Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At

Here are some great deals on affordable laptops that are ideal for performing everyday tasks at home or office. Looking for a great budget laptop deal? You've come to the right place. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. HP 14S-DQ3018TU

The HP 14S-DQ3018TU laptop is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. The processor has a base clock speed of 1.1GHz that can be boosted up to 3.30GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology. The laptop houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Also, it is claimed to have a battery life of up to 9 hours.

Anti-Glare Coating HP 14 Intel Pentium N6000 14-inch(35.6 cm) Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Jet Black/1.46Kg), 14s-dq3018TU ₹ 38,500 HP 14S-DQ3018TU has a 14-inch full-HD display with an anti-glare coating.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has a 15.6-inch display with an HD (1366x768 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with a 2.6GHz base clock speed and 3.5GHz max clock speed. The laptop is said to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. Also, its Rapid Charge feature is claimed to provide 80 percent backup with an hour of charging.

Rapid Charge Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches HD AG Thin and Light Business Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/Radeon Graphics/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.85Kg), 81W101QYIN ₹ 36,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

3. Dell 14 (2021)

Dell 14 (2021) is powered by the Intel Core i3 10th generation processor with a clock speed of up to 3.4GHz. It houses 4GB of RAM, 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 1TB of SATA HDD storage. Its battery is said to provide up to 10 hours of backup. Also, the Express Charge feature can add up to 80 percent battery backup in an hour.

Long Battery Life Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop, 4Gb RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 14” (35.56 Cms) FHD AG Display, Win 10 + MSO, Black (Vostro 3401, D552151WIN9BE) ₹ 37,990 Dell 14 (2021) has a 14-inch display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution.

4. Lenovo V15

Lenovo V15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD display that is TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions. It features an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with a 3GHz base clock speed and 4.1GHz max clock speed. The laptop packs 4GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 12GB) and 256GB of SSD storage.

Low Blue Light Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH ₹ 37,990 The Lenovo V15 laptop has a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, as claimed by the company.

5. Dell Inspiron 3501

The Dell Inspiron 3501 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation laptop with a clock speed up to 3.4GHz. It features 4GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch full-HD display has an anti-glare coating. Also, it is equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics with a shared graphics memory.

Integrated Graphics Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD Anti Glare Display Laptop ( i3-1005G1 / 4GB / 256 SSD / Integrated Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Win 10 + MSO / Accent Black) D560397WIN9BE ₹ 38,665 The Dell Inspiron 3501 laptop comes with Windows 10 Home Edition.

6. Asus VivoBook15

The Asus VivoBook15 laptop has an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with a 3.0GHz base clock speed (boost up to 4.1GHz). It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 20GB) and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Also, it features an expansion slot for 2.5-inch HDD storage.

Fingerprint Sensor ASUS VivoBook15 Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home+McAfee/Ms Office H&S 2019/FHD IPS/FP Reader/1.75 kg/Silver) X515EA-EJ312TS ₹ 39,905 Asus VivoBook15 features a chiclet keyboard, multi-touch touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor.

Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At

Product Name Price in India Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop, 4Gb RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 14” (35.56 Cms) FHD AG Display, Win 10 + MSO, Black (Vostro 3401, D552151WIN9BE) ₹ 37,990 ASUS VivoBook15 Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home+McAfee/Ms Office H&S 2019/FHD IPS/FP Reader/1.75 kg/Silver) X515EA-EJ312TS ₹ 39,905 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches HD AG Thin and Light Business Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/Radeon Graphics/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.85Kg), 81W101QYIN ₹ 36,990 Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD Anti Glare Display Laptop ( i3-1005G1 / 4GB / 256 SSD / Integrated Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Win 10 + MSO / Accent Black) D560397WIN9BE ₹ 38,665 HP 14 Intel Pentium N6000 14-inch(35.6 cm) Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Jet Black/1.46Kg), 14s-dq3018TU ₹ 38,500 Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH ₹ 37,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.