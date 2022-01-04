Multi-function printers allow users to print, scan, and copy. Ink tank printers are usually designed to meet the needs of small office or home offices. They come with decently-sized input and output trays. Customers can use them to print documents in various sizes including A4, letter, among others. Some of them come with features like auto duplex printing and LCD screens. If you are looking for one for your home of office, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. Canon Pixma G2020

Canon Pixma G2020 is a colour ink tank printer that is equipped with a flatbed scanner. It supports borderless printing and is compatible with A4, A5, A6, B5 and more page sizes. Its ink bottles have a drip and spill-resistant design and its unique nozzles make for hassle-free cleaning.

Hassle-Free Cleaning Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Navy Blue) ₹ 13,899 Canon Pixma G2020’s ink bottles deliver a page yield of up to 7,600 monochrome pages and up to 7,700 colour pages, the company says.

2. HP Smart Tank 515

The HP Smart Tank 515 printer offers USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is equipped with an automatic ink sensor and sports an integrated ink tank design to easily monitor ink levels. At full capacity, this printer can print up to 6,000 monochrome pages and up to 8,000 colour pages, as per the company.

Automatic Ink Sensor HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor ₹ 16,299 HP Smart Tank 515 is an ink tank printer with a print speed of up to 11 monochrome pages per minute.

3. HP Smart Tank 530

The HP Smart Tank 530 printer is equipped with a 35-page automatic document feeder. It has a 2.2-inch touchscreen display and can also be controlled through your smartphone using the HP Smart application. Its integrated ink tank and automatic ink sensor allow users to easily monitor ink levels.

Automatic Document Feeder HP Smart Tank 530 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer with ADF, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (18000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor, 35 Sheet ADF ₹ 20,989 HP Smart Tank 530 supports high-speed USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

4. Epson EcoTank L3152

Epson EcoTank L3152 is claimed to have a print speed of up to 33 monochrome pages per minute and up to 15 colour pages per minute. It has transparent panels in the front to monitor the ink levels. This printer is compatible with T003 ink bottles. Also, it supports A4, A5, A6, B5, C6 and more page sizes.

Wi-Fi Direct Epson L3152 WiFi All in One Ink Tank Printer ₹ 14,299 Epson EcoTank L3152 features USB 2.0, Wi-Fi internet, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity options.

5. Epson EcoTank L3211

The Epson EcoTank L3211 printer is equipped with a flatbed scanner. It features front-facing ink tanks that can be filled with mess-free key-lock bottles. The printer is filled with up to 8,100 monochrome pages and up to 6,500 colour pages worth of ink, the company says.

High Capacity Tanks Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) ₹ 12,999 Epson EcoTank L3211 is said to have print speeds of up to 15 colour pages per minute and 33 monochrome pages per minute.

6. HP Ink Tank 310

HP Ink Tank 310 comes with colour scanning and borderless printing features. It is said to offer print speeds of up to 8 monochrome pages per minute and 5 colour pages per minute. Its design allows you to easily monitor the ink levels. Also, users can easily refill the ink tanks with spill-resistant and resealable bottles.

Spill-Free Refill HP Ink Tank 310 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (4000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print ₹ 11,549 HP Ink Tank 310 is equipped with a 65-page input tray and a 25-sheet output tray.

7. Brother DCP-T220

Brother DCP-T220 has a transparent cover to monitor the ink levels. Its user-friendly design offers minimal risk of leakage while refilling. The printer is equipped with a 150-sheet input tray and a 50-sheet output tray. According to the company, it offers print speeds of up to 28 monochrome pages and up to 11 colour pages.

Fast Print Speeds Brother DCP-T220 All-in One Ink Tank Refill System Printer ₹ 12,490 The Brother DCP-T220 printer is compatible with A4, Letter, Executive, A5 and more page sizes.

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank Printers Deals to Consider

