Top Chromebooks for Laptop Buyers on a Budget

Chromebooks are a great option for buyers on a budget. These machines are designed to run almost entirely off the Internet with the browser taking centre stage — which happens to be how many of us use laptops anyway. If you're looking for a low-frills laptop that can get your work done without costing too much, consider these Chromebooks.

1. Asus Chromebook C523

The Asus Chromebook C523 features a 15.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) anti-glare display, and a durable 180-degree hinge for laptop use for presentations, watching shows, among other situations. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage.

Durable Hinge Asus Chromebook 15.6" HD NanoEdge Display with 180 Degree Hinge Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage (Silver) ₹ 33,218 Asus Chromebook C523 comes with a USB Type-C port along with a USB Type-A port.

2. Lenovo 2020 Convertible Chromebook

Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) touchscreen anti-glare display which has 10-point multi-touch support, the company says. Under the hood, the laptop gets a quad core MediaTek MT8173C processor, and has integrated PowerVR GX6250 graphics.

Touch-Enabled Display Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg) ₹ 50,684 The Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage.

3. Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) touchscreen display. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. Customers will also get 100GB of Cloud storage, and Android apps support.

100GB Cloud Storage Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, CP311-2H-C679 ₹ 35,410 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

4. Lenovo 100E

Lenovo 100E Chromebook is the second generation offering that sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad core MediaTek MT8173C processor, and has integrated PowerVR GX6250 graphics. A rugged offering, the Chromebook is aimed at students, and comes preinstalled with G Suite for education. It is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

For Education Lenovo 100E Chromebook 2ND Gen Laptop, 11.6" HD (1366 X 768) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB eMMC TLC SSD, Powervr GX6250, Chrome OS, 81QB000AUS, Black ₹ 38,833 The Lenovo 100E Chromebook gets 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 16GB eMMC storage.

5. Asus Chromebook C223

The Asus Chromebook C223 features an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) anti-glare display. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, which is paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. The company is offering a 3-month Stadia Pro subscription with the machine.

Stylish Finish ASUS Chromebook C223NA-DH02 Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor 11.6 inches Gaming, Business Notebook Computer HD, Up to 2.4GHz 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage Chrome OS, Grey, 0.99 kg ₹ 25,310 Asus Chromebook C223 is a lightweight offering with a thin profile and premium metallic finish.

6. Samsung Chromebook

The Samsung Chromebook sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. It offers Military-grade durability, and fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi. Samsung says the notebook can deliver up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

Military-Grade Durability SAMSUNG XE350XBA-K01US Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc Gigabit Wi-Fi, Silver ₹ 33,941 Samsung Chromebook is said to have advanced security with built-in virus protection.

7. HP Chromebook 11a

HP Chromebook 11a packs an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD (1366x768 pixels) display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor. Customers get 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. It packs custom-tuned speakers, and HP True Vision camera with integrated dual array microphone.

Great Design HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 GB eMMC Storage - 11.6-inch HD Display - with Chrome OS - (11a-na0030nr, 2020 Model, Indigo Blue) ₹ 27,849 HP Chromebook 11a is powered by ChromeOS which offers quick boot up.

