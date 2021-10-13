Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now

Chromebooks run on the lightweight Chrome OS for efficiently performing everyday tasks. If you are looking to buy one, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. HP Chromebook x360 12B

HP Chromebook x360 12B has a touch HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display with a 360-degree hinge. It packs a 1.1GHz Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Also, its touchscreen supports advanced pen capabilities for painting, calligraphy, or just doodling.

360-Degree Hinge HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 12-inch (30.48 cms) Touchscreen Laptop ₹ 30,990 HP Chromebook x360 12B features an HP TrueVision HD camera with an integrated dual array digital microphone.

2. Lenovo C330 (2020)

Lenovo C330 (2020) has an 11.6-inch HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) IPS display with 10-point multi-touch functionality. It packs a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8173C quad-core processor with a max boost clock speed of 2.16GHz. It is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that features a 360-degree hinge.

10-Point Multi-Touch Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg) ₹ 50,684 Lenovo C330 (2020) houses 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

3. Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It has a four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch full-HD touch display. Also, the laptop features a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge for holding the display at any angle.

NanoEdge Display ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop, 14" Full HD Touchscreen 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, All-Metal Body, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DSM4T, Silver ₹ 60,938 Asus Chromebook Flip C434 sports a backlit keyboard and HD camera.

4. HP Chromebook 14A

HP Chromebook 14A sports a sleek design with a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch touchpad. It packs a 14-inch HD display and stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. This Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Backlit Keyboard HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 14 inches HDB Business, Gaming Laptop, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 1366 x 768, LED, Chrome OS, Mineral Silver, 1.45 kg - 14a-na0010nr ₹ 28,061 HP Chromebook 14A offers up to 13 hours of battery backup, the company says.

5. Acer Chromebook 514

Acer Chromebook 514 is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LED display. Also, the Chromebook packs 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Long Battery Life Acer Intel Celeron N3350 14 inches Full HD Chromebook 514, CB514-1H-C47X (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome, 1.40159928 kg) ₹ 43,386 Acer Chromebook 514 has a 3,950mAh battery which provides up to 12 hours of backup, as per the company.

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 offers Bluetooth v5.0 and Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity. It packs the Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz. This Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD touch display with a 360-degree hinge. Also, it comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage with an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage.

Fast Connectivity Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6 inches HD Touch Convertible Business Laptop (4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, 0.000283 kg, CP311-2H-C679) ₹ 32,872 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is said to have up to 10 hours of battery life.

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that has laptop and tablet modes. It comes with a detachable plug-and-play keyboard having a five-point pogo pin design. The Chromebook features a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with 400 nits of brightness. In addition, it packs a 7,000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

Detachable Keyboard Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1 inch, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi Only), Ice Blue, Iron Grey ₹ 25,999 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet features the MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor.

8. Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315 is powered by the AMD A4-9120C dual-core processor with integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics. It has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display. The notebook houses 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Radeon R4 Graphics Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, CB315-2H-25TX ₹ 59,580 Acer Chromebook 315 has a 4,670mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of backup.

