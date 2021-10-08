Find the Best Deals and Offers on Laser Printers

You can get the best deals on new laser printers online with the picks that we have listed below. The printers are great at handling all your printing related needs, and come with great deals and discounts on Amazon right now. Multi-function printers feature printing, scanning, and photocopying operations. Check out this list of some of the popular multi-function laser printers.

1. Brother DCP-L2541DW

Brother DCP-L2541DW is a monochrome laser printer that offers wide compatibility, including USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct. It is claimed to print up to 30 pages per minute and comes with a 35-page automatic document feeder. The printer supports printing on A4, Letter, A6, Legal and more page sizes.

Auto Duplex Printing Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing ₹ 18,249 Brother DCP-L2541DW comes with automatic duplex printing functionality.

2. HP Laserjet Pro M126NW

HP Laserjet Pro M126NW has a claimed printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute. It supports Wi-Fi network printing so users can print from anywhere. Also, with Wi-Fi Direct printing, users can print even in the absence of network access. This printer comes with Auto-On/Auto-Off feature for improved energy efficiency.

Wi-Fi Direct Support HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Direct Wireless Network Laser Printer (Print, Copy, Scan, Black) ₹ 18,699 HP Laserjet Pro M126NW can be used through your smartphones and tablets using the HP ePrint application.

3. Canon MF241D

Canon MF241D is a monochrome laser printer that comes with an LCD panel. According to the company, this printer is ideal for office use with a claimed monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages. It is compatible with 337 toner cartridges having an estimated page yield of 2,400 pages.

High Monthly Duty Cycle Canon MF241D Digital Multifunction Laser Printer ₹ 19,809 Canon MF241D features auto-duplex printing functionality.

4. Canon MF3010

Canon MF3010 has a printing speed of up to 18 pages per minute, the company says. It features the On Demand Fixing technology for claimed fast print in about 7.8 seconds. The printer also sports a collapsible paper output tray (100 sheets) and a foldable input tray (150 sheets).

Quick First Print Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer ₹ 15,749 Canon MF3010 printer is compatible with 925 Toner Cartridge.

5. Ricoh SP 111SU

Ricoh SP 111SU sports a slim and compact design with a quiet fan-less operation. It packs a high-quality scanner with a resolution of 600x600 DPI. The printer has a printing speed of up to 16 pages per minute and a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 sheets, as per the company.

Quiet Operation Ricoh SP 111SU Monochrome Multi-Function Laser Printer ₹ 11,999 Ricoh SP 111SU has a claimed first print speed of 13 seconds.

6. HP Neverstop 1200W

HP Neverstop 1200W offers wide compatibility with USB, Wi-Fi network, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity. The printer comes with a toner reload kit for a mess-free way to replenish toner levels in less than 15 seconds, the company claims. It has a fast printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute and a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages, as per the company.

Toner Reload Kit HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer, Mess Free Reloading, Save Upto 80% on Genuine Toner, 5X Print Yield ₹ 19,599 HP Neverstop 1200W comes with a high-capacity toner having a said page yield of up to 5,000 pages.

7. Canon imageCLASS MF232W

Canon imageCLASS MF232W is ideal for office use with a monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages, the company says. It has USB and Wi-Fi connectivity with claimed support for Google Cloud Print and Apple AirPrint.

Wide Compatibility Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-one Laser Wi-Fi Monochrome Printer (Black) ₹ 19,500 Canon imageCLASS MF232W has a printing speed of up to 23 pages per minute, the company claims.

Find the Best Deals and Offers on Laser Printers

