Popular Mid-Range Laptop Deals to Take a Look At

If you are looking for great performance without having to pay top bucks, then consider these popular mid-range laptops.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 December 2021 16:16 IST
Here are some great deals on mid-range laptops, which are affordable yet feature-packed offerings. If you are looking for great performance without having to pay top bucks, then consider these popular mid-range laptop deals from brands like HP, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Dell.

1. HP Pavilion 14

\HP Pavilion 14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with up to 4.0GHz max boost clock. It houses 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating. It also features integrated AMD Radeon Graphics for smooth gaming. The laptop is fitted with a fast-charging battery that can provide 50 percent backup with 30 minutes of charging, the company says.

AMD Radeon Graphics
HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Radeon Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Backlit Keyboard/ Alexa Built in/ Natural Silver/1.41 kg), 14-ec0035AU
HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Radeon Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Backlit Keyboard/ Alexa Built in/ Natural Silver/1.41 kg), 14-ec0035AU
₹ 54,990

HP Pavilion 14 features a wide-vision HD camera and integrated dual-array microphones.

2. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

\Lenovo ThinkBook 15 features an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with a 2.GHz base clock. It has 8GB of RAM (upgradable up to 40GB) and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness. It also packs built-in 2W dual speakers with Dolby Audio technology. According to the company, it has a battery life of up to 6 hours.

Rugged Build
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VE00JTIN
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VE00JTIN
₹ 59,490

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 has a rugged aluminium top and is designed to withstand accidental knocks.

3. Mi Notebook Ultra

Mi Notebook Ultra has a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 3K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with a 3.1GHz base clock and a 4.4GHz max boost clock. The laptop houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Also, it is equipped with a long-lasting battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of backup.

3K Display
Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 15.6-inch(39.62 cms) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Win 10/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg)
Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 15.6-inch(39.62 cms) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Win 10/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg)
₹ 60,999

Mi Notebook Ultra has a backlit keyboard with a 1.5 mm-deep key travel.

4. Dell Inspiron 5418

The Dell Inspiron 5418 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with up to 4.4GHz clock speed. It packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop has a 14-inch display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It uses the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics for handling graphic-intensive tasks.

Fast Charging
Dell Inspiron 5418 35.56 cm (14") FHD Display Laptop (i5-11300H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / Integrated Graphics / Win10 + MSO / Backlit KB + FPR / Silver) D560481WIN9S
Dell Inspiron 5418 35.56 cm (14") FHD Display Laptop (i5-11300H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / Integrated Graphics / Win10 + MSO / Backlit KB + FPR / Silver) D560481WIN9S
₹ 69,748

Dell Inspiron 5418 can get up to 80 percent battery life with 60 minutes of charging, the company claims.

5. HP 15S-FR2006TU

HP 15S-FR2006TU has an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with up to 4.1GHz boost clock speed using the Intel Turbo Boost technology. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with an anti-glare coating. The laptop houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Intel Turbo Boost
HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Laptop, 8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Integrated Graphics (Natural Silver/1.69 Kg), 15s-fr2006TU
HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Laptop, 8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Integrated Graphics (Natural Silver/1.69 Kg), 15s-fr2006TU
₹ 46,549

The HP 15S-FR2006TU laptop has a battery life of up to 10 hours, the company says.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It features an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor with a 2.4GHz base clock speed (boost up to 4.2GHz). Also, the laptop is fitted with a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor.

Fingerprint Sensor
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Office/300Nits/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG013WIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Office/300Nits/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG013WIN
₹ 63,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Product Name Price in India
HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Radeon Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Backlit Keyboard/ Alexa Built in/ Natural Silver/1.41 kg), 14-ec0035AU ₹ 54,990
Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 15.6-inch(39.62 cms) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Win 10/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg) ₹ 60,999
HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Laptop, 8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Integrated Graphics (Natural Silver/1.69 Kg), 15s-fr2006TU ₹ 46,549
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Office/300Nits/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG013WIN ₹ 63,990
Dell Inspiron 5418 35.56 cm (14") FHD Display Laptop (i5-11300H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / Integrated Graphics / Win10 + MSO / Backlit KB + FPR / Silver) D560481WIN9S ₹ 69,748
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VE00JTIN ₹ 59,490
