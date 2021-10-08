Technology News
These WiFi Mesh Router Deals Can Help Sort Out Your Home Network Problems

Mesh routers can help solve dead spots and weak Wi-Fi connections.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 October 2021 23:57 IST
Mesh routers ensure seamless Wi-Fi connectivity anywhere in your home without any dead zones. Take a look at a few of mesh router options.

1. TP-Link Deco E4

The TP-Link Deco E4 comes with three units that are said to provide coverage for up to 4,000 square feet of area. As per the company, the Deco E4 can handle up to 100 simultaneous connections. It can also reach wireless speeds of up to 1,167Mbps without any lag, the company says.

Dead-Zone Killer
TP-Link Deco E4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Seamless Roaming and Speedy (AC1200) for Large Home, Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa, Router and WiFi Booster, Parent Control Router, Pack of 3
TP-Link Deco E4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Seamless Roaming and Speedy (AC1200) for Large Home, Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa, Router and WiFi Booster, Parent Control Router, Pack of 3
₹ 7,339

The TP-Link Deco E4 can be easily set up through the Deco app with strict parental controls.

2. TP-Link Deco X60

The TP-Link Deco X60 claims to provide ultra-low latency connections with this three-pack offering. When you move around the house, it automatically shifts you on to the best possible connection. The Deco X60 provides Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 3,000Mbps on 5GHz and up to 57Mbps on 2.4GHz wireless connections, as per the company.

Wi-Fi 6 Enabled
TP-Link Deco X60 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, AX3000 Wireless WiFi 6 Speeds Up to 3000Mbps, Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa, OFDMA and MU-MIMO Technology Router, Pack of 3
TP-Link Deco X60 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, AX3000 Wireless WiFi 6 Speeds Up to 3000Mbps, Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa, OFDMA and MU-MIMO Technology Router, Pack of 3
₹ 26,499

The TP-Link Deco X60 comes with WPA3 encryption for a safe online experience.

3. Netgear Orbi RBK50

The Netgear Orbi RBK50 is said to provide strong Wi-Fi coverage to over 25 devices in a 4,000 square feet area. This offering packs a router and satellite combo that offers a 3Gbps tri-band Wi-Fi signal, according to the company. This device comes equipped with the Netgear Armor security with data theft protection and parental controls.

Tri-Band Wi-Fi
Netgear Orbi RBK50 Tri Band Mesh WiFi System (White)
Netgear Orbi RBK50 Tri Band Mesh WiFi System (White)
₹ 17,399

The Netgear Orbi RBK50's router is equipped with a Gigabit port for a superfast wired connection.

4. Tenda Nova MW5G

The Tenda Nova MW5G packs three satellite units that can seamlessly cover an area of up to 3,500 square feet, as per the company. According to Tenda, the Nova MW5G can provide speeds of up to 400Mbps on a 2.4GHz wireless network and up to 867Mbps on a 5GHz wireless network.

Gigabit LAN Ports
Tenda Nova MW5G Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3500sq² Wi-Fi Coverage, Two Gigabit Ports, Work with Amazon Alexa, Parental Controls, Easy Set Up, Router and Wi-Fi Booster (Pack of 3)
Tenda Nova MW5G Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3500sq² Wi-Fi Coverage, Two Gigabit Ports, Work with Amazon Alexa, Parental Controls, Easy Set Up, Router and Wi-Fi Booster (Pack of 3)
₹ 13,901

The Tenda Nova MW5G comes with two Gigabit ports for up to 100Mbps broadband connections.

5. Netgear Orbi RBK753

The Netgear Orbi RBK753 packs three premium nodes that are claimed to provide Wi-Fi coverage over a 6,000 square feet area. It is said to support 12 simultaneous Wi-Fi 6 connections that let you stream videos at up to 8K resolution. Also, it is said to provide high speed 4.2Gbps wireless connections.

8K Streaming
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK753) – Router with 2 Satellite Extenders, Coverage up to 6,000 sq. ft. and 40+ Devices, Mesh AX4200 WiFi 6 (Up to 4.2Gbps)
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK753) – Router with 2 Satellite Extenders, Coverage up to 6,000 sq. ft. and 40+ Devices, Mesh AX4200 WiFi 6 (Up to 4.2Gbps)
₹ 43,849

The Netgear Orbi RBK753 claims to seamlessly connect with the best possible signal without any interruptions.

6. Tenda Nova MW5 3PK

The Tenda Nova MW5 3PK packs three satellites capable of providing 2.4GHz and 5Ghz wireless connections over a 3,500 square feet area. A single satellite is claimed to be capable of supporting up to 60 simultaneous connections. The device also claims to provide greater wall penetration thanks to its Beamforming technology.

Beamforming Signals
Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh WiFi System - Replaces Gigabit AC WiFi Router and Extenders, Dual Band, Compatible with Alexa, Built for Smart Home, Up to 3, 500 Sq. ft. Coverage (MW5 3-PK).
Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh WiFi System - Replaces Gigabit AC WiFi Router and Extenders, Dual Band, Compatible with Alexa, Built for Smart Home, Up to 3, 500 Sq. ft. Coverage (MW5 3-PK).
₹ 20,171

The Tenda Nova MW5 3PK protects your wireless connection with WPA2-PSK encryption.

7. Asus RT-AX92U

The Asus RT-AX92U claims to cover an area of up to 5,500 square feet with this dual node setup. The device is said to provide speeds of up to 4,804Mbps on a 5GHz wireless tri-band connection. It also comes with a built-in WTFast VPN for lower latency gaming, as per the company.

Built-In VPN
ASUS RT-AX92U (2 Pack) AX6100 Tri-Band WiFi Router 6 (Black) 802.11ax Supporting AiProtection Pro Network Security, AiMesh mesh, Built-in wtfast for Gaming, VPN Setting, Adaptive QoS and DFS Band
ASUS RT-AX92U (2 Pack) AX6100 Tri-Band WiFi Router 6 (Black) 802.11ax Supporting AiProtection Pro Network Security, AiMesh mesh, Built-in wtfast for Gaming, VPN Setting, Adaptive QoS and DFS Band
₹ 31,899

The Asus RT-AX92U is said to provide commercial-grade security with its AiProtection Pro technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
