Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range Laptops for Home and Office Use

Wondering which mid-range laptop to buy? Check out these deals.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 October 2021 17:45 IST
Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range Laptops for Home and Office Use

Mid-range laptops offer great performance and utility without burning a hole in your pockets. Here are a few popular options for your perusal.

1. HP Pavilion 14

HP Pavilion 14 is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with 8MB L3 cache and four cores. It has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a micro-edge bezel. It features an HP Wide Vision HD camera and an integrated dual array digital microphone.

Wide Vision Camera
HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14-inch (35.5 cms) Thin & Light FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.41 kg), 14-dv0543TU
HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14-inch (35.5 cms) Thin & Light FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.41 kg), 14-dv0543TU
₹ 59,999

HP Pavilion 14 houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

2. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 has a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display. It features an Nvidia MX350 2GB GDDR5 graphics card. Also, the laptop has a 10the Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz which can be boosted to up to 4.9 GHz.

Metal Build
Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen Thin and Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics/Grey/1.35Kg)(Without Webcam) XMA1904-AF
Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen Thin and Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics/Grey/1.35Kg)(Without Webcam) XMA1904-AF
₹ 53,990

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 has a thin and light yet robust metal body.

3. Asus VivoBook Ultra 15

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 packs an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display with a screen to body ratio of 85 percent. Also, it features a backlit chiclet keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 15.6-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Dreamy White/1.8 Kg), X513EA-BQ503TS
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 15.6-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Dreamy White/1.8 Kg), X513EA-BQ503TS
₹ 57,990

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB 2.5-inch HDD, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

4. Dell Vostro 3405

Dell Vostro 3405 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It houses 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop has a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 commercial-grade security chip on its motherboard. Also, it has a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

Chip-Level Security
Dell Vostro 3405 14" (35.56cms) FHD AG Display Laptop (Ryzen-5 3500U / 8GB / 512 SSD / Vega 8 Graphics / Win 10 + Office H&S/ Dune Color) D552122WIN9DE
Dell Vostro 3405 14" (35.56cms) FHD AG Display Laptop (Ryzen-5 3500U / 8GB / 512 SSD / Vega 8 Graphics / Win 10 + Office H&S/ Dune Color) D552122WIN9DE
₹ 51,553

Dell Vostro 3405 has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) comes preloaded with the Windows 10 Home operating system. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz (boost up to 4.2GHz). Also, the laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display.

Rapid Charge
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6 inches FHD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6 inches FHD
₹ 58,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has the Rapid Charge feature that is claimed to provide up to 80 percent of battery charge in an hour.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 features AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor with a base clock speed of 2.0GHz. It has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with anti-glare technology. The laptop houses 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Fingerprint Reader
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.39Kg), 81YM002TIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.39Kg), 81YM002TIN
₹ 59,980

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader.

7. HP Pavilion 15

HP Pavilion 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The laptop houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Long Battery Life
HP Pavilion 15 Ryzen 5 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Thin & Light FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.75 kg), 15-eh1101AU
HP Pavilion 15 Ryzen 5 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Thin & Light FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.75 kg), 15-eh1101AU
₹ 58,990

HP Pavilion 15 delivers a battery life of up to 8 hours, as per the company.

8. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 has an aluminium body treated with anodizing sandblasting to withstand rugged usage, the company claims. It features an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz. Also, it has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Rugged Aluminium Body
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VE00JTIN
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VE00JTIN
₹ 67,990

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with anti-glare technology.

Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range Laptops for Home and Office Use

Product Name Price in India
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6 inches FHD ₹ 58,990
HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14-inch (35.5 cms) Thin & Light FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.41 kg), 14-dv0543TU ₹ 59,999
Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen Thin and Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics/Grey/1.35Kg)(Without Webcam) XMA1904-AF ₹ 53,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.39Kg), 81YM002TIN ₹ 59,980
Dell Vostro 3405 14" (35.56cms) FHD AG Display Laptop (Ryzen-5 3500U / 8GB / 512 SSD / Vega 8 Graphics / Win 10 + Office H&S/ Dune Color) D552122WIN9DE ₹ 51,553
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 15.6-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Dreamy White/1.8 Kg), X513EA-BQ503TS ₹ 57,990
HP Pavilion 15 Ryzen 5 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Thin & Light FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.75 kg), 15-eh1101AU ₹ 58,990
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VE00JTIN ₹ 67,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range Laptops for Home and Office Use
