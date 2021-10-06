Best Deals on Gaming Cabinets for PCs

Gaming cabinets offer eye-catching aesthetics and a premium build. If you are looking for one, here are a few most popular gaming cabinets to check out.

1. Ant Esports ICE-120AG

Ant Esports ICE-120AG is a mid-tower gaming cabinet that supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. It comes with a pre-installed 120 mm rear fan, and offers support for up to eight 120 mm fans, the company says. In addition, the cabinet is said to support liquid coolers.

Liquid Cooler Support Ant Esports ICE-120AG Mid Tower Computer Case I Gaming Cabinet Supports ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Motherboard with 1 x 120 mm Rear Fan Preinstalled - Black ₹ 2,825 Ant Esports ICE-120AG sports a matte black finish with dazzling LED lights on the front panel.

2. Ant Esports ICE-511MT

Ant Esports ICE-511MT features a sliding tempered glass panel that allows you to showcase your build. It also has a mesh front panel for a large air intake, and added ventilation on the top panel for efficient airflow, the company says. This mid-tower gaming cabinet supports EATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards.

Tempered Glass Panel Ant Esports ICE-511MT Mid Tower Mesh Gaming Cabinet Computer Case Supports E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Motherboard with Sliding Tempered Glass Side Panel, 3 x 120mm Auto-RGB Front & 1 x120mm Fan ₹ 4,587 Ant Esports ICE-511MT comes with three pre-installed 120 mm ARGB LED fans.

3. Corsair Carbide Spec-05

Corsair Carbide Spec-05 sports a minimalist exterior with an edge-to-edge tinted glass panel. The gaming cabinet has space for up to five 120 mm fans, with one coming pre-installed on the front panel. In addition, it features easily removable dust filters to keep the cabinet clean.

Removable Dust Filters Corsair Carbide SPEC-05 Mid-Tower Gaming Case - Black ₹ 3,099 Corsair Carbide Spec-05 has mounts for up to three HDDs and two SSDs.

4. Zebronics Zeb-Cronus

Zebronics Zeb-Cronus mid-tower gaming cabinet is compatible with ATX and Micro-ATX motherboards. It sports tempered-glass front and side panels. This cabinet comes with three 120 mm rainbow LED double-ring fans on the front and one in the back. Also, it has space for one HDD and two SSDs.

Rainbow LED Fans Zebronics Zeb-Cronus Premium Gaming Cabinet with Mirror Finish Tempered Glass On Front,Tempered Glass On Side & 4 x120mm Rainbow Double Ring LED Fans ₹ 3,009 Zebronics Zeb-Cronus has the PSU mount at the top for an optimised air flow and better cooling.

5. Antec NX210

Antec NX210 includes four ARGB LED fans with support for up to 240 mm liquid cooler in the front. This mid-tower gaming case has a tempered glass front and side panel for you to showcase your gaming build.

USB 3.0 Port Antec NX210 Mid-Tower ATX Computer Cabinet/Gaming Case | 3 USB Ports | Top Mounted PSU with 4 x 120mm ARGB Fans ₹ 3,790 Antec NX20 comes with an I/O panel on the top with a USB 3.0 port, LED control button and more.

6. Chiptronex HX2000

Chiptronex HX2000 comes with three ARGB LED fans and ARGB LED strips on the front panel which can be controlled using the LED control button on the cabinet. This mid-tower gaming cabinet supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. Also, it has an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.

LED Control Button Chiptronex HX2000 RGB Mid Tower ATX Gaming Cabinet with 2 x 120 mm ARGB Fans,Dual ARGB Strip, MB Sync, 1 x 120mm ARGB Fan, Supports ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Motherboard with Tempered Glass Side Panel ₹ 3,250 Chiptronex HX2000 can support 120 mm, 140 mm, and 240 mm liquid cooling radiators, the company says.

7. Cooler Master MasterBox TD500

Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 can support up to 410 mm long graphic cards and 165 mm CPU cooler, the company says. It is also said to be capable of housing two 360 mm radiators on the top and the front panel. In addition, its polygonal mesh on the front panel is said to provide high airflow and dust filtration.

Room For Upgrades Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh Triple ARGB Mid Tower Gaming Cabinet with Dual 360mm Radiator Support and Crystalline Tempered Glass ₹ 8,072 Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 sports an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.

8. Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta

Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta is a mid-tower gaming cabinet with mesh on the front panel for high airflow. It comes with three customisable RGB LED fans. Also, the cabinet has dust filters in the front, floor, and roof to keep your system clean.

High Airflow Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-Delta RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case - Black ₹ 4,984 Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta is said to support 120 mm, 240 mm, and 360 mm radiators.

