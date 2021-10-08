Technology News
loading

Find the Best Deals and Offers on Laser Printers

From HP to Canon to Brother, here are the best deals you can get on printers online.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 October 2021 22:00 IST
Find the Best Deals and Offers on Laser Printers

You can get the best deals on new laser printers online with the picks that we have listed below. The printers are great at handling all your printing related needs, and come with great deals and discounts on Amazon right now. Multi-function printers feature printing, scanning, and photocopying operations. Check out this list of some of the popular multi-function laser printers.

1. Brother DCP-L2541DW

Brother DCP-L2541DW is a monochrome laser printer that offers wide compatibility, including USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct. It is claimed to print up to 30 pages per minute and comes with a 35-page automatic document feeder. The printer supports printing on A4, Letter, A6, Legal and more page sizes.

Auto Duplex Printing
Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing
Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing
₹ 18,249

Brother DCP-L2541DW comes with automatic duplex printing functionality.

2. HP Laserjet Pro M126NW

HP Laserjet Pro M126NW has a claimed printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute. It supports Wi-Fi network printing so users can print from anywhere. Also, with Wi-Fi Direct printing, users can print even in the absence of network access. This printer comes with Auto-On/Auto-Off feature for improved energy efficiency.

Wi-Fi Direct Support
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Direct Wireless Network Laser Printer (Print, Copy, Scan, Black)
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Direct Wireless Network Laser Printer (Print, Copy, Scan, Black)
₹ 18,699

HP Laserjet Pro M126NW can be used through your smartphones and tablets using the HP ePrint application.

3. Canon MF241D

Canon MF241D is a monochrome laser printer that comes with an LCD panel. According to the company, this printer is ideal for office use with a claimed monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages. It is compatible with 337 toner cartridges having an estimated page yield of 2,400 pages.

High Monthly Duty Cycle
Canon MF241D Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
Canon MF241D Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
₹ 19,809

Canon MF241D features auto-duplex printing functionality.

4. Canon MF3010

Canon MF3010 has a printing speed of up to 18 pages per minute, the company says. It features the On Demand Fixing technology for claimed fast print in about 7.8 seconds. The printer also sports a collapsible paper output tray (100 sheets) and a foldable input tray (150 sheets).

Quick First Print
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
₹ 15,749

Canon MF3010 printer is compatible with 925 Toner Cartridge.

5. Ricoh SP 111SU

Ricoh SP 111SU sports a slim and compact design with a quiet fan-less operation. It packs a high-quality scanner with a resolution of 600x600 DPI. The printer has a printing speed of up to 16 pages per minute and a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 sheets, as per the company.

Quiet Operation
Ricoh SP 111SU Monochrome Multi-Function Laser Printer
Ricoh SP 111SU Monochrome Multi-Function Laser Printer
₹ 11,999

Ricoh SP 111SU has a claimed first print speed of 13 seconds.

6. HP Neverstop 1200W

HP Neverstop 1200W offers wide compatibility with USB, Wi-Fi network, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity. The printer comes with a toner reload kit for a mess-free way to replenish toner levels in less than 15 seconds, the company claims. It has a fast printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute and a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages, as per the company.

Toner Reload Kit
HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer, Mess Free Reloading, Save Upto 80% on Genuine Toner, 5X Print Yield
HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer, Mess Free Reloading, Save Upto 80% on Genuine Toner, 5X Print Yield
₹ 19,599

HP Neverstop 1200W comes with a high-capacity toner having a said page yield of up to 5,000 pages.

7. Canon imageCLASS MF232W

Canon imageCLASS MF232W is ideal for office use with a monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages, the company says. It has USB and Wi-Fi connectivity with claimed support for Google Cloud Print and Apple AirPrint.

Wide Compatibility
Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-one Laser Wi-Fi Monochrome Printer (Black)
Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-one Laser Wi-Fi Monochrome Printer (Black)
₹ 19,500

Canon imageCLASS MF232W has a printing speed of up to 23 pages per minute, the company claims.

Find the Best Deals and Offers on Laser Printers

Product Name Price in India
Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-one Laser Wi-Fi Monochrome Printer (Black) ₹ 19,500
Canon MF241D Digital Multifunction Laser Printer ₹ 19,809
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Direct Wireless Network Laser Printer (Print, Copy, Scan, Black) ₹ 18,699
HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer, Mess Free Reloading, Save Upto 80% on Genuine Toner, 5X Print Yield ₹ 19,599
Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing ₹ 18,249
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer ₹ 15,749
Ricoh SP 111SU Monochrome Multi-Function Laser Printer ₹ 11,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Laser Printers, Amazon sale
WandaVision Agatha Harkness Spin-Off With Kathryn Hahn in the Works: Report

Related Stories

Find the Best Deals and Offers on Laser Printers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  2. Dogecoin Millionaire Continues to HODL, Says Price to Double by Year-End
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: Deals, Offers on Apple Products
  4. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be of No Use
  5. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  6. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  8. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  9. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  10. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2T Launch Teased by Executive, Specifications Tipped Separately
  2. Andrew Yang, American Presidential Hopeful, Speaks Up for Bitcoin
  3. Amazon Prime Rs. 129 Monthly Subscription Makes a Comeback: All Details
  4. Facebook Redesigns Pages With ‘Intuitive’ UI, Brings Dedicated News Feed
  5. Dune Final Trailer Is a Terrific, Epic Introduction to a New Sci-Fi Universe
  6. Google Search Gets New Feature to Help You Tune Your Guitar
  7. Designer Manish Malhotra Drops First Fashion NFT Collection, Records Fastest Sale
  8. OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Image Leaks Ahead of Launch, Battery Capacity Tipped
  9. MoneyGram Partners With Stellar to Let Users Send Money Instantly Using USDC Stablecoin
  10. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be Meaningless
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com