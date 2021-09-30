Technology News
loading

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out

Need a new printer, scanner, and copier? We've got you covered with these picks.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:25 IST
Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out

Multi-function printers enable users to print, scan, and copy their documents. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular multi-function ink tank and inkjet printers.

1. Canon PIXMA MG2577S

Canon PIXMA MG2577S is an inkjet colour printer that is ideal for home use (less than 50 pages per month), the company says. It has a claimed print speed of up to 8 images per minute (monochrome) and up to 4 images per minute (colour). As per the company, this printer is compatible with A4, B5, Letter and more paper sizes.

Auto On/Off
Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)
Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)
₹ 2,899
₹ 3,365 (13% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Canon PIXMA MG2577S comes with Auto On/Off feature for improved energy efficiency.

2. HP Ink Tank 419

HP Ink Tank 419 features several connectivity options, including USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This printer has a high-capacity ink tank that, at full capacity, is said to run for up to 8,000 colour pages and up to 15,000 black pages. It can also be controlled via voice command through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In addition, it has a transparent ink tank that allows you to keep track of your ink levels.

Wide Compatibility
HP Ink Tank 419 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office
HP Ink Tank 419 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office
₹ 14,749
₹ 16,735 (11% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

HP Ink Tank 419 can be easily refilled using the high yield and resealable ink bottles by HP.

3. Canon Pixma G3000

Canon Pixma G3000 is a wireless ink tank colour printer with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. It is ideal for home and small office use with a print speed of up to 8 images per minute (monochrome) and 5 images per minute (colour), as per the company. It has transparent ink tanks that allow users to visually monitor ink.

Wireless Printing
Canon Pixma G3000 Wireless Printer
Canon Pixma G3000 Wireless Printer
₹ 15,899
₹ 15,995
Buy on Amazon

Canon Pixma G3000 supports A4, Letter, Legal, A5 and more paper sizes, the company says.

4. Epson M200

Epson M200 sports a compact design with a small footprint. It comes with a two-line LCD status indicator and a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF). As per the company, this printer has a print speed of up to 15 pages per minute. It comes with a manual duplex print feature and is said to be compatible with A4, A5, A6 and more paper sizes.

Automatic Document Feeder
Epson M200 All-in-One, Monochrome Ink Tank Printer
Epson M200 All-in-One, Monochrome Ink Tank Printer
₹ 15,792
₹ 19,899 (20% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Epson M200 can be connected to a network using Ethernet connectivity.

5. HP Ink Tank 315

HP Ink Tank 315 comes with a high-capacity ink tank that is claimed to print, at full capacity, up to 8,000 colour and 6,000 black pages. Its convenient ink management system allows users to visually monitor the ink levels and replenish these easily using resealable ink bottles by HP.

High-Capacity Tank
HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print
HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print
₹ 11,807
₹ 13,017 (9% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

HP Ink Tank 315 has a claimed print speed of up to 8 pages per minute (monochrome) and up to 5 pages per minute (colour).

6. Epson M205

Epson M205 is a monochrome ink tank printer with Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity. It has a fast print speed of up to 34 pages per minute, as per the company. This printer comes with a starter kit of two ink bottles with a claimed combined yield of up to 8,000 pages.

Fast Print Speed
Epson M205 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Black and White Printer with ADF, Black
Epson M205 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Black and White Printer with ADF, Black
₹ 18,225
₹ 24,000 (24% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Epson M205 comes with a manual duplex print feature.

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out

Product Price in India
Canon Pixma G3000 Wireless Printer ₹ 15,899
HP Ink Tank 419 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Office ₹ 14,749
Epson M205 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Black and White Printer with ADF, Black ₹ 18,225
Epson M200 All-in-One, Monochrome Ink Tank Printer ₹ 15,792
Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White) ₹ 2,899
HP Ink Tank 315 Colour Printer, High Capacity Tank (6000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages), Low Cost per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour), Borderless Print ₹ 11,807
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Budget Fitness Trackers to Check Out

Related Stories

Popular Multi-Function Ink Tank and Inkjet Printers to Check Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  6. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  7. Realme 8s 5G Review: Different or Still the Same?
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale
  2. Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom
  3. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  4. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. No Time to Die Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Bond Movie Releases in Cinemas
  7. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More
  10. Auto-Debit Rules From RBI Now Live: Prepare for Some Disruptions to Recurring Online Transactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com