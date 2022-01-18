Wireless mice remove the clutter of wires, and make the workstation look a lot cleaner as compared to when you are using wired mice. Apart from being comfortable and lightweight, they can also be used from a distance, for example, when you are watching a movie and want to control the playback. Wireless mice come at various price points, and if you are looking for a budget option, here are a few of them to consider.

1. Logitech M221

The Logitech M221 wireless mouse comes with a 2.5GHz USB mini receiver. The mouse has a battery life of up to 18 months. Also, it has a sleep mode feature to save battery life. The wireless mouse is equipped with a rubber scroll and soft buttons for a quiet operation.

Quiet Operation Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse, Silent Buttons, 2.4 GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 18-Month Battery Life, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Charcoal Grey ₹ 595 The Logitech M221 is said to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres.

2. HP Z3700

The HP Z3700 wireless mouse comes with a 2.4GHz receiver that has a range of up to 10 metres. It is equipped with a 1,200 DPI optical sensor. Its blue LED technology is claimed to work smoothly on a variety of surfaces.

Long Battery Life HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (Black) ₹ 999 The HP Z3700 wireless mouse is said to run for up to 16 months on a single AA battery.

3. Lenovo 300

Lenovo 300 is a three-button wireless mouse with a battery life of up to 12 months, the company claims. The mouse comes with a 2.4GHz nano USB receiver that is claimed to have a range of up to 10 metres.

Compact Build Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse (GX30K79401) ₹ 649 The Lenovo 300 wireless mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor.

4. Lenovo 400

Lenovo 400 is claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 months. The mouse is equipped with a 1,200 DPI optical sensor. In addition, its left and right buttons are said to last for up to 8 million clicks. It has an ambidextrous design, comfortable for both left and right-handed users.

USB Dock Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse, 1200DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Nano USB, 3-Button (Left,Right,Scroll) Upto 8M Left/Right & 100K Scroll clicks & 1yr Battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic GY50R91293 ₹ 599 The Lenovo 400 wireless mouse features a dock for storing its 2.4GHz USB receiver.

5. Logitech B170

Logitech B170 comes with a 2.4GHz USB mini receiver that offers a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. It features a USB dock to store the receiver inside the mouse. According to the company, this mouse has a 12-month battery life.

Wide Compatibility Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse ₹ 645 The Logitech B170 wireless mouse is compatible with Windows, Chrome OS, and Mac systems.

6. Dell WM118

The Dell WM118 wireless mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical LED sensor. It comes with a 2.4GHz USB nano receiver with a range of up to 10 metres, as per the company. It is said to work for up to 12 months with a single AA battery.

Curved Body Dell WM118 USB, Wireless Optical LED 3-Button Mouse, Black ₹ 589 Dell WM118 is a three-button wireless mouse with a curved body for comfort.

7. Portronics Toad 12

Portronics Toad 12 comes with a USB nano receiver that is said to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. It sports an ergonomic design to reduce hand fatigue. The Toad 12 has a battery life of up to 6 months, the company says.

Ambidextrous Design Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4G Optical Mouse with Ergonomic Design, USB Receiver for Notebook, Laptop, Computer, MacBook, Windows, MacOS, (Black) ₹ 399 Portronics Toad 12 is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

8. iBall FreeGo G50

iBall FreeGo G50 is a three-button wireless mouse with an extra speed select button. It features a high-speed optical sensor with a resolution of 1,600 DPI. According to the company, its button switches have a durability of up to 5 million clicks.

Speed Select Button iBall Free Go G50 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility, Black ₹ 350 The iBall FreeGo G50 wireless mouse is said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Deals on Popular Budget Wireless Mouse Options That You Should Check Out

Product Name Price in India Dell WM118 USB, Wireless Optical LED 3-Button Mouse, Black ₹ 589 Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse (GX30K79401) ₹ 649 iBall Free Go G50 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility, Black ₹ 350 HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (Black) ₹ 999 Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse ₹ 645 Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse, Silent Buttons, 2.4 GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 18-Month Battery Life, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Charcoal Grey ₹ 595 Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4G Optical Mouse with Ergonomic Design, USB Receiver for Notebook, Laptop, Computer, MacBook, Windows, MacOS, (Black) ₹ 399 Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse, 1200DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Nano USB, 3-Button (Left,Right,Scroll) Upto 8M Left/Right & 100K Scroll clicks & 1yr Battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic GY50R91293 ₹ 599

