB Connectivity, Compact Design, Fast Printing
HP Laserjet 108A Monochrome Laser Printer with USB Connectivity, Compact Design, Fast Printing
₹ 10,999

The HP LaserJet 108A monochrome printer is said to have a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages.

4. Canon LBP6030W

Canon LBP6030W is a compact monochrome printer with a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute. It is compatible with A4, B5, Letter and more page sizes. It has energy-efficient features like Sleep mode and Auto Shutdown. This printer offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Users can also easily set up wireless connections using its WPS button.

Wi-Fi Connectivity
Canon LBP6030W Image Class Laser Printer
Canon LBP6030W Image Class Laser Printer
₹ 12,548

The Canon LBP6030W printer is compatible with Canon 925 toner cartridges.

5. Pantum P2500W

The Pantum P2500W monochrome printer is fitted with a metal frame for durability. It has a print speed of up to 22 pages per minute, the company says. Users can print wirelessly via their smartphones or tablets using the Pantum application. Also, the printer has a monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages.

Input And Output Trays
Pantum P2500W Laser Printer (Black)
Pantum P2500W Laser Printer (Black)
₹ 8,999

Pantum P2500W is equipped with a 150-page input tray and a 100-page output tray.

6. Brother HL-L2351DW

Brother HL-L2351DW offers USB 2.0, Wi-Fi internet, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity options. The printer has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, as per the company. Also, it offers two-sided printing on A4-sized sheets. It supports Letter, A5, A6, A4, Legal and more page sizes.

Wi-Fi Direct
Brother HL-L2351DW Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex & Wi-Fi Printing
Brother HL-L2351DW Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex & Wi-Fi Printing
₹ 18,999

Brother HL-L2351DW is equipped with a 250-sheet input tray and a 150-sheet output tray.

7. HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN is claimed to have a print speed of up to 28 pages per minute and supports two-sided printing. It is equipped with four toner cartridges with a page yield of up to 1,200 pages each, the company says.

Fast Print Speed
HP Color Laserjet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet
HP Color Laserjet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet
₹ 68,250

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN is said to have a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages.

Best Deals on Popular Single-Function Laster Printers to Consider

Product Name Price in India
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard ₹ 13,650
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer ₹ 12,799
HP Laserjet 108A Monochrome Laser Printer with USB Connectivity, Compact Design, Fast Printing ₹ 10,999
HP Color Laserjet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet ₹ 68,250
Pantum P2500W Laser Printer (Black) ₹ 8,999
Canon LBP6030W Image Class Laser Printer ₹ 12,548
Brother HL-L2351DW Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex & Wi-Fi Printing ₹ 18,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Best Buy
Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank Printers Deals to Consider
Great Deals on Popular Multi-Function Laser Printers for You to Consider

Related Stories

Best Deals on Popular Single-Function Laster Printers to Consider
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  3. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  4. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  7. Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart
  8. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  10. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. LG Announces New 97-Inch G2 OLED, 42-Inch C2 OLED, and Mini-LED TV Models Ahead of CES 2022
  3. Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 Announced in India; Brings Free Galaxy Tab A7 LTE, Q-Series Soundbar, Discounts
  4. Crypto Index IC15 Rolled Out in India by CryptoWire, Will Track Performance of 15 Top Traded Cryptocurrencies
  5. PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12
  6. Tesla Criticised for Opening Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region
  7. Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  10. Realme 9i Design Tipped via Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com