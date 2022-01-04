Desktop memory modules are either used to improve the performance of a sluggish computer, or when one is assembling a new machine. The purpose of a memory module (or RAM) is to handle all active tasks and apps easily. Bigger the RAM, better the PC performance. If you are looking to improve the performance of your PC, or if you are building a new PC, you can consider these options before making a purchasing decision.

1. Crucial CT4G4DFS8266 (4GB)

The Crucial CT4G4DFS8266 4GB DDR4 desktop memory module has a speed of 2,666MHz. It is ideal for improving your system's performance including application load times. According to the company, you can run data-intensive programs with ease and improve your stem's multi-tasking abilities.

Fast Load Times Crucial RAM 4GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Desktop Memory CT4G4DFS8266 ₹ 1,550 The Crucial CT4G4DFS8266 memory module is compatible with Crucial System Scanner and Advisor Tool programs.

2. Adata‎ RAM (4GB)

The Adata‎ Premier 4GB DDR4 desktop memory module has a speed of 2,666MHz. It is designed to be primarily compatible with Intel Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X CPUs. Also, it is RoHS certified for using environment-friendly materials in its construction.

Intel Support ADATA 4GB DDRA4 2666 Desktop Memory - 10243315 ₹ 1,800 The Adata‎ Premier 4GB DDR4 desktop memory module has an operating temperature range of 0 to 85 degrees Celsius.

3. Alketron RAM (2GB)

The Alketron 2GB DDR3 desktop memory module is compatible with most modern and old PC motherboards. It features a circuit design optimised for low heat generation and high efficiency. This memory module has a speed of 1,333MHz. According to the company, it has an operating temperature range of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius.

Low Heat Generation Alketron DDR3 RAM for Desktop PC with (2GB 1333MHz Long-DIMM CL-9) ₹ 595 The Alketron 2GB DDR3 desktop memory module is ideal for both Intel and AMD-based systems.

4. Tecmiyo 16GB Kit (2x8GB)

The Tecmiyo 16GB Kit comes with two 8GB DDR3 desktop memory modules. They have a speed of 1,600MHz. These modules are highly compatible with both Intel and AMD-based systems. The modules are made using advanced electroplating technology that offers corrosion resistance and improved electrical conductivity.

Corrosion Resistance TECMIYO 16GB Kit (2x8GB) DDR3 / DDR3L 1600MHz UDIMM, PC3 / PC3L-12800 DIMM, PC3 / PC3L-12800U Non ECC Unbuffered 1.35V/1.5V CL11 2RX8 Dual Rank 240 Pin Desktop RAM Computer Memory Module ₹ 14,078 The Tecmiyo 16GB Kit is claimed to speed up your system with improved multitasking.

5. Dolgix RAM (4GB)

Dolgix 4GB DDR3 is a Non-ECC unbuffered memory module. It is designed to reduce power consumption and offer fast burst access speeds to improve sequential data speeds. This memory module is designed to be compatible with most modern processors and platforms.

Low Power Draw Dolgix 4GB DDR3 1333MHz Desktop Ram U-DIMM, LO-DIMM, UB-DIMM Memory Module ₹ 1,480 This 4GB memory module from Dolgix has a speed of 1,333MHz.

6. Adata Premier (4GB)

Adata Premier 4GB DDR4 RAM is an unbuffered U-DIMM memory module. It supports most modern Intel platforms for fast data transfers and improved power efficiency. It has a reduced power draw of 1.2V that improves energy efficiency and is also claimed to boost the transfer bandwidth to 19.2Gbps.

Bandwidth Boost ADATA AD4U2400J4G17-R 4GB 2400MHz DDR4 U-DIMM (Desktop) RAM ₹ 2,400 The Adata Premier RAM complies with the JEDEC and RoHS standards.

7. Simmtronics RAM (4GB)

Simmtronics DDR3 RAM is an unbuffered DIMM memory module with 4GB of memory. It is claimed to provide improved system performance and reduce the power consumption of desktops. It has a memory speed of 1,333MHz. Its great bandwidth and high data transmission speed deliver an efficient operation.

Reduced Power Consumption Simmtronics 4GB 1333MHz DDR3 SDRAM for Desktop ₹ 1,775 The Simmtronics DDR3 desktop memory module is claimed to offer fast application performance.

8. Consistent RAM (8GB)

The Consistent 8GB DDR3 desktop memory module offer great bandwidth paired with reduced power consumption for an efficient operation. It has a memory speed of 1,600MHz. This memory module has been optimised to be compatible with most modern processors and platforms.

Highly Compatible Consistent 8GB DDR3 Desktop RAM,1600MHz ₹ 2,399 The Consistent DDR3 RAM has fast burst access speeds for great sequential data throughput.

Deals on Popular Desktop Memory Modules for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India Crucial RAM 4GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Desktop Memory CT4G4DFS8266 ₹ 1,550 Consistent 8GB DDR3 Desktop RAM,1600MHz ₹ 2,399 Alketron DDR3 RAM for Desktop PC with (2GB 1333MHz Long-DIMM CL-9) ₹ 595 ADATA AD4U2400J4G17-R 4GB 2400MHz DDR4 U-DIMM (Desktop) RAM ₹ 2,400 Simmtronics 4GB 1333MHz DDR3 SDRAM for Desktop ₹ 1,775 Dolgix 4GB DDR3 1333MHz Desktop Ram U-DIMM, LO-DIMM, UB-DIMM Memory Module ₹ 1,480 TECMIYO 16GB Kit (2x8GB) DDR3 / DDR3L 1600MHz UDIMM, PC3 / PC3L-12800 DIMM, PC3 / PC3L-12800U Non ECC Unbuffered 1.35V/1.5V CL11 2RX8 Dual Rank 240 Pin Desktop RAM Computer Memory Module ₹ 14,078 ADATA 4GB DDRA4 2666 Desktop Memory - 10243315 ₹ 1,800

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.