Top Gaming Laptops for PC Gamers on the Go

Gaming laptops are equipped with powerful hardware to offer a seamless gaming experience. Here are a few gaming laptops you might want to purchase.

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15

Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rate. It gets an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and it can be expanded up to 32GB. There is a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, and an empty slot for storage expansion. It also comes equipped with a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 DDR6 graphics card.

Military-Grade Tough ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Graphics (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10/Fortress Gray/2.30 Kg), FX566LH-HN257T ₹ 58,990 Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and meets military-grade MIL-STD-810H standards.

2. Acer Nitro 5

This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop gets an Intel Core i5 11th processor, and comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. There is CoolBoost Technology that increases fan speed by 10 percent and CPU/GPU cooling by 9 percent, the company says. The laptop gets 8GB of RAM which can be expanded up to 32GB, and customers get a 512GB SSD.

Xbox Game Pass For PC Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5-11th Generation 144 Hz Refresh Rate 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (8GB Ram/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Win10/GTX 1650 Graphics/Obsidian Black/2.2 Kgs), AN515-55 + Xbox Game Pass for PC ₹ 65,990 On purchase of the Acer Nitro 5 laptop, customers will get a subscription of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

3. HP Pavilion (i5)

HP Pavilion gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB) and 512GB of SSD storage. The graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card with 4GB VRAM.

Intel Turbo Boost HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane/144 Hz/Win10/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-dk1148TX ₹ 64,990 HP Pavilion gaming laptop has a central hinge design, and Intel Turbo Boost technology.

4. Lenovo Legion Y540

Legion Y540 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) anti-glare display. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 9th generation processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is a hybrid storage which consists of 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD. For graphics, there is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB VRAM. As per Lenovo, the laptop can run up to 4.5 hours on a single charge.

Great Cooling Tech Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300HF 15.6" (39.63cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/60Hz Refresh Display/Raven Black/2.3Kg), 81SY00UBIN ₹ 64,550 Legion Y540 has Legion Coldfront Cooling, four thermal vents, and dedicated heat syncs.

5. HP Pavilion (2021)

This HP Pavilion gaming laptop model sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS anti-glare micro-edge display that has 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 10th generation processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Powerful Performance HP Pavilion Gaming(2021) 10th Gen Intel Core i7 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane/NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 4GB/Win 10/MS Office/Shadow Black), 15-DK1511TX ₹ 89,990 This HP Pavilion gaming laptop has Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti GDDR6 card with 4GB VRAM.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features 5th Generation Thermal Engineering, and a dual fan and vent system for effective cooling. It is claimed to offer up to 7.5 hours of runtime, and comes with fast charging technology.

Fast Charging Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 81Y4017UIN ₹ 57,990 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card.

7. Dell G3 3500

Dell G3 3500 features a 15.6-inch full-HD display, and is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor. Customers get dual channel 8GB of RAM (two 4GB modules), and a hybrid storage that consists of a 1TB HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop gets a 4GB Nvidia GTX GeForce 1650 GDDR6 graphics card.

Long Battery Dell G3 3500 Gaming Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10300H 15.6 inches LCD FHD Laptop 1920x1080 (8GB/1TB + 256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4GB NVIDIA 1650 Graphics), Eclipse Black, 2.3 kg ₹ 73,450 Dell G3 3500 has Game Shift technology, a backlit keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery.

Top Gaming Laptops for PC Gamers on the Go

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.