Deals on Popular Memory Modules (RAM) for Desktops Right Now

RAM is responsible for the efficiency of a computer. If you are looking for RAM or a kit, here are some options to power up your computer.

1. Crucial CT8G4DFS824A (8GB)

This 8GB module offering from Crucial has a speed of 2400MHz and has 1.2V energy consumption. The buffered module offers faster speeds for an improved system responsiveness, easy multitasking and faster app loading, as per the company. Additionally, the RAM is said to offer optimal performance when used with a Crucial System Scanner or Crucial Advisor Tool.

2. Adata RAM (4GB)

Adata DDR3 RAM is an unbuffered memory for desktops, and it is claimed to support Intel's newest platforms for faster data transfer. The company says that the module's operating voltage has been reduced to 1.2V for energy efficient operations (up to 20 percent power saving). Every chip in the Adata memory module is claimed to meet strict JEDEC and RoHS standards for stability and compatibility.

3. Crucial CT4G4DFS8266 (4GB)

This 4GB module from Crucial has a speed of 2666MHz, and it utilises a 288-pin design. The RAM offers optimal performance when used with Crucial System Scanner or Crucial Advisor Tool, as per the company. It has 1.2V energy consumption, and the module offers faster speeds for easy multitasking as well as faster app loading, as per the company.

4. Dolgix RAM (4GB)

The DDR3 memory module from Dolgix is a non-ECC unbuffered memory module, and it offers a speed of 1333MHz. It is claimed to have a lower energy consumption of 1.35V. This means that the module produces less amount of heat which in turn increases the efficiency of the machine.

5. Samsung M378B5273DH0-CH9 (4GB)

This Samsung 4GB RAM module offering for desktops is an energy efficient unit. The DDR3 desktop RAM offers a speed of 1333MHz. Samsung says that this non-ECC module is organised with 16 FBGA.

6. Adata Premier (4GB)

Adata Premier DDR4 RAM is an unbuffered memory module for desktops, and it utilises a 288-pin design. The company says that the RAM supports Intel's newest platforms for faster data transfer and enhanced power efficiency. The memory module has an operating voltage of 1.2V, which helps save power by 20 percent, as per the company.

7. Simmtronics RAM (2GB)

This memory module from Simmtronics has a speed of 1333MHz. This is a 2GB DDR3 unbuffered offering, and is said to be compatible with various platforms for faster data transfer as well as enhanced power efficiency.

8. Alketron Black Unicorn (4GB)

Alketron Black Unicorn DDR3 RAM offers 1600MHz speed, and has an operating voltage of 1.5V. Its unbuffered module utilises 240-pin design, and it has an optimised circuit design for lower heat generation, as per the company.

