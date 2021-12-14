Technology News
Popular Gaming Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Gaming monitors come with special features to boost your gaming performance. If you are looking for one, consider these popular options.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 19:51 IST
Popular Gaming Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Here are some great deals on gaming monitors, offering excellent value for your money. Gaming monitors come with special features to boost your gaming performance. Thus, if you are looking for one, consider these popular options.

1. LG Ultragear 24GL650F

LG Ultragear 24GL650F is a 24-inch monitor that has a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz and features AMD Freesync support for smooth gaming. It also has Dynamic Action Sync that is claimed to reduce input lag. In addition, its base offers tilt, height, and pivot adjustment.

Reduced Input Lag
LG Ultragear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz, Native 1ms Full HD Gaming Monitor with Radeon Freesync - TN Panel with Display Port, HDMI, Height Adjust Stand - 24GL650F (Black)
LG Ultragear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz, Native 1ms Full HD Gaming Monitor with Radeon Freesync - TN Panel with Display Port, HDMI, Height Adjust Stand - 24GL650F (Black)
₹ 15,999

The LG Ultragear 24GL650F monitor can be wall-mounted and is compatible with VESA mounts.

2. LG Ultragear 32GK650

The LG Ultragear 32GK650 32-inch monitor has a three-sided borderless design. It has a VA panel and a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution. It features a DisplayPort, two HDMI, and audio ports. It is packed with features for gamers like AMD Freesync, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer.

Game Presets
LG Ultragear 81.28 cm (32-inch) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650
LG Ultragear 81.28 cm (32-inch) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650
₹ 25,499

The LG Ultragear 32GK650 comes with presets for different game genres and allows users to create custom presets.

3. Acer Nitro VG240YB

Acer Nitro VG240YB has a 23.8-inch IPS display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It has a fast response time of 1 millisecond and a refresh rate of 75Hz for smooth gaming. The monitor comes with two HDMI ports and a VGA port. Also, it has eye care features like Bluelight Shield, Flickerless Technology, Low Dimming, and Comfyview.

Improved Eye Care
Acer Nitro VG240YB 23.8 inch Full HD IPS Monitor I AMD Radeon Freesync Technology I 1MS VRB I 75Hz Refresh I 2 x HDMI and 1 x VGA Ports
Acer Nitro VG240YB 23.8 inch Full HD IPS Monitor I AMD Radeon Freesync Technology I 1MS VRB I 75Hz Refresh I 2 x HDMI and 1 x VGA Ports
₹ 12,899

The Acer Nitro VG240YB monitor features a built-in 2W dual speaker setup.

4. Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. It features Nvidia G-Sync support for reduced tearing while gaming. The monitor also has a variable refresh rate (VRR) that can be overclocked to up to 280Hz. It is equipped with the ASUS Fast IPS display that delivers a response time of 1 millisecond.

Refresh Rate Overclocking
ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM HDR Gaming Monitor 68.58cm (27") FullHD (1920 x 1080), Fast IPS, Overclockable 280Hz (Above 240Hz, 144Hz), 1ms (GTG), ELMB SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400
ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM HDR Gaming Monitor 68.58cm (27") FullHD (1920 x 1080), Fast IPS, Overclockable 280Hz (Above 240Hz, 144Hz), 1ms (GTG), ELMB SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400
₹ 32,999

The Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM monitor has DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5 mm audio ports.

5. MSI Optix G241

The MSI Optix G241 gaming monitor has a 23.8-inch IPS panel. It has a full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It comes with AMD Freesync technology for reduced tearing and stuttering while gaming. In addition, it features the Anti-Flicker technology and reduced blue light emission for long usage without eye fatigue.

Blue Light Reduction
MSI Optix G241-60.96 cm (24 inch) IPS Gaming Monitor – Full HD - 144hz Refresh Rate - 1ms Response time – AMD Freeync for Esports
MSI Optix G241-60.96 cm (24 inch) IPS Gaming Monitor – Full HD - 144hz Refresh Rate - 1ms Response time – AMD Freeync for Esports
₹ 17,889

The MSI Optix G241 gaming monitor has a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

6. BenQ Mobiuz EX2510S

BenQ Mobiuz EX2510S is a 24.5-inch monitor with a borderless IPS panel. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and a full-HD (1080p) resolution. It is equipped with a DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports. Also, the monitor has built-in 2.5W speakers that are tuned by treVolo and come with three custom sound modes.

Built-In Speakers
BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510S 24.5 inch IPS Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium, Full HD 1080p, HDR 400 Nits, 99% sRGB, 5W Speakers, Height Adjustable, EyeCare, Dual HDMI 2.0, Display Port, Black
BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510S 24.5 inch IPS Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium, Full HD 1080p, HDR 400 Nits, 99% sRGB, 5W Speakers, Height Adjustable, EyeCare, Dual HDMI 2.0, Display Port, Black
₹ 21,500

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2510S gaming monitor features AMD Freesync Premium for a smooth gaming experience.

7. BenQ EL2870U

The BenQ EL2870U gaming monitor has a 28-inch display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution. It is equipped with a dedicated HDR button for switching between four levels of HDR. Also, it features Brightness Intelligence Plus Technology that is said to automatically adjust brightness and colour temperature according to the on-screen content.

4K Display
BenQ 28-inch UHD 4K HDR,1ms Response Time Console Gaming Monitor with Free Sync, Brightness Intelligence Plus, HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers - EL2870U (Black)
BenQ 28-inch UHD 4K HDR,1ms Response Time Console Gaming Monitor with Free Sync, Brightness Intelligence Plus, HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers - EL2870U (Black)
₹ 21,990

The BenQ EL2870U gaming monitor is equipped with a DisplayPort, two HDMI, and audio ports.

Popular Gaming Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Product Name Price in India
LG Ultragear 81.28 cm (32-inch) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650 ₹ 25,499
LG Ultragear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz, Native 1ms Full HD Gaming Monitor with Radeon Freesync - TN Panel with Display Port, HDMI, Height Adjust Stand - 24GL650F (Black) ₹ 15,999
Acer Nitro VG240YB 23.8 inch Full HD IPS Monitor I AMD Radeon Freesync Technology I 1MS VRB I 75Hz Refresh I 2 x HDMI and 1 x VGA Ports ₹ 12,899
BenQ 28-inch UHD 4K HDR,1ms Response Time Console Gaming Monitor with Free Sync, Brightness Intelligence Plus, HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers - EL2870U (Black) ₹ 21,990
MSI Optix G241-60.96 cm (24 inch) IPS Gaming Monitor – Full HD - 144hz Refresh Rate - 1ms Response time – AMD Freeync for Esports ₹ 17,889
BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510S 24.5 inch IPS Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium, Full HD 1080p, HDR 400 Nits, 99% sRGB, 5W Speakers, Height Adjustable, EyeCare, Dual HDMI 2.0, Display Port, Black ₹ 21,500
ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM HDR Gaming Monitor 68.58cm (27") FullHD (1920 x 1080), Fast IPS, Overclockable 280Hz (Above 240Hz, 144Hz), 1ms (GTG), ELMB SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400 ₹ 32,999
Comments

Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review: Affordable Access to the Google TV Experience

Popular Gaming Monitor Deals to Take a Look At
