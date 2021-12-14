Technology News
Popular Curved Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Curved monitors deliver enhanced immersion with a larger perceived field of view than flat monitors. Here are a few popular options for your perusal.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 19:53 IST
1. Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL

Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL has a 23.5-inch curved VA panel. It features VGA, HDMI, and audio ports. The monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It comes with an Eye Saver Mode that optimises blue light emissions and screen flickering with the touch of a button.

Eye Saver Mode
Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, VA Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio Ports - LC24F390FHWXXL (Black)
Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, VA Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio Ports - LC24F390FHWXXL (Black)
₹ 12,499

The Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL curved monitor has a 1800R curvature and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

2. Acer ED273

Acer ED273 is a curved monitor with a full-HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It features HDMI, DVI, and VGA ports. The monitor is integrated with AMD Freesync technology for eliminating screen tearing to reduce lag while gaming. Also, the monitor comes with the Blue Light Shield feature that reduces the levels of harmful blue light emissions.

Blue Light Shield
Acer ED273 27 inch (68.58 cm) Full HD Curved LED Monitor I 250 Nits I 75Hz Refresh Rate I HDMI, DVI & VGA Ports I AMD Free Sync I 3W x 2 Stereo Speakers I (White)
Acer ED273 27 inch (68.58 cm) Full HD Curved LED Monitor I 250 Nits I 75Hz Refresh Rate I HDMI, DVI & VGA Ports I AMD Free Sync I 3W x 2 Stereo Speakers I (White)
₹ 18,490

The Acer ED273 curved monitor is equipped with built-in 3W stereo speakers.

3. AOC C24V1H/WS

AOC C24V1H/WS has a 23.6-inch VA panel with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It sports an ultra-narrow 1.5 mm bezel with a 5.5 mm black screen border. Its Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) technology enables users to mirror their smartphones onto the monitor. The monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate and a 4-millisecond response time.

Ultra-Narrow Bezel
AOC C24V1H/WS 23.6" Curved LCD Monitor with LED Backlights with VGA Port, HDMI Port
AOC C24V1H/WS 23.6" Curved LCD Monitor with LED Backlights with VGA Port, HDMI Port
₹ 15,000

The AOC C24V1H/WS curved monitor comes with the Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Mode for reduced eye fatigue.

4. Samsung LC27T550FDWXXL

The Samsung LC27T550FDWXXL curved monitor supports AMD Freesync technology and has a 75Hz refresh rate. It has a 27-inch full-HD display with a 1000R curvature. It features HDMI, DisplayPort, and D-sub ports. Also, it features Flicker-Free technology and Eye Saver Mode for reducing eye strain.

AMD Freesync Support
Samsung 27 inch (68.6 cm) Curved Bezel Less, Speakers, Fabric Textured Back Side, FHD, VA Panel with DP, HDMI, VGA, Audio in, Headphone Ports - LC27T550FDWXXL
Samsung 27 inch (68.6 cm) Curved Bezel Less, Speakers, Fabric Textured Back Side, FHD, VA Panel with DP, HDMI, VGA, Audio in, Headphone Ports - LC27T550FDWXXL
₹ 20,600

The Samsung LC27T550FDWXXL curved monitor features built-in 5W speakers.

5. Dell UltraSharp U4919DW

Dell UltraSharp U4919DW is a 49-inch curved LCD monitor with LED backlighting. Its display has a 2K (5120x1440 pixels) resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It is packed with connectivity options, including two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, five USB 3.0 downstream, two USB 3.0 upstream, and USB Type-C ports.

Wide Connectivity
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor: U4919DW
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor: U4919DW
₹ 1,95,589

The Dell UltraSharp U4919DW monitor has an anti-glare coating with 3H hardness.

6. Acer ED242QR Abidpx

The Acer ED242QR Abidpx curved monitor has a 23.6-inch full-HD VA display. It supports AMD Freesync technology and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI ports. The monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

Flickerless Technology
Acer Gaming Monitor 23.6” Curved ED242QR Abidpx 1920 x 1080 144Hz Refresh Rate AMD FREESYNC Technology (Display Port, HDMI & DVI Ports),Black
Acer Gaming Monitor 23.6” Curved ED242QR Abidpx 1920 x 1080 144Hz Refresh Rate AMD FREESYNC Technology (Display Port, HDMI & DVI Ports),Black
₹ 15,999

The Acer ED242QR Abidpx curved monitor comes with BlueLightShield, Flickerless, and ComfyView technologies for reducing eye strain.

7. ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD

ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD is a 24-inch monitor that has a full-HD display with a 1800R curvature. It features AMD Fressync technology with a 144Hz refresh rate for reduced tearing and stuttering while gaming. The monitor is fitted with HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, DVI-D, and audio-out ports. Also, it has two built-in 3W speakers.

Game Presets
ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD 24 Inch Full HD LED 1080p, 1ms, Curved Gaming Monitor, HDMI & DP, Refresh Rate 144Hz, Eye Care, Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter
ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD 24 Inch Full HD LED 1080p, 1ms, Curved Gaming Monitor, HDMI & DP, Refresh Rate 144Hz, Eye Care, Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter
₹ 15,999

The ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD monitor comes with presets for different game genres like FPS, RTS, or MOBA.

