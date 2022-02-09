Curved monitors are said to reduce eye fatigue thanks to their curvature complementing the natural shape of the human eye. Monitors throw light in straight line which makes flat monitors, especially the large ones, a little distorted on the side. Curved monitors have an advantage of their shape and throw light perpendicular to the eyes of the user. This not only allows for less/ no distortion but also offers a greater field-of-view for an immersive experience. Here are a few popular options that you might want to check out.

1. LG Ultragear 34GL750-B

LG Ultragear 34GL750-B has a 34-inch ultrawide curved display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 pixels. The monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond. A reason to buy this monitor can be its compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync technology that is claimed to minimise screen tearing and stuttering.

G-Sync Support LG Ultragear 86.6 cm (34-inch) G-Sync Compatible Curved Ultrawide, 1ms, 144Hz, HDR 10, IPS Gaming Monitor with Height Adjust Stand, HDMI x 2, Display Port - 34GL750-B (Black) ₹ 38,999 The stand of LG Ultragear 34GL750-B offers height and tilt adjustability options.

2. Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL

Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL features a 23.5-inch curved VA panel. It has a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor is compatible with AMD FreeSync technology which is claimed to reduce screen tearing. Look out for its Eye Saver Mode that reduces blue light emissions and screen flickering at the touch of a button.

Eye Saver Mode Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, VA Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio Ports - LC24F390FHWXXL (Black) ₹ 12,499 Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL has a curvature of 1,800R for comfortable everyday home or office use.

3. Acer ED273

Acer ED273 has a 27-inch display with a curvature of 1,800R. It has a full-HD resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate and a response time of 4 milliseconds. It features HDMI, VGA, and DVI ports. Its Acer VisionCare technology might be ideal for users who work on desktops for long hours daily.

Dual Speakers Acer ED273 27 inch (68.58 cm) Full HD Curved LED Monitor I 250 Nits I 75Hz Refresh Rate I HDMI, DVI & VGA Ports I AMD Free Sync I 3W x 2 Stereo Speakers I (White) ₹ 18,490 The Acer ED273 curved monitor is equipped with dual 3W speakers.

4. Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL

Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL is a 34-inch ultra-wide monitor with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It has a resolution of 3,440x1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of 100Hz. A reason to buy this monitor could be its multiple connectivity options that include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as DP, HDMI, and USB ports.

Wide Connectivity Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL 34" Wide ScreenThunderbolt 3 Curved Monitor 3440 x 1440 ₹ 86,150 Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL is fitted with 7W stereo speakers.

5. LG 35WN75C-B

LG 35WN75C-B has a 35-inch UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440 resolution) screen. It offers HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C connectivity options. It is equipped with dual 7W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio technology. This monitor might be good for creative professionals who have to take on intricate video editing tasks.

Dual Stereo Speakers LG 35WN75C-B – 35” QHD (3440 x 1440) Curved Monitor with sRGB 99% Color Gamut and HDR 10 and USB-Type C (94W Power Delivery) - ₹ 55,899 LG 35WN75C-B is compatible with AMD FreeSync technology for a smooth gaming experience.

6. AOC C24G1

AOC C24G1 is a 23.6-inch monitor with a full-HD VA panel and a 1500R curvature. It has a refreshes rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond response time. It sports a narrow border and frameless design. This monitor might be ideal for people who are seeking to create a multi-display setup.

Frameless Design AOC 23.6-inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor with VGA Port, HDMI*2 Port, Display Port, 144Hz Refresh Rate - C24G1 ₹ 16,970 AOC C24G1 is equipped with a VGA port, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort.

7. Acer ED322QR

Acer ED322QR has a 31.5-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It features a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. Look out for the AMD FreeSync which is said to minimise screen tearing and stuttering.

Vibrant Images Acer ED322QR 31.5 Inch (80.01 cm) Full HD Curved VA Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate I Zero Frame I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features I Stereo Speakers ₹ 21,990 Acer ED322QR uses the Acer ComfyView technology to reduce eye strain.

Popular Curved Monitors to Check Out Right Now

