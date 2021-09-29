Technology News
Popular Single-Function Laser Printers to Check Out

Top picks for laser printers from Canon, HP, and Brother will help you get your printouts lightning quick.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:29 IST
Single-function printers are the ideal choice if you are looking solely to print. Here are a few popular options to check out.

1. Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B is a monochrome laser printer with a printing speed of up to 18 pages per minute, the company claims. It packs low consumption features like auto-shutdown and sleep mode. The printer boasts fast warm-up times and a quick first print speed of 9 seconds, as per the company.

Quick First Print
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Single-Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black)
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Single-Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black)
₹ 8,999
₹ 11,459 (21% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B is said to have a monthly duty cycle of up to 5,000 pages.

2. HP Laserjet 108W

HP Laserjet 108W enables users to print documents directly from their smartphones and tablets using the Wi-Fi Direct feature. It also offers USB connectivity. The printer has a printing speed of up to 21 pages per minute and a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages, as per the company.

Wi-Fi Direct
HP Laser 108w Printer
HP Laser 108w Printer
₹ 11,399
₹ 12,525 (8% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

HP Laserjet 108W comes with a 150-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output bin.

3. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B

Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B is a compact monochrome laser printer. As per the company, the printer is compatible with A4, Letter, A5 and more paper sizes. It is claimed to offer a jam-free operation thanks to its On-Demand Fixing technology. The printer is ideal for home and small office use with a printing speed of up to 12 pages per minute, the company says.

On-Demand Fixing
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black)
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black)
₹ 15,090
₹ 25,000 (39% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B is compatible with 303 toner cartridges, as per the company.

4. HP 115

HP 115 can print up to 8,000 colour or 6,000 black pages on a full ink tank, the company claims. Its transparent ink tank enables users to visually keep track of the ink levels. Users can also easily refill the ink tank system with spill-free, resealable bottles.

Convenient Ink Management
HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer, per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour)
HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer, per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour)
₹ 9,299
₹ 9,941 (6% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

HP 115 is claimed to have a printing speed of up to 8 pages per minute (black) and up to 5 pages per minute (colour).

5. Pantum P2200

Pantum P2200 sports a compact design and a sturdy metal frame for a long term use. It offers fast printing speeds of up to 20 pages per minute, the company says. The printer is said to have a monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages. In addition, it features high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity.

Metal Frame
Pantum P2200 Laser Printer (Grey)
Pantum P2200 Laser Printer (Grey)
₹ 7,800
₹ 8,990 (13% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Pantum P2200 printer comes with a 700-page starter cartridge.

6. Brother HL-B2000D

Brother HL-B2000D is claimed to have a printing speed of up to 34 pages per minute. As per the company, this printer is compatible with A4, Letter, Legal, A6 and more paper sizes. It comes with the auto duplex printing feature that facilitates two-sided printing.

Auto Duplex Printing
Brother HL-B2000D Mono Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Grey)
Brother HL-B2000D Mono Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Grey)
₹ 13,990
Buy on Amazon

Brother HL-B2000D has a 250-page fully enclosed paper tray that is said to shield paper from dust and moisture.

7. HP Neverstop 1000W

HP Neverstop 1000W comes with several connectivity options, including USB, wireless, and Wi-Fi Direct. It features a toner level indicator on the front and comes with a toner reload kit. Users can use the kit to replenish their toner in level in less than 15 seconds, as per the company.

Toner Reload Kit
HP Neverstop Laser Tank Direct Wi-fi Single Function 1000w with Google Cloud Print(Print Only, Black)
HP Neverstop Laser Tank Direct Wi-fi Single Function 1000w with Google Cloud Print(Print Only, Black)
₹ 14,699
₹ 15,983 (8% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

HP Neverstop 1000W is said to have a printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute.

Product Price in India
HP Laser 108w Printer ₹ 11,399
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black) ₹ 15,090
Pantum P2200 Laser Printer (Grey) ₹ 7,800
HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer, per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour) ₹ 9,299
Brother HL-B2000D Mono Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Grey) ₹ 13,990
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Single-Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black) ₹ 8,999
HP Neverstop Laser Tank Direct Wi-fi Single Function 1000w with Google Cloud Print(Print Only, Black) ₹ 14,699
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
