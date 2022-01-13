Technology News
Best Deals on Popular Laptop Memory Modules for You to Consider

If you want to improve your laptop’s performance and battery life, here are some memory module options for you.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 January 2022 19:30 IST
Best Deals on Popular Laptop Memory Modules for You to Consider

If you have an old laptop that's not able to keep up with the computing power needed to handle latest software and games, you can upgrade it by adding one. Memory modules, commonly referred to as Random Access Memory (RAM), improve a system's performance and battery life. If you are looking some options to add in your current laptop, here are a few popular options you might want to consider.

1. Corsair ValueSelect (8GB)

The Corsair ValueSelect 8GB DDR3L laptop memory module has a speed of 1,600MHz. It is equipped with DHX cooling technology for highly efficient heat dissipation. This memory module is also compatible with the Corsair Link advanced system monitoring and control system.

DHX Cooling System
Corsair 8GB DDR3L Low Voltage 1.35V 1600Mhz Laptop Memory SODIMM (CMSO8GX3M1C1600C11)
Corsair 8GB DDR3L Low Voltage 1.35V 1600Mhz Laptop Memory SODIMM (CMSO8GX3M1C1600C11)
₹ 3,745

Corsair ValueSelect DDR3L is ideal for extreme performance enthusiasts and professional overclockers.

2. Adata RAM (8GB)

The Adata 8GB DDR4 laptop memory module is compatible with several Intel processors, including Kaby Lake and Cannon Lake platforms. It has a low energy consumption that reduces heat generation and extends battery life, as per the company. Also, this memory module has a speed of 2,666MHz.

Reduced Heat Generation
ADATA 8GB DDR4 modules for notebooks 2666 Laptop Memory - AD4S266638G19-R
ADATA 8GB DDR4 modules for notebooks 2666 Laptop Memory - AD4S266638G19-R
₹ 3,250

The Adata 8GB DDR4 laptop memory module operates at 1.2V, making it 20 percent more energy-efficient than DDR3 modules.

3. Alketron Black Unicorn (4GB)

Alketron Black Unicorn is a 4GB DDR3L laptop memory module that is compatible with the latest and older intel platforms. This memory module is also compatible with AMD and Mac systems. Its circuit design has been optimised for high efficiency and low heat generation.

High Efficiency
Alketron Dual Channel CL11 DDR3 RAM for Laptop 4GB 1600MHz SODIMM
Alketron Dual Channel CL11 DDR3 RAM for Laptop 4GB 1600MHz SODIMM
₹ 1,535

The Alketron Black Unicorn DDR3L laptop memory module has a speed of 1,600MHz.

4. Crucial RAM (8GB)

This Crucial RAM is an 8GB DDR4 unbuffered SODIMM memory module. According to the company, it offers up to 30 percent greater bandwidth and up to 40 percent lower power consumption than DDR3 modules. Also, it features burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput.

Great Bandwidth
Crucial CT8G4SFS8266 8GB DDR4 PC4-21300 CL-19 2666 MT/s SODIMM RAM
Crucial CT8G4SFS8266 8GB DDR4 PC4-21300 CL-19 2666 MT/s SODIMM RAM
₹ 2,659

The Crucial DDR4 memory module has a speed of 2,666MHz.

5. Kingston ValueRAM (8GB)

This Kingston ValueRAM 8GB DDR4 memory module has a speed of 2,400MHz. It is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms. It is claimed to have lower power consumption and higher bandwidth capabilities when compared to DDR3 modules. Also, it is said to boost your system's processing power and improve multitasking.

Improved Multitasking
Kingston ValueRAM 8GB 2400Mhz DDR4 Non-ECC CL17 SODIMM 1Rx8 (KVR24S17S8/8)
Kingston ValueRAM 8GB 2400Mhz DDR4 Non-ECC CL17 SODIMM 1Rx8 (KVR24S17S8/8)
₹ 3,990

This Kingston ValueRAM can facilitate fast multimedia processing and smooth video streaming.

6. Amegon RAM (4GB)

The Amegon 4GB DDR3 RAM is a dual-channel Non-ECC unbuffered laptop memory module. It runs at a clock speed of 1,600MHz. It can offer a smooth experience while gaming, internet browsing, and graphics rendering, the company says. This memory module operates at 1.35V that is claimed to improve the energy efficiency of laptops.

Low Power Draw
AMEGON 4GB DDR3 Ram PC3L-12800, 1600MHz, 204 PIN SODIMM for Laptops Memory
AMEGON 4GB DDR3 Ram PC3L-12800, 1600MHz, 204 PIN SODIMM for Laptops Memory
₹ 1,399

The Amegon DDR3 memory module has a compact design to easily fit into your systems.

7. Crucial Basics (4GB)

This Crucial Basics DDR4 RAM is a 4GB memory module with a speed of 2,666MHz. Its increased bandwidth allows for fast application load times, great responsiveness, easy handling of data-intensive programs. Also, it is claimed to have a 40 percent more energy efficient operation than DDR3 modules.

Fast Load Times
Crucial Basics 4GB DDR4 1.2v 2666Mhz CL19 SODIMM RAM Memory Module for Laptops and Notebooks
Crucial Basics 4GB DDR4 1.2v 2666Mhz CL19 SODIMM RAM Memory Module for Laptops and Notebooks
₹ 1,999

The Crucial Basics DDR4 memory module is optimes for the latest generation of processors and platforms.

8. Dolgix Gold (4GB)

The Dolgix Gold DDR4 RAM is a 4GB Non-ECC unbuffered memory module. It is claimed to have a reduced power consumption that is said to improve your laptop's battery life.

Improves Battery Life
Dolgix Gold 4GB DDR4 2400MHz Laptop/Notebook RAM (Memory) SO-DIMM | PC4-19200,(1Rx8 Single Ram) 5Years Warranty (Made in India)
Dolgix Gold 4GB DDR4 2400MHz Laptop/Notebook RAM (Memory) SO-DIMM | PC4-19200,(1Rx8 Single Ram) 5Years Warranty (Made in India)
₹ 1,879

The Dolgix Gold DDR4 memory module has a speed of 2,400MHz.

Best Deals on Popular Laptop Memory Modules for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India
Alketron Dual Channel CL11 DDR3 RAM for Laptop 4GB 1600MHz SODIMM ₹ 1,535
Crucial Basics 4GB DDR4 1.2v 2666Mhz CL19 SODIMM RAM Memory Module for Laptops and Notebooks ₹ 1,999
ADATA 8GB DDR4 modules for notebooks 2666 Laptop Memory - AD4S266638G19-R ₹ 3,250
AMEGON 4GB DDR3 Ram PC3L-12800, 1600MHz, 204 PIN SODIMM for Laptops Memory ₹ 1,399
Corsair 8GB DDR3L Low Voltage 1.35V 1600Mhz Laptop Memory SODIMM (CMSO8GX3M1C1600C11) ₹ 3,745
Dolgix Gold 4GB DDR4 2400MHz Laptop/Notebook RAM (Memory) SO-DIMM | PC4-19200,(1Rx8 Single Ram) 5Years Warranty (Made in India) ₹ 1,879
Crucial CT8G4SFS8266 8GB DDR4 PC4-21300 CL-19 2666 MT/s SODIMM RAM ₹ 2,659
Kingston ValueRAM 8GB 2400Mhz DDR4 Non-ECC CL17 SODIMM 1Rx8 (KVR24S17S8/8) ₹ 3,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

