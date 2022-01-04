Technology News
Great Deals on Popular Multi-Function Laser Printers for You to Consider

Multi-function printers allow users to scan, print, and make photocopies of documents. Here are a few popular options to consider.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 January 2022 19:34 IST
Multi-function laser printers are one of the best offerings for a office. It can be used to print, scan, and copy documents. Being a laser printer allow it to quickly print large quantities of documents of various sizes including A4, letter, among others. They are primarily ideal for offices and businesses where a lot of printing is involved. If you are looking for a multi-function printer, then consider these popular options before finalising your purchase.

1. HP LaserJet Pro M126NW

The HP LaserJet Pro M126NW monochrome printer has a claimed print speed of 20 pages per minute. Users can easily connect their smartphones or tablets to the printer without the internet via its Wi-Fi Direct feature. Also, users can print the front and back sides of an ID card onto the front of a single page.

Wi-Fi Direct
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Direct Wireless Network Laser Printer (Print, Copy, Scan, Black)
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Direct Wireless Network Laser Printer (Print, Copy, Scan, Black)
₹ 18,699

HP LaserJet Pro M126NW comes with an Auto On/Off feature to reduce its energy consumption.

2. Brother DCP-L2520D

Brother DCP-L2520D is a monochrome printer that is claimed to support A4, A5, Letter and more page sizes. It supports the TN-2365 standard toner cartridge with an estimated page yield of up to 2,600 pages. According to the company, this printer has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute.

Auto-Duplex Printing
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing
₹ 15,890

Users can automatically print on both sides of a sheet of paper using this printer’s auto-duplex printing feature.

3. Brother DCP-L2541DW

Brother DCP-L2541DW has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, the company says. It supports the TN-2365 standard toner cartridge that is claimed to have a page yield of up to 2,600 pages. The printer features several connectivity options, including USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi internet, and Wi-Fi Direct.

Auto-Document Feeder
Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing
Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing
₹ 18,249

Brother DCP-L2541DW is equipped with a 35-page automatic document feeder.

4. HP Neverstop 1200W

HP Neverstop 1200W is a monochrome printer that features an HP 103A toner with a claimed page yield of up to 5,000 pages. It is great for home and office use with a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages, as per the company. This printer supports A6, A5, A4, Letter and more page sizes.

High Duty Cycle
HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer, Mess Free Reloading, Save Upto 80% on Genuine Toner, 5X Print Yield
HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer, Mess Free Reloading, Save Upto 80% on Genuine Toner, 5X Print Yield
₹ 19,999

HP Neverstop 1200W features an input tray with a said capacity of up to 150 sheets.

5. HP LaserJet M1005

HP LaserJet M1005 is a monochrome printer that features a flatbed scanner. It has a printing speed of 14 pages per minute, the company claims. The printer supports HP 12A toner cartridges with a claimed page yield of up to 2,000 pages. Its Instant On technology is claimed to deliver the first print in up to 10 seconds.

Fast First Print
HP Laserjet M1005 Multifunction Laser Printer (Black)
HP Laserjet M1005 Multifunction Laser Printer (Black)
₹ 34,389

The HP LaserJet M1005 printer supports manual duplex printing.

6. Canon imageCLASS MF235

Canon imageCLASS MF235 has a print speed of up to 23 pages per minute, the company claims. According to the company, it is ideal for office use with a monthly duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages. It is compatible with monochrome 337 cartridges with a said page yield of up to 2,400 pages.

Fast Print Speed
Canon imageCLASS MF235 All-in-One Laser Printer, Black, Standard
Canon imageCLASS MF235 All-in-One Laser Printer, Black, Standard
₹ 35,000

Canon imageCLASS MF235 features One-Touch solution keys for frequently used tasks.

7. Brother DCP-B7500D

Brother DCP-B7500D is claimed to offer a printing speed of up to 34 pages per minute with a monochrome output. The printer is compatible with A4, Letter, A5, and more papers sizes. It is also equipped with a 250-page capacity paper tray.

Large-Capacity Tray
Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Toner Box Technology) (Grey)
Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Toner Box Technology) (Grey)
₹ 16,499

Brother DCP-B7500D is compatible with TN-B021 toners with a claimed page yield of up to 2,600 pages.

