These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now

Premium laptops have a great lightweight design and are equipped with top-notch hardware. Here are some options if you are looking for one.

1. Apple MacBook Pro (M1 Chip)

The Apple MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits brightness. It is powered by Apple M1 Chip, and features an Active cooling system with advanced machine learning. It uses a 16-core Neural Engine for great performance. This variant comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Great Design New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Space Grey (Latest Model) ₹ 109,990 The machine features a FaceTime HD camera with an advanced image signal processor.

2. HP Pavilion (2021)

HP Pavilion (2021) features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS anti-glare panel. Under the hood, it has an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, which is paired with 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support, and a fingerprint reader.

Amazon Alexa Support HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 2GB NVIDIA Graphics, 512GB SSD, 15.6 inches FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, Finger Print Reader, Alexa Built-in Laptop, 1.75kg (15-eg0103TX) ₹ 78,400 HP Pavilion (2021) features Nvidia GeForce MX450 GDDR5 graphics card with 2GB VRAM.

3. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021)

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021) is a business laptop and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) display. Under the hood, the machine has an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop gets a fingerprint reader integrated with a power button, and a discrete TPM 2.0 chip for security.

Security-On-Chip Lenovo ThinkPad E15 2021 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6 inches FHD, LED T&L Business, Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Fingerprint Reader/Black/Aluminium Surface/ 1.7 kg) 20TDS0G700 ₹ 73,290 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021) has got 12 Military Specifications certifications for rugged usage, the company says.

4. Dell Inspiron 5502

Dell Inspiron 5502 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) anti-glare display. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor which is complemented by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce MX330 DDR5 card with 2GB VRAM.

Great Design Dell Inspiron 5502 Intel 15.6 inches FHD Business Laptop (NVIDIA 11thGen Core i5-1135G7/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/2GB MX330 Graphics/Windows 10 + MS Office/1.65kg), Platinum Silver ₹ 71,910 Dell Inspiron 5502 has a stylish design, and it weighs 1.65 kg.

5. LG Gram 16

The LG Gram 16 laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The machine comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop has magnesium alloy built, weighs 1.19 kg, and features two USB Type-C ports.

Large Battery LG Gram 16 Ultra-Light 11th Gen Core i5,8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Win-10, Iris Xe Graphics, 16-inches (40.64 cms), Thunderbolt 4, USC -C x 2 (with Power), 1.19 kg, 3 Yr Warranty (16Z90P-G.AJ55A2, Black) ₹ 79,990 LG Gram 16 is claimed to offer up to 16.5 hours of run time on a single charge.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display with 300 nits brightness. Under the hood, the laptop gets the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It is claimed to deliver 11 hours of battery life, and has Rapid Charge technology.

Rapid Charge Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 inches FHD IPS Thin & Light Business Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg) ₹ 75,700 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop weighs 1.66 kg, and features a fingerprint reader.

7. Lenovo Yoga 6

Lenovo Yoga 6 features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) touchscreen display with 300 nits brightness. It gets the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop weighs 1.32 kg, and has a fabric surface. You get two 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard.

Fabric Surface Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 13.3 inches Full HD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Business Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office 2019/Fingerprint Reader/Abyss Blue/Fabric Surface/1.32Kg) ₹ 96,999 Lenovo Yoga 6 is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life.

These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now

Product Name Price in India New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Space Grey (Latest Model) ₹ 1,09,990 HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 2GB NVIDIA Graphics, 512GB SSD, 15.6 inches FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, Finger Print Reader, Alexa Built-in Laptop, 1.75kg (15-eg0103TX) ₹ 78,400 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 inches FHD IPS Thin & Light Business Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg) ₹ 75,700 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 2021 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6 inches FHD, LED T&L Business, Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Fingerprint Reader/Black/Aluminium Surface/ 1.7 kg) 20TDS0G700 ₹ 73,290 LG Gram 16 Ultra-Light 11th Gen Core i5,8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Win-10, Iris Xe Graphics, 16-inches (40.64 cms), Thunderbolt 4, USC -C x 2 (with Power), 1.19 kg, 3 Yr Warranty (16Z90P-G.AJ55A2, Black) ₹ 79,990 Dell Inspiron 5502 Intel 15.6 inches FHD Business Laptop (NVIDIA 11thGen Core i5-1135G7/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/2GB MX330 Graphics/Windows 10 + MS Office/1.65kg), Platinum Silver ₹ 71,910 Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 13.3 inches Full HD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Business Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office 2019/Fingerprint Reader/Abyss Blue/Fabric Surface/1.32Kg) ₹ 96,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.