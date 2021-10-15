Technology News
loading

Deals on Popular Memory Modules (RAM) for Desktops Right Now

If you're looking for new RAM for your old computer, or building a fresh PC, here are some great options for you.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 October 2021 18:32 IST
Deals on Popular Memory Modules (RAM) for Desktops Right Now

RAM is responsible for the efficiency of a computer. If you are looking for RAM or a kit, here are some options to power up your computer.

1. Crucial CT8G4DFS824A (8GB)

This 8GB module offering from Crucial has a speed of 2400MHz and has 1.2V energy consumption. The buffered module offers faster speeds for an improved system responsiveness, easy multitasking and faster app loading, as per the company. Additionally, the RAM is said to offer optimal performance when used with a Crucial System Scanner or Crucial Advisor Tool.

Fast System Responsiveness
Crucial RAM 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz CL17 Desktop Memory CT8G4DFS824A
Crucial RAM 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz CL17 Desktop Memory CT8G4DFS824A
₹ 3,250

Crucial DDR4 RAM module is an easy-to-install component and is a reliable offering.

2. Adata RAM (4GB)

Adata DDR3 RAM is an unbuffered memory for desktops, and it is claimed to support Intel's newest platforms for faster data transfer. The company says that the module's operating voltage has been reduced to 1.2V for energy efficient operations (up to 20 percent power saving). Every chip in the Adata memory module is claimed to meet strict JEDEC and RoHS standards for stability and compatibility.

Reliable Offering
ADATA 4GB DDRA4 2666 Desktop Memory - 10243315
ADATA 4GB DDRA4 2666 Desktop Memory - 10243315
₹ 1,898

This 4GB memory module from Adata has a speed of 2666MHz.

3. Crucial CT4G4DFS8266 (4GB)

This 4GB module from Crucial has a speed of 2666MHz, and it utilises a 288-pin design. The RAM offers optimal performance when used with Crucial System Scanner or Crucial Advisor Tool, as per the company. It has 1.2V energy consumption, and the module offers faster speeds for easy multitasking as well as faster app loading, as per the company.

Energy Efficient
Crucial RAM 4GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Desktop Memory CT4G4DFS8266
Crucial RAM 4GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Desktop Memory CT4G4DFS8266
₹ 1,790

Crucial DDR4 RAM module offers fast transition speed and load speed.

4. Dolgix RAM (4GB)

The DDR3 memory module from Dolgix is a non-ECC unbuffered memory module, and it offers a speed of 1333MHz. It is claimed to have a lower energy consumption of 1.35V. This means that the module produces less amount of heat which in turn increases the efficiency of the machine.

Low Heat Emission
Dolgix 4GB DDR3 1333MHz Desktop Ram U-DIMM, LO-DIMM, UB-DIMM Memory Module
Dolgix 4GB DDR3 1333MHz Desktop Ram U-DIMM, LO-DIMM, UB-DIMM Memory Module
₹ 1,480

The Dolgix DDR4 memory module utilises a 240-pin design.

5. Samsung M378B5273DH0-CH9 (4GB)

This Samsung 4GB RAM module offering for desktops is an energy efficient unit. The DDR3 desktop RAM offers a speed of 1333MHz. Samsung says that this non-ECC module is organised with 16 FBGA.

Balanced Performance
Samsung DDR3 4GB 1333MHz DDR3-1333, M378B5273DH0-CH9
Samsung DDR3 4GB 1333MHz DDR3-1333, M378B5273DH0-CH9
₹ 1,610

This Samsung DDR3 offering is compatible with various systems.

6. Adata Premier (4GB)

Adata Premier DDR4 RAM is an unbuffered memory module for desktops, and it utilises a 288-pin design. The company says that the RAM supports Intel's newest platforms for faster data transfer and enhanced power efficiency. The memory module has an operating voltage of 1.2V, which helps save power by 20 percent, as per the company.

Certified Offering
ADATA AD4U2400J4G17-R 4GB 2400MHz DDR4 U-DIMM (Desktop) RAM
ADATA AD4U2400J4G17-R 4GB 2400MHz DDR4 U-DIMM (Desktop) RAM
₹ 1,889

Every chip in the Adata memory module is claimed to meet strict JEDEC and RoHS standards.

7. Simmtronics RAM (2GB)

This memory module from Simmtronics has a speed of 1333MHz. This is a 2GB DDR3 unbuffered offering, and is said to be compatible with various platforms for faster data transfer as well as enhanced power efficiency. 

Versatile Offering
Simmtronics 2GB DDR3 Desktop RAM 1333 MHz (PC 10600) with 3 Year Warranty
Simmtronics 2GB DDR3 Desktop RAM 1333 MHz (PC 10600) with 3 Year Warranty
₹ 799

Simmtronics RAM helps in fast loading, and running data-intensive applications easily.

8. Alketron Black Unicorn (4GB)

Alketron Black Unicorn DDR3 RAM offers 1600MHz speed, and has an operating voltage of 1.5V. Its unbuffered module utilises 240-pin design, and it has an optimised circuit design for lower heat generation, as per the company.

Fast Performance
ALKETRON - 4GB DDR3 RAM (Memory) 1600MHz | CL11 | Long-DIMM (UDIMM) | PC3-12800 | for Standard & Gaming Desktop PC
ALKETRON - 4GB DDR3 RAM (Memory) 1600MHz | CL11 | Long-DIMM (UDIMM) | PC3-12800 | for Standard & Gaming Desktop PC
₹ 1,595

The Alketron Black Unicorn memory module is an ideal offering for gaming PCs.

Deals on Popular Memory Modules (RAM) for Desktops Right Now

Product Name Price in India
Crucial RAM 4GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Desktop Memory CT4G4DFS8266 ₹ 1,790
ADATA AD4U2400J4G17-R 4GB 2400MHz DDR4 U-DIMM (Desktop) RAM ₹ 1,889
Simmtronics 2GB DDR3 Desktop RAM 1333 MHz (PC 10600) with 3 Year Warranty ₹ 799
Dolgix 4GB DDR3 1333MHz Desktop Ram U-DIMM, LO-DIMM, UB-DIMM Memory Module ₹ 1,480
Samsung DDR3 4GB 1333MHz DDR3-1333, M378B5273DH0-CH9 ₹ 1,610
ADATA 4GB DDRA4 2666 Desktop Memory - 10243315 ₹ 1,898
Crucial RAM 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz CL17 Desktop Memory CT8G4DFS824A ₹ 3,250
ALKETRON - 4GB DDR3 RAM (Memory) 1600MHz | CL11 | Long-DIMM (UDIMM) | PC3-12800 | for Standard & Gaming Desktop PC ₹ 1,595
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
Great Deals on 2TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

Related Stories

Deals on Popular Memory Modules (RAM) for Desktops Right Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Set to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Goes Official
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  10. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers
  2. Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
  3. Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped, May Be Priced Same as OnePlus 8T
  5. Cryptocurrency: US SEC May Approve Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Very Soon, Hints Tweet
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 11
  7. Audible Plus Announced; Will Offer Members Access to Thousands of Audiobooks, Podcasts at No Extra Cost
  8. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With 10.3-Inch Display, Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Launched
  9. Apple Targeted Over New App Store Payment System Regulation in South Korea
  10. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com