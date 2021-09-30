Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out

Multi-function printers enable users to print, scan, and copy their documents. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular multi-function ink tank and inkjet printers.

1. Canon PIXMA MG2577S

Canon PIXMA MG2577S is an inkjet colour printer that is ideal for home use (less than 50 pages per month), the company says. It has a claimed print speed of up to 8 images per minute (monochrome) and up to 4 images per minute (colour). As per the company, this printer is compatible with A4, B5, Letter and more paper sizes.

2. HP Ink Tank 419

HP Ink Tank 419 features several connectivity options, including USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This printer has a high-capacity ink tank that, at full capacity, is said to run for up to 8,000 colour pages and up to 15,000 black pages. It can also be controlled via voice command through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In addition, it has a transparent ink tank that allows you to keep track of your ink levels.

3. Canon Pixma G3000

Canon Pixma G3000 is a wireless ink tank colour printer with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. It is ideal for home and small office use with a print speed of up to 8 images per minute (monochrome) and 5 images per minute (colour), as per the company. It has transparent ink tanks that allow users to visually monitor ink.

4. Epson M200

Epson M200 sports a compact design with a small footprint. It comes with a two-line LCD status indicator and a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF). As per the company, this printer has a print speed of up to 15 pages per minute. It comes with a manual duplex print feature and is said to be compatible with A4, A5, A6 and more paper sizes.

5. HP Ink Tank 315

HP Ink Tank 315 comes with a high-capacity ink tank that is claimed to print, at full capacity, up to 8,000 colour and 6,000 black pages. Its convenient ink management system allows users to visually monitor the ink levels and replenish these easily using resealable ink bottles by HP.

6. Epson M205

Epson M205 is a monochrome ink tank printer with Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity. It has a fast print speed of up to 34 pages per minute, as per the company. This printer comes with a starter kit of two ink bottles with a claimed combined yield of up to 8,000 pages.

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out

Product Price in India Canon Pixma G3000 Wireless Printer ₹ 15,899 HP Ink Tank 419 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office ₹ 14,749 Epson M205 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Black and White Printer with ADF, Black ₹ 18,225 Epson M200 All-in-One, Monochrome Ink Tank Printer ₹ 15,792 Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White) ₹ 2,899 HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print ₹ 11,807

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.