Great Deals on Gaming Memory Modules (RAM) Right Now

Looking for gaming RAM for your desktop? Check out this list.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 October 2021 18:31 IST
Gaming memory module is used to increase the efficiency of a system in order to elevate the overall gaming experience. If you are looking for gaming RAM, here are some options for you.

1. XPG Adata Gammix D30 (8GB)

The XPG Adata Gammix D30 module has a speed of 3200MHz, and is said to support various Intel platforms, including the Intel X299. The module comes with a unique heatsink with edgy wing-shaped design. As per the company, the module features Intel XMP 2.0 profiles for hassle-free overclocking.

Unique Heatsink
XPG ADATA GAMMIX D30 DDR4 8GB (1x8GB) 3200MHz U-DIMM Desktop Memory -AX4U320038G16A-SR30
XPG ADATA GAMMIX D30 DDR4 8GB (1x8GB) 3200MHz U-DIMM Desktop Memory -AX4U320038G16A-SR30
₹ 2,914

Apart from gaming, the XPG Adata Gammix D30 module is said to be ideal for a PC enthusiast, and overclocker.

2. Corsair Vengeance LPX (8GB)

The Corsair Vengeance LPX module has a speed of 3000MHz, and the module has a pure aluminium heat spreader for faster heat dissipation. According to the company, the RAM is optimised for various Intel motherboards. The company says that the RAM is XMP 2.0-enabled for superior overclocking.

Faster Heat Dissipation
Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 3000 (PC4-24000) C16 PC Memory (CMK8GX4M1D3000C16)
Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 3000 (PC4-24000) C16 PC Memory (CMK8GX4M1D3000C16)
₹ 3,270

The company says that the Vengeance LPX module can fit into smaller spaces.

3. G.SKILL Ripjaws V (8GB)

The G.SKILL Ripjaws V memory module has a speed of 3200MHz, and is said to be compatible with most of the major performance motherboard brands. The RAM has an operating voltage of 1.2V, and is designed with 42 mm module height making it suitable for most oversized CPU heatsinks.

Wide Use Cases
G.SKILL Ripjaws V 8GB (1 * 8GB) DDR4 3200 MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V Desktop Memory RAM - F4-3200C16S-8GVKB
G.SKILL Ripjaws V 8GB (1 * 8GB) DDR4 3200 MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V Desktop Memory RAM - F4-3200C16S-8GVKB
₹ 3,135

The G.SKILL Ripjaws V offers great performance during gaming, video editing, and rendering.

4. HyperX Fury (8GB)

The HyperX Fury offers 3200MHz speed, and features an updated low-profile heat spreader design. As per the company, the RAM module provides plug-n-play functionality, and is an ideal offering for gaming, video editing, and rendering. It is said to auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS, or up to 3466MHz.

Low Profile Design
HyperX Fury 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM 1Rx8  Black XMP Desktop Memory (HX432C16FB3/8)
HyperX Fury 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM 1Rx8  Black XMP Desktop Memory (HX432C16FB3/8)
₹ 3,065

HyperX Fury DDR4 is an XMP-ready module and is compatible with Intel chipsets, the company said.

5. Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series (16GB)

This is a bundle of two 8GB (effective 16GB) Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series modules. The company says that the RAM has been tested with AMD and Intel platforms for a reliable performance. These modules feature a custom-designed black heat shield for superior heat dissipation.

Value For Money
Patriot Memory Viper 4 Blackout Series DDR4 16GB (2 x 8GB) 4400MHz Kit (PVB416G440C8K)
Patriot Memory Viper 4 Blackout Series DDR4 16GB (2 x 8GB) 4400MHz Kit (PVB416G440C8K)
₹ 10,900

Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series modules run at a speed of 4400MHz.

6. Corsair Vengeance (8GB)

The Corsair Vengeance 8GB DDR3 RAM has 1600MHz speed, an operating voltage of 1.5V, and uses 240-pin design. This module has an effective heat spreader and has a quad channel configuration. It is also said to be optimised for compatibility with the various new CPUs and motherboards. It also supports the Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) standard for simple and safe overclocking.

Quad-Channel Configuration
Corsair Vengeance 8GB DDR3 Memory Kit (CMZ8GX3M1A1600C10)
Corsair Vengeance 8GB DDR3 Memory Kit (CMZ8GX3M1A1600C10)
₹ 3,600

Corsair Vengeance module is claimed to be stringently factory-tested.

7. HyperX Fury (8GB)

This is a HyperX Fury DDR3 module has a speed of 1866MHz, and offers bi-directional differential data strobe. The module automatically recognises its host platform and overclocks to the highest frequency published for gaming, video editing, and rendering, the company claims. 

Minimalist Design
HyperX Fury 8GB DDR3 1866MHz CL10 DIMM Desktop Memory (HX318C10F/8)
HyperX Fury 8GB DDR3 1866MHz CL10 DIMM Desktop Memory (HX318C10F/8)
₹ 3,400

This HyperX Fury DDR3 module comes with an asymmetric heat spreader design.

8. G.SKILL Trident Z

This is a combo of two G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 16GB modules (effectively 32GB), and offers a speed of 3200MHz. It has Trident Z hair-line finished aluminium heat spreaders, and fin design that allows for efficient heat dissipation. The module's RGB Lighting sports a fluid full spectrum rainbow wave.

RGB Lighting
G.SKILL Trident Z RGB 32GB (2 * 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V Desktop Memory RAM - F4-3200C16D-32GTZR
G.SKILL Trident Z RGB 32GB (2 * 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V Desktop Memory RAM - F4-3200C16D-32GTZR
₹ 14,501

G.SKILL Trident Z RAM's heatsink has been designed to mount a wider light diffuser, the company says.

Sourabh Kulesh
