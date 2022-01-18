Technology News
Deals on Popular Budget Wireless Mouse Options That You Should Check Out

If you are looking for wireless mice, and are on a budget, here are some deals on a few popular options that you can consider.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 January 2022 18:15 IST
Wireless mice remove the clutter of wires, and make the workstation look a lot cleaner as compared to when you are using wired mice. Apart from being comfortable and lightweight, they can also be used from a distance, for example, when you are watching a movie and want to control the playback. Wireless mice come at various price points, and if you are looking for a budget option, here are a few of them to consider.

1. Logitech M221

The Logitech M221 wireless mouse comes with a 2.5GHz USB mini receiver. The mouse has a battery life of up to 18 months. Also, it has a sleep mode feature to save battery life. The wireless mouse is equipped with a rubber scroll and soft buttons for a quiet operation.

Quiet Operation
Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse, Silent Buttons, 2.4 GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 18-Month Battery Life, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Charcoal Grey
Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse, Silent Buttons, 2.4 GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 18-Month Battery Life, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Charcoal Grey
₹ 595

The Logitech M221 is said to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres.

2. HP Z3700

The HP Z3700 wireless mouse comes with a 2.4GHz receiver that has a range of up to 10 metres. It is equipped with a 1,200 DPI optical sensor. Its blue LED technology is claimed to work smoothly on a variety of surfaces.

Long Battery Life
HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (Black)
HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (Black)
₹ 999

The HP Z3700 wireless mouse is said to run for up to 16 months on a single AA battery.

3. Lenovo 300

Lenovo 300 is a three-button wireless mouse with a battery life of up to 12 months, the company claims. The mouse comes with a 2.4GHz nano USB receiver that is claimed to have a range of up to 10 metres.

Compact Build
Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse (GX30K79401)
Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse (GX30K79401)
₹ 649

The Lenovo 300 wireless mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical sensor.

4. Lenovo 400

Lenovo 400 is claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 months. The mouse is equipped with a 1,200 DPI optical sensor. In addition, its left and right buttons are said to last for up to 8 million clicks. It has an ambidextrous design, comfortable for both left and right-handed users.

USB Dock
Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse, 1200DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Nano USB, 3-Button (Left,Right,Scroll) Upto 8M Left/Right & 100K Scroll clicks & 1yr Battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic GY50R91293
Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse, 1200DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Nano USB, 3-Button (Left,Right,Scroll) Upto 8M Left/Right & 100K Scroll clicks & 1yr Battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic GY50R91293
₹ 599

The Lenovo 400 wireless mouse features a dock for storing its 2.4GHz USB receiver.

5. Logitech B170

Logitech B170 comes with a 2.4GHz USB mini receiver that offers a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. It features a USB dock to store the receiver inside the mouse. According to the company, this mouse has a 12-month battery life.

Wide Compatibility
Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse
Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse
₹ 645

The Logitech B170 wireless mouse is compatible with Windows, Chrome OS, and Mac systems.

6. Dell WM118

The Dell WM118 wireless mouse is equipped with a 1,000 DPI optical LED sensor. It comes with a 2.4GHz USB nano receiver with a range of up to 10 metres, as per the company. It is said to work for up to 12 months with a single AA battery.

Curved Body
Dell WM118 USB, Wireless Optical LED 3-Button Mouse, Black
Dell WM118 USB, Wireless Optical LED 3-Button Mouse, Black
₹ 589

Dell WM118 is a three-button wireless mouse with a curved body for comfort.

7. Portronics Toad 12

Portronics Toad 12 comes with a USB nano receiver that is said to offer a reliable connection within a range of up to 10 metres. It sports an ergonomic design to reduce hand fatigue. The Toad 12 has a battery life of up to 6 months, the company says.

Ambidextrous Design
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4G Optical Mouse with Ergonomic Design, USB Receiver for Notebook, Laptop, Computer, MacBook, Windows, MacOS, (Black)
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4G Optical Mouse with Ergonomic Design, USB Receiver for Notebook, Laptop, Computer, MacBook, Windows, MacOS, (Black)
₹ 399

Portronics Toad 12 is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

8. iBall FreeGo G50

iBall FreeGo G50 is a three-button wireless mouse with an extra speed select button. It features a high-speed optical sensor with a resolution of 1,600 DPI. According to the company, its button switches have a durability of up to 5 million clicks.

Speed Select Button
iBall Free Go G50 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility, Black
iBall Free Go G50 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility, Black
₹ 350

The iBall FreeGo G50 wireless mouse is said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Product Name Price in India
Dell WM118 USB, Wireless Optical LED 3-Button Mouse, Black ₹ 589
Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse (GX30K79401) ₹ 649
iBall Free Go G50 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility, Black ₹ 350
HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (Black) ₹ 999
Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse ₹ 645
Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse, Silent Buttons, 2.4 GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 18-Month Battery Life, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Charcoal Grey ₹ 595
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4G Optical Mouse with Ergonomic Design, USB Receiver for Notebook, Laptop, Computer, MacBook, Windows, MacOS, (Black) ₹ 399
Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse, 1200DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Nano USB, 3-Button (Left,Right,Scroll) Upto 8M Left/Right & 100K Scroll clicks & 1yr Battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic GY50R91293 ₹ 599
