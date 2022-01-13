If you have an old laptop that's not able to keep up with the computing power needed to handle latest software and games, you can upgrade it by adding one. Memory modules, commonly referred to as Random Access Memory (RAM), improve a system's performance and battery life. If you are looking some options to add in your current laptop, here are a few popular options you might want to consider.
The Corsair ValueSelect 8GB DDR3L laptop memory module has a speed of 1,600MHz. It is equipped with DHX cooling technology for highly efficient heat dissipation. This memory module is also compatible with the Corsair Link advanced system monitoring and control system.
Corsair ValueSelect DDR3L is ideal for extreme performance enthusiasts and professional overclockers.
The Adata 8GB DDR4 laptop memory module is compatible with several Intel processors, including Kaby Lake and Cannon Lake platforms. It has a low energy consumption that reduces heat generation and extends battery life, as per the company. Also, this memory module has a speed of 2,666MHz.
The Adata 8GB DDR4 laptop memory module operates at 1.2V, making it 20 percent more energy-efficient than DDR3 modules.
Alketron Black Unicorn is a 4GB DDR3L laptop memory module that is compatible with the latest and older intel platforms. This memory module is also compatible with AMD and Mac systems. Its circuit design has been optimised for high efficiency and low heat generation.
The Alketron Black Unicorn DDR3L laptop memory module has a speed of 1,600MHz.
This Crucial RAM is an 8GB DDR4 unbuffered SODIMM memory module. According to the company, it offers up to 30 percent greater bandwidth and up to 40 percent lower power consumption than DDR3 modules. Also, it features burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput.
The Crucial DDR4 memory module has a speed of 2,666MHz.
This Kingston ValueRAM 8GB DDR4 memory module has a speed of 2,400MHz. It is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms. It is claimed to have lower power consumption and higher bandwidth capabilities when compared to DDR3 modules. Also, it is said to boost your system's processing power and improve multitasking.
This Kingston ValueRAM can facilitate fast multimedia processing and smooth video streaming.
The Amegon 4GB DDR3 RAM is a dual-channel Non-ECC unbuffered laptop memory module. It runs at a clock speed of 1,600MHz. It can offer a smooth experience while gaming, internet browsing, and graphics rendering, the company says. This memory module operates at 1.35V that is claimed to improve the energy efficiency of laptops.
The Amegon DDR3 memory module has a compact design to easily fit into your systems.
This Crucial Basics DDR4 RAM is a 4GB memory module with a speed of 2,666MHz. Its increased bandwidth allows for fast application load times, great responsiveness, easy handling of data-intensive programs. Also, it is claimed to have a 40 percent more energy efficient operation than DDR3 modules.
The Crucial Basics DDR4 memory module is optimes for the latest generation of processors and platforms.
The Dolgix Gold DDR4 RAM is a 4GB Non-ECC unbuffered memory module. It is claimed to have a reduced power consumption that is said to improve your laptop's battery life.
The Dolgix Gold DDR4 memory module has a speed of 2,400MHz.
