Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now

Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now

If you need a lightweight machine for everyday tasks, a Chromebook may be just what you need.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 October 2021 18:26 IST
Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now

Chromebooks run on the lightweight Chrome OS for efficiently performing everyday tasks. If you are looking to buy one, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. HP Chromebook x360 12B

HP Chromebook x360 12B has a touch HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display with a 360-degree hinge. It packs a 1.1GHz Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Also, its touchscreen supports advanced pen capabilities for painting, calligraphy, or just doodling.

360-Degree Hinge
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 12-inch (30.48 cms) Touchscreen Laptop
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 12-inch (30.48 cms) Touchscreen Laptop
₹ 30,990

HP Chromebook x360 12B features an HP TrueVision HD camera with an integrated dual array digital microphone.

2. Lenovo C330 (2020)

Lenovo C330 (2020) has an 11.6-inch HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) IPS display with 10-point multi-touch functionality. It packs a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8173C quad-core processor with a max boost clock speed of 2.16GHz. It is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that features a 360-degree hinge.  

10-Point Multi-Touch
Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg)
Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg)
₹ 50,684

Lenovo C330 (2020) houses 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

3. Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It has a four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch full-HD touch display. Also, the laptop features a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge for holding the display at any angle.

NanoEdge Display
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop, 14" Full HD Touchscreen 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, All-Metal Body, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DSM4T, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop, 14" Full HD Touchscreen 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, All-Metal Body, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DSM4T, Silver
₹ 60,938

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 sports a backlit keyboard and HD camera.

4. HP Chromebook 14A

HP Chromebook 14A sports a sleek design with a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch touchpad. It packs a 14-inch HD display and stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. This Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Backlit Keyboard
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 14 inches HDB Business, Gaming Laptop, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 1366 x 768, LED, Chrome OS, Mineral Silver, 1.45 kg - 14a-na0010nr
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 14 inches HDB Business, Gaming Laptop, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 1366 x 768, LED, Chrome OS, Mineral Silver, 1.45 kg - 14a-na0010nr
₹ 28,061

HP Chromebook 14A offers up to 13 hours of battery backup, the company says.

5. Acer Chromebook 514

Acer Chromebook 514 is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LED display. Also, the Chromebook packs 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Long Battery Life
Acer Intel Celeron N3350 14 inches Full HD Chromebook 514, CB514-1H-C47X (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome, 1.40159928 kg)
Acer Intel Celeron N3350 14 inches Full HD Chromebook 514, CB514-1H-C47X (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome, 1.40159928 kg)
₹ 43,386

Acer Chromebook 514 has a 3,950mAh battery which provides up to 12 hours of backup, as per the company.

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 offers Bluetooth v5.0 and Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity. It packs the Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz. This Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD touch display with a 360-degree hinge. Also, it comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage with an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage.

Fast Connectivity
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6 inches HD Touch Convertible Business Laptop (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, 0.000283 kg, CP311-2H-C679)
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6 inches HD Touch Convertible Business Laptop (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, 0.000283 kg, CP311-2H-C679)
₹ 32,872

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is said to have up to 10 hours of battery life.

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that has laptop and tablet modes. It comes with a detachable plug-and-play keyboard having a five-point pogo pin design. The Chromebook features a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with 400 nits of brightness. In addition, it packs a 7,000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

Detachable Keyboard
Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1 inch, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only), Ice Blue, Iron Grey
Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1 inch, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only), Ice Blue, Iron Grey
₹ 25,999

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet features the MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor.

8. Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315 is powered by the AMD A4-9120C dual-core processor with integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics. It has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display. The notebook houses 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Radeon R4 Graphics
Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, CB315-2H-25TX
Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, CB315-2H-25TX
₹ 59,580

Acer Chromebook 315 has a 4,670mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of backup.

Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now

Product Name Price in India
Acer Intel Celeron N3350 14 inches Full HD Chromebook 514, CB514-1H-C47X (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome, 1.40159928 kg) ₹ 43,386
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 12-inch (30.48 cms) Touchscreen Laptop ₹ 30,990
Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, CB315-2H-25TX ₹ 59,580
Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1 inch, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only), Ice Blue, Iron Grey ₹ 25,999
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop, 14" Full HD Touchscreen 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, All-Metal Body, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DSM4T, Silver ₹ 60,938
Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg) ₹ 50,684
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 14 inches HDB Business, Gaming Laptop, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 1366 x 768, LED, Chrome OS, Mineral Silver, 1.45 kg - 14a-na0010nr ₹ 28,061
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6 inches HD Touch Convertible Business Laptop (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, 0.000283 kg, CP311-2H-C679) ₹ 32,872
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now
OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  3. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  4. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  9. Nokia XR20 Confirmed to Launch in India: Pre-Booking Details Here
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide
  2. Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
  4. Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
  5. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  6. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  7. AstroBee Robots Will Help Astronauts With Their Chores on ISS
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
  10. Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com