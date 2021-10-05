Technology News
loading

Top Chromebooks for Laptop Buyers on a Budget

Acer, Asus, Lenovo are some of the top picks in the Chromebook lineup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 October 2021 14:59 IST
Top Chromebooks for Laptop Buyers on a Budget

Chromebooks are a great option for buyers on a budget. These machines are designed to run almost entirely off the Internet with the browser taking centre stage — which happens to be how many of us use laptops anyway. If you're looking for a low-frills laptop that can get your work done without costing too much, consider these Chromebooks.

1. Asus Chromebook C523

The Asus Chromebook C523 features a 15.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) anti-glare display, and a durable 180-degree hinge for laptop use for presentations, watching shows, among other situations. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage.

Durable Hinge
Asus Chromebook 15.6" HD NanoEdge Display with 180 Degree Hinge Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage (Silver)
Asus Chromebook 15.6" HD NanoEdge Display with 180 Degree Hinge Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage (Silver)
₹ 33,218

Asus Chromebook C523 comes with a USB Type-C port along with a USB Type-A port.

2. Lenovo 2020 Convertible Chromebook

Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) touchscreen anti-glare display which has 10-point multi-touch support, the company says. Under the hood, the laptop gets a quad core MediaTek MT8173C processor, and has integrated PowerVR GX6250 graphics.

Touch-Enabled Display
Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg)
Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg)
₹ 50,684

The Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage.

3. Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) touchscreen display. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. Customers will also get 100GB of Cloud storage, and Android apps support.

100GB Cloud Storage
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, CP311-2H-C679
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, CP311-2H-C679
₹ 35,410

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

4. Lenovo 100E

Lenovo 100E Chromebook is the second generation offering that sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad core MediaTek MT8173C processor, and has integrated PowerVR GX6250 graphics. A rugged offering, the Chromebook is aimed at students, and comes preinstalled with G Suite for education. It is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

For Education
Lenovo 100E Chromebook 2ND Gen Laptop, 11.6" HD (1366 X 768) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB eMMC TLC SSD, Powervr GX6250, Chrome OS, 81QB000AUS, Black
Lenovo 100E Chromebook 2ND Gen Laptop, 11.6" HD (1366 X 768) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB eMMC TLC SSD, Powervr GX6250, Chrome OS, 81QB000AUS, Black
₹ 38,833

The Lenovo 100E Chromebook gets 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 16GB eMMC storage.

5. Asus Chromebook C223

The Asus Chromebook C223 features an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) anti-glare display. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, which is paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. The company is offering a 3-month Stadia Pro subscription with the machine.

Stylish Finish
ASUS Chromebook C223NA-DH02 Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor 11.6 inches Gaming, Business Notebook Computer HD, Up to 2.4GHz 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage Chrome OS, Grey, 0.99 kg
ASUS Chromebook C223NA-DH02 Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor 11.6 inches Gaming, Business Notebook Computer HD, Up to 2.4GHz 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage Chrome OS, Grey, 0.99 kg
₹ 25,310

Asus Chromebook C223 is a lightweight offering with a thin profile and premium metallic finish.

6. Samsung Chromebook

The Samsung Chromebook sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. It offers Military-grade durability, and fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi. Samsung says the notebook can deliver up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

Military-Grade Durability
SAMSUNG XE350XBA-K01US Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc Gigabit Wi-Fi, Silver
SAMSUNG XE350XBA-K01US Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc Gigabit Wi-Fi, Silver
₹ 33,941

Samsung Chromebook is said to have advanced security with built-in virus protection.

7. HP Chromebook 11a

HP Chromebook 11a packs an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD (1366x768 pixels) display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor. Customers get 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. It packs custom-tuned speakers, and HP True Vision camera with integrated dual array microphone.

Great Design
HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 GB eMMC Storage - 11.6-inch HD Display - with Chrome OS - (11a-na0030nr, 2020 Model, Indigo Blue)
HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 GB eMMC Storage - 11.6-inch HD Display - with Chrome OS - (11a-na0030nr, 2020 Model, Indigo Blue)
₹ 27,849

HP Chromebook 11a is powered by ChromeOS which offers quick boot up.

Top Chromebooks for Laptop Buyers on a Budget

Product Name Price in India
Asus Chromebook 15.6" HD NanoEdge Display with 180 Degree Hinge Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage (Silver) ₹ 33,218
Lenovo 100E Chromebook 2ND Gen Laptop, 11.6" HD (1366 X 768) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB eMMC TLC SSD, Powervr GX6250, Chrome OS, 81QB000AUS, Black ₹ 38,833
ASUS Chromebook C223NA-DH02 Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor 11.6 inches Gaming, Business Notebook Computer HD, Up to 2.4GHz 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage Chrome OS, Grey, 0.99 kg ₹ 25,310
Lenovo 2020 2-in-1 MediaTek MT8173C 11.6 inches Convertible Chromebook HD, LED Touchscreen Business Laptop with Quad-Core (4C/2X A72 + 2XA53, 4GB/32GB eMMC/802.11ac WiFi/Intel/Bluetooth/Type-C/Chrome OS, White, 1.17 kg) ₹ 50,684
HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 GB eMMC Storage - 11.6-inch HD Display - with Chrome OS - (11a-na0030nr, 2020 Model, Indigo Blue) ₹ 27,849
SAMSUNG XE350XBA-K01US Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc Gigabit Wi-Fi, Silver ₹ 33,941
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, CP311-2H-C679 ₹ 35,410
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromebooks, Laptops
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Top Gaming Laptops for PC Gamers on the Go
Facebook Chooses 'Profit Over Safety,' Knew Its Products Were Fuelling Hate: Whistleblower

Related Stories

Top Chromebooks for Laptop Buyers on a Budget
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  2. What Went Wrong With WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram: 10 Point Guide
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. Facebook Whistleblower Will Urge US Senate to Regulate Company
  5. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Were Down for Many Hours
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. SpaceX Commander Shares Stunning Images of Earth Shot on an iPhone
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  10. Delhi Restaurant Adds 'Digital Thaali' to Menu, Accepts Crypto Payments
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G31 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Design Tipped by NCC Listing
  2. What Did Egyptian Mummies Look Like in Real Life? Researchers Use DNA Data to Reconstruct Their Faces
  3. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 888, 65W Charging; OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition Rumoured
  4. Facebook Deletes Some Content Banned in Russia, but Still Faces Fine: Report
  5. Astronaut Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Young Girls to Take Up Career in Space, STEM
  6. NFT Sales Surge to $10.7 Billion in Q3 2021 as Crypto Asset Frenzy Hits New Highs
  7. Oppo to Debut Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 on October 11: How to Watch Livestream, Top Features
  8. Windows 11 Now Available for Download in India: How to Get It on Your PC, Top New Features
  9. Tesla Ordered to Pay Over $130 Million to Black Former Worker Over Racism: Report
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises for Disruption as WhatsApp, Instagram Services Return Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com