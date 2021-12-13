Technology News
loading

Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At

Budget laptops are ideal for performing everyday tasks at home or office. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options to consider.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 December 2021 18:59 IST
Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At

Here are some great deals on affordable laptops that are ideal for performing everyday tasks at home or office. Looking for a great budget laptop deal? You've come to the right place. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. HP 14S-DQ3018TU

The HP 14S-DQ3018TU laptop is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. The processor has a base clock speed of 1.1GHz that can be boosted up to 3.30GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology. The laptop houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Also, it is claimed to have a battery life of up to 9 hours.

Anti-Glare Coating
HP 14 Intel Pentium N6000 14-inch(35.6 cm) Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Jet Black/1.46Kg), 14s-dq3018TU
HP 14 Intel Pentium N6000 14-inch(35.6 cm) Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Jet Black/1.46Kg), 14s-dq3018TU
₹ 38,500

HP 14S-DQ3018TU has a 14-inch full-HD display with an anti-glare coating.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has a 15.6-inch display with an HD (1366x768 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with a 2.6GHz base clock speed and 3.5GHz max clock speed. The laptop is said to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. Also, its Rapid Charge feature is claimed to provide 80 percent backup with an hour of charging.

Rapid Charge
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches HD AG Thin and Light Business Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/Radeon Graphics/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.85Kg), 81W101QYIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches HD AG Thin and Light Business Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/Radeon Graphics/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.85Kg), 81W101QYIN
₹ 36,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

3. Dell 14 (2021)

Dell 14 (2021) is powered by the Intel Core i3 10th generation processor with a clock speed of up to 3.4GHz. It houses 4GB of RAM, 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 1TB of SATA HDD storage. Its battery is said to provide up to 10 hours of backup. Also, the Express Charge feature can add up to 80 percent battery backup in an hour.

Long Battery Life
Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop, 4Gb RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 14” (35.56 Cms) FHD AG Display, Win 10 + MSO, Black (Vostro 3401, D552151WIN9BE)
Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop, 4Gb RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 14” (35.56 Cms) FHD AG Display, Win 10 + MSO, Black (Vostro 3401, D552151WIN9BE)
₹ 37,990

Dell 14 (2021) has a 14-inch display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution.

4. Lenovo V15

Lenovo V15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD display that is TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions. It features an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with a 3GHz base clock speed and 4.1GHz max clock speed. The laptop packs 4GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 12GB) and 256GB of SSD storage.

Low Blue Light
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH
₹ 37,990

The Lenovo V15 laptop has a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, as claimed by the company.

5. Dell Inspiron 3501

The Dell Inspiron 3501 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation laptop with a clock speed up to 3.4GHz. It features 4GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch full-HD display has an anti-glare coating. Also, it is equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics with a shared graphics memory.

Integrated Graphics
Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD Anti Glare Display Laptop ( i3-1005G1 / 4GB / 256 SSD / Integrated Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Win 10 + MSO / Accent Black) D560397WIN9BE
Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD Anti Glare Display Laptop ( i3-1005G1 / 4GB / 256 SSD / Integrated Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Win 10 + MSO / Accent Black) D560397WIN9BE
₹ 38,665

The Dell Inspiron 3501 laptop comes with Windows 10 Home Edition.

6. Asus VivoBook15

The Asus VivoBook15 laptop has an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with a 3.0GHz base clock speed (boost up to 4.1GHz). It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 20GB) and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Also, it features an expansion slot for 2.5-inch HDD storage.

Fingerprint Sensor
ASUS VivoBook15 Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home+McAfee/Ms Office H&S 2019/FHD IPS/FP Reader/1.75 kg/Silver) X515EA-EJ312TS
ASUS VivoBook15 Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home+McAfee/Ms Office H&S 2019/FHD IPS/FP Reader/1.75 kg/Silver) X515EA-EJ312TS
₹ 39,905

Asus VivoBook15 features a chiclet keyboard, multi-touch touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor.

Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At

Product Name Price in India
Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop, 4Gb RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 14” (35.56 Cms) FHD AG Display, Win 10 + MSO, Black (Vostro 3401, D552151WIN9BE) ₹ 37,990
ASUS VivoBook15 Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home+McAfee/Ms Office H&S 2019/FHD IPS/FP Reader/1.75 kg/Silver) X515EA-EJ312TS ₹ 39,905
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches HD AG Thin and Light Business Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/Radeon Graphics/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.85Kg), 81W101QYIN ₹ 36,990
Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD Anti Glare Display Laptop ( i3-1005G1 / 4GB / 256 SSD / Integrated Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Win 10 + MSO / Accent Black) D560397WIN9BE ₹ 38,665
HP 14 Intel Pentium N6000 14-inch(35.6 cm) Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Jet Black/1.46Kg), 14s-dq3018TU ₹ 38,500
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH ₹ 37,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: laptop, best buy
Popular Mid-Range Laptop Deals to Take a Look At
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review: Affordable Access to the Google TV Experience

Related Stories

Popular Budget Laptop Deals to Take a Look At
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  3. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Restricting Stalkers From Knowing Your Online Status
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  6. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  7. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15
  8. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant May Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Pro India Launch Date Tipped to Be in Early January, Expected to Pack a 64-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries
  3. Jio Brings Rs. 119 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 300 SMS Messages, 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 14 Days
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
  5. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer Unveiled in India: Price, Features
  6. Vi Ties Up With Hungama Music to Offer Free Access to Songs, Music Videos to Prepaid, Postpaid Users
  7. Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD With 3.5GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  8. Pepsi to Bring 1,893 Generative NFTs Marking Birth Year, Creative Artists Dive Deep in Digitising Work
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish
  10. MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com