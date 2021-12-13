Popular Gaming Laptop Deals That You Should Check Out

Here are some great deals on gaming laptops. If you seek to level up your gaming experience, then here are a few popular gaming laptops for your perusal, from brands like Dell, HP, Asus, MSI, and Lenovo.

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15

Asus TUF Gaming F15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor with a 2.5GHz base clock (boost up to 4.5GHz). It also packs a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB memory.

RGB Backlit Keyboard ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5 ₹ 62,990 Asus TUF Gaming F15 houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

2. Lenovo Legion 5 82B500MMIN

Lenovo Legion 5 82B500MMIN features the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with a base clock speed of 3.0GHz. It also packs a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Also, it has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Rapid Charging Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6 inch (39.62 cms) Full HD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/120 Hz/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Graphics/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500MMIN ₹ 66,990 Lenovo Legion 5 82B500MMIN has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

3. HP Pavilion Gaming 15-DK1514TX

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-DK1514TX has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB memory. The laptop packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 1TB of SATA HDD storage.

Wide Air Vents HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD/144Hz/GTX 1650Ti 4GB Graphics/Windows 10/MS Office/2.28 kg), 15-dk1514TX, Black ₹ 66,990 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-DK1514TX is fitted with wide air vents to maximise airflow and improve cooling.

4. Victus by HP 16-E0075AX

Victus by HP 16-E0075AX is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with a base clock speed of 3.3GHz. It houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB), and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. In addition, it packs a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Flicker-Free Display Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB GTX 1650 Graphics/B&O Audio/Flicker Free Display/Windows 10/MS Office/2.48 Kg), 16-e0075AX ₹ 64,490 Victus by HP 16-E0075AX has a 16.1-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

5. Dell G3 3500

The Dell G3 3500 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. It features an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4GB). In addition, it comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 1TB of SATA HDD storage.

Long-Lasting Battery Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 120 Hz Display (10th Gen Core i5-10300H/8GB/1TB + 256GB SSD/Win 10/4GB NVIDIA1650 Ti Graphics/Eclipse Black) D560253HIN9BE ₹ 75,890 The Dell G3 3500 gaming laptop has a battery life of up to 10 hours, as per the company.

6. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2021)

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2021) is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. It has a 17.3-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Also, it features two-way noise cancellation for clear incoming and outgoing audio.

Two-Way Noise Cancellation ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Gray/2.4 Kg), G713IH-HX020T ₹ 81,990 Asus ROG Strix G17 (2021) has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

7. MSI Bravo 15

The MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor (boost clock up to 4.2GHz). It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Also, the laptop is equipped with a backlit keyboard.

Enhanced Cooling MSI Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop, 16GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10/RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB (Black/1.86 kg), A4DDR-212IN ₹ 88,105 The MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop features the Radeon RX5500M graphics card with 4GB memory.

