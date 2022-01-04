Technology News
loading

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank Printers Deals to Consider

Multi-function ink tank printers come with print, scan, and copy features.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 January 2022 19:36 IST
Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank Printers Deals to Consider

Multi-function printers allow users to print, scan, and copy. Ink tank printers are usually designed to meet the needs of small office or home offices. They come with decently-sized input and output trays. Customers can use them to print documents in various sizes including A4, letter, among others. Some of them come with features like auto duplex printing and LCD screens. If you are looking for one for your home of office, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. Canon Pixma G2020

Canon Pixma G2020 is a colour ink tank printer that is equipped with a flatbed scanner. It supports borderless printing and is compatible with A4, A5, A6, B5 and more page sizes. Its ink bottles have a drip and spill-resistant design and its unique nozzles make for hassle-free cleaning.

Hassle-Free Cleaning
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Navy Blue)
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Navy Blue)
₹ 13,899

Canon Pixma G2020’s ink bottles deliver a page yield of up to 7,600 monochrome pages and up to 7,700 colour pages, the company says.

2. HP Smart Tank 515

The HP Smart Tank 515 printer offers USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is equipped with an automatic ink sensor and sports an integrated ink tank design to easily monitor ink levels. At full capacity, this printer can print up to 6,000 monochrome pages and up to 8,000 colour pages, as per the company.

Automatic Ink Sensor
HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor
HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor
₹ 16,299

HP Smart Tank 515 is an ink tank printer with a print speed of up to 11 monochrome pages per minute.

3. HP Smart Tank 530

The HP Smart Tank 530 printer is equipped with a 35-page automatic document feeder. It has a 2.2-inch touchscreen display and can also be controlled through your smartphone using the HP Smart application. Its integrated ink tank and automatic ink sensor allow users to easily monitor ink levels.

Automatic Document Feeder
HP Smart Tank 530 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer with ADF, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (18000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor, 35 Sheet ADF
HP Smart Tank 530 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer with ADF, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (18000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor, 35 Sheet ADF
₹ 20,989

HP Smart Tank 530 supports high-speed USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

4. Epson EcoTank L3152

Epson EcoTank L3152 is claimed to have a print speed of up to 33 monochrome pages per minute and up to 15 colour pages per minute. It has transparent panels in the front to monitor the ink levels. This printer is compatible with T003 ink bottles. Also, it supports A4, A5, A6, B5, C6 and more page sizes.

Wi-Fi Direct
Epson L3152 WiFi All in One Ink Tank Printer
Epson L3152 WiFi All in One Ink Tank Printer
₹ 14,299

Epson EcoTank L3152 features USB 2.0, Wi-Fi internet, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity options.

5. Epson EcoTank L3211

The Epson EcoTank L3211 printer is equipped with a flatbed scanner. It features front-facing ink tanks that can be filled with mess-free key-lock bottles. The printer is filled with up to 8,100 monochrome pages and up to 6,500 colour pages worth of ink, the company says.

High Capacity Tanks
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
₹ 12,999

Epson EcoTank L3211 is said to have print speeds of up to 15 colour pages per minute and 33 monochrome pages per minute.

6. HP Ink Tank 310

HP Ink Tank 310 comes with colour scanning and borderless printing features. It is said to offer print speeds of up to 8 monochrome pages per minute and 5 colour pages per minute. Its design allows you to easily monitor the ink levels. Also, users can easily refill the ink tanks with spill-resistant and resealable bottles.

Spill-Free Refill
HP Ink Tank 310 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (4000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print
HP Ink Tank 310 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (4000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print
₹ 11,549

HP Ink Tank 310 is equipped with a 65-page input tray and a 25-sheet output tray.

7. Brother DCP-T220

Brother DCP-T220 has a transparent cover to monitor the ink levels. Its user-friendly design offers minimal risk of leakage while refilling. The printer is equipped with a 150-sheet input tray and a 50-sheet output tray. According to the company, it offers print speeds of up to 28 monochrome pages and up to 11 colour pages.

Fast Print Speeds
Brother DCP-T220 All-in One Ink Tank Refill System Printer
Brother DCP-T220 All-in One Ink Tank Refill System Printer
₹ 12,490

The Brother DCP-T220 printer is compatible with A4, Letter, Executive, A5 and more page sizes.

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank Printers Deals to Consider

Product Name Price in India
Epson L3152 WiFi All in One Ink Tank Printer ₹ 14,299
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Navy Blue) ₹ 13,899
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) ₹ 12,999
Brother DCP-T220 All-in One Ink Tank Refill System Printer ₹ 12,490
HP Smart Tank 530 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer with ADF, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (18000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor, 35 Sheet ADF ₹ 20,989
HP Smart Tank 515 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor ₹ 16,299
HP Ink Tank 310 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (4000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print ₹ 11,549
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Best Buy
Best Deals You Can Find on Popular Fast Chargers (10W or Above) Right Now
Great Deals on Popular Multi-Function Laser Printers for You to Consider

Related Stories

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank Printers Deals to Consider
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  3. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  4. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  7. Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart
  8. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  10. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. LG Announces New 97-Inch G2 OLED, 42-Inch C2 OLED, and Mini-LED TV Models Ahead of CES 2022
  3. Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 Announced in India; Brings Free Galaxy Tab A7 LTE, Q-Series Soundbar, Discounts
  4. Crypto Index IC15 Rolled Out in India by CryptoWire, Will Track Performance of 15 Top Traded Cryptocurrencies
  5. PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12
  6. Tesla Criticised for Opening Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region
  7. Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  10. Realme 9i Design Tipped via Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com