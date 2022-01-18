Wireless mice remove the clutter of wires, and make the workstation look a lot cleaner as compared to when you are using wired mice. Apart from being comfortable and lightweight, they can also be used from a distance, for example, when you are watching a movie and want to control the playback. Wireless mice come at various price points, and if you are looking for a budget option, here are a few of them to consider.
The Logitech M221 wireless mouse comes with a 2.5GHz USB mini receiver. The mouse has a battery life of up to 18 months. Also, it has a sleep mode feature to save battery life. The wireless mouse is equipped with a rubber scroll and soft buttons for a quiet operation.
The Logitech M221 is said to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres.
The HP Z3700 wireless mouse comes with a 2.4GHz receiver that has a range of up to 10 metres. It is equipped with a 1,200 DPI optical sensor. Its blue LED technology is claimed to work smoothly on a variety of surfaces.
The HP Z3700 wireless mouse is said to run for up to 16 months on a single AA battery.
Lenovo 300 is a three-button wireless mouse with a battery life of up to 12 months, the company claims. The mouse comes with a 2.4GHz nano USB receiver that is claimed to have a range of up to 10 metres.
The Lenovo 300 wireless mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor.
Lenovo 400 is claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 months. The mouse is equipped with a 1,200 DPI optical sensor. In addition, its left and right buttons are said to last for up to 8 million clicks. It has an ambidextrous design, comfortable for both left and right-handed users.
The Lenovo 400 wireless mouse features a dock for storing its 2.4GHz USB receiver.
Logitech B170 comes with a 2.4GHz USB mini receiver that offers a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. It features a USB dock to store the receiver inside the mouse. According to the company, this mouse has a 12-month battery life.
The Logitech B170 wireless mouse is compatible with Windows, Chrome OS, and Mac systems.
The Dell WM118 wireless mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical LED sensor. It comes with a 2.4GHz USB nano receiver with a range of up to 10 metres, as per the company. It is said to work for up to 12 months with a single AA battery.
Dell WM118 is a three-button wireless mouse with a curved body for comfort.
Portronics Toad 12 comes with a USB nano receiver that is said to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. It sports an ergonomic design to reduce hand fatigue. The Toad 12 has a battery life of up to 6 months, the company says.
Portronics Toad 12 is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.
iBall FreeGo G50 is a three-button wireless mouse with an extra speed select button. It features a high-speed optical sensor with a resolution of 1,600 DPI. According to the company, its button switches have a durability of up to 5 million clicks.
The iBall FreeGo G50 wireless mouse is said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.
|Product Name
|Price in India
|Dell WM118 USB, Wireless Optical LED 3-Button Mouse, Black
|₹ 589
|Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse (GX30K79401)
|₹ 649
|iBall Free Go G50 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility, Black
|₹ 350
|HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (Black)
|₹ 999
|Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse
|₹ 645
|Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse, Silent Buttons, 2.4 GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 18-Month Battery Life, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Charcoal Grey
|₹ 595
|Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4G Optical Mouse with Ergonomic Design, USB Receiver for Notebook, Laptop, Computer, MacBook, Windows, MacOS, (Black)
|₹ 399
|Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse, 1200DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Nano USB, 3-Button (Left,Right,Scroll) Upto 8M Left/Right & 100K Scroll clicks & 1yr Battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic GY50R91293
|₹ 599
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement