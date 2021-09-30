Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out

Multi-function printers enable users to print, scan, and copy their documents. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular multi-function ink tank and inkjet printers.
Canon PIXMA MG2577S is an inkjet colour printer that is ideal for home use (less than 50 pages per month), the company says. It has a claimed print speed of up to 8 images per minute (monochrome) and up to 4 images per minute (colour). As per the company, this printer is compatible with A4, B5, Letter and more paper sizes.
Canon PIXMA MG2577S comes with Auto On/Off feature for improved energy efficiency.
HP Ink Tank 419 features several connectivity options, including USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This printer has a high-capacity ink tank that, at full capacity, is said to run for up to 8,000 colour pages and up to 15,000 black pages. It can also be controlled via voice command through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In addition, it has a transparent ink tank that allows you to keep track of your ink levels.
HP Ink Tank 419 can be easily refilled using the high yield and resealable ink bottles by HP.
Canon Pixma G3000 is a wireless ink tank colour printer with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. It is ideal for home and small office use with a print speed of up to 8 images per minute (monochrome) and 5 images per minute (colour), as per the company. It has transparent ink tanks that allow users to visually monitor ink.
Canon Pixma G3000 supports A4, Letter, Legal, A5 and more paper sizes, the company says.
Epson M200 sports a compact design with a small footprint. It comes with a two-line LCD status indicator and a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF). As per the company, this printer has a print speed of up to 15 pages per minute. It comes with a manual duplex print feature and is said to be compatible with A4, A5, A6 and more paper sizes.
Epson M200 can be connected to a network using Ethernet connectivity.
HP Ink Tank 315 comes with a high-capacity ink tank that is claimed to print, at full capacity, up to 8,000 colour and 6,000 black pages. Its convenient ink management system allows users to visually monitor the ink levels and replenish these easily using resealable ink bottles by HP.
HP Ink Tank 315 has a claimed print speed of up to 8 pages per minute (monochrome) and up to 5 pages per minute (colour).
Epson M205 is a monochrome ink tank printer with Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity. It has a fast print speed of up to 34 pages per minute, as per the company. This printer comes with a starter kit of two ink bottles with a claimed combined yield of up to 8,000 pages.
Epson M205 comes with a manual duplex print feature.
|Product
|Price in India
|Canon Pixma G3000 Wireless Printer
|₹ 15,899
|HP Ink Tank 419 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office
|₹ 14,749
|Epson M205 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Black and White Printer with ADF, Black
|₹ 18,225
|Epson M200 All-in-One, Monochrome Ink Tank Printer
|₹ 15,792
|Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)
|₹ 2,899
|HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print
|₹ 11,807
