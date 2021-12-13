Popular Premium Laptop Deals That You Should Check Out

Premium laptops offer the best build, performance, and experience. If you are looking for a top of the line performance and are willing to pay a premium, then here are a few popular premium laptop deals for your perusal, from brands like Microsoft, HP, and Apple.

1. Apple MacBook Air (2020)

Apple MacBook Air (2020) is equipped with the Apple M1 chip that serves as both the CPU and GPU. It also features the advanced Neural Engine for improved machine learning. The laptop houses 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. According to Apple, the MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life at full charge. Also, its fanless design is promised to deliver a silent operation.

Retina Display 2020 Apple MacBook Air (13.3-inch/33.78 cm, Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU ₹ 85,900 Apple MacBook Air (2020) has a 13.3-inch Retina display with a 2560x1600 pixels resolution.

2. Apple MacBook Pro (2020)

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) has a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. It has a native resolution of 2560x1600 pixels with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip that houses an octa-core CPU and octa-core GPU. The laptop packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Active Cooling System New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Space Grey (Latest Model) ₹ 1,08,990 Apple MacBook Pro (2020) has an active cooling system to sustain its high levels of performance.

3. HP Envy 13-BA1018TX

HP Envy 13-BA1018TX features an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor that has a boost clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. It houses 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop has a multitouch-enabled 13.3-inch display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. According to the company, it has a battery life of up to 16.5 hours.

Improved Privacy HP Envy Intel 11th Gen Core i7 Processor 13.3 inches FHD Touchscreen Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA MX450 2GB/Natural Silver/1.3 kg), 13-ba1018TX ₹ 1,21,000 HP Envy 13-BA1018TX comes with the HP Sure View feature for improved privacy when working in open areas.

4. HP Pavilion 14-DV0058TU (2021)

HP Pavilion 14-DV0058TU (2021) is powered by an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor with a boost clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. It also features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics for handling graphic-intensive tasks. The laptop packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. According to the company, it has a battery life of up to 8 hours.

Anti-Glare IPS Display HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i7 14 inches FHD Screen Thin & Light Laptop, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 10, MS Office, Backlit Keyboard, 1.41kg (14-dv0058TU) ₹ 84,990 HP Pavilion 14-DV0058TU (2021) has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating.

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with a 2496x1664 pixels resolution. It features an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor. The laptop has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. In addition, it claimed to have a battery life of up to 11.5 hours. Also, it packs Omnisonic speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio technology.

PixelSense Display Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel Core™ i5 10th Gen 13.5 inch Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics/Platinum/1.265kg), VGY-00021 ₹ 83,490 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 comes with the face authentication feature.

6. Microsoft NEW Surface Book 3

Microsoft NEW Surface Book 3 features an Intel Core i7 10th generation processor paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphic card. The laptop has a 15-inch PixelSense display with a 4K (3240x2160 pixels) resolution. It houses 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Also, it is equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Dedicated GeForce Graphics Microsoft NEW Surface Book 3 - 15" Touch-Screen - 10th Gen Intel Core i7 - 32GB Memory - 1TB SSD (Latest Model) - Platinum ₹ 2,90,999 Microsoft NEW Surface Book 3 has a battery life of up to 17.5 hours, as per the company.

Popular Premium Laptop Deals That You Should Check Out

