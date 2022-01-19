If you are a looking to start a career in gaming, or are an avid gamer, you need a gaming keyboard and a mouse to have an edge over the other the occasional gamers. While gaming keyboard and mouse combos are available at different price points, you, as a starter, can go for the budget options to have a taste of various features these gaming peripherals have to offer. You can certainly improve your gaming experience without burning a hole in your pocket with these popular budget gaming keyboard and mouse combo options.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer gaming mouse and keyboard combo has a keyboard with multicolour LED lighting. It has a sturdy aluminium body and its keys have a durability of up to 80 million strokes, the company claims. There is a mouse with six buttons, including dedicated buttons for adjusting DPI settings.

Braided Cables Zebronics Transformer Gaming Multimedia USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Black) ₹ 1,470 Zebronics Zeb-Transformer has braided cables and gold-plated USB connectors.

2. Ant Esports KM500W

Ant Esports KM500W comes with a rainbow-backlit keyboard. The keyboard has a slip-resistant design with a built-in ergonomic palm rest. According to the company, its keys have a life of up to 50 million presses. Also, its mouse is equipped with an advanced optical sensor that allows you to switch between four DPI settings.

Slip-Resistant Keyboard Ant Esports KM500W Gaming Backlit Keyboard and Mouse Combo, LED Wired Gaming Keyboard, Ergonomic & Wrist Rest Keyboard, Programmable Gaming Mouse for PC/Laptop/Mac- World of Warships Edition ₹ 1,190 The mouse of Ant Esports KM500W is equipped with seven programmable buttons.

3. Zebronics Zeb-War

Zebronics Zeb-War has a keyboard with integrated multimedia controls. The keyboard sports multicolour LED lighting with four modes and three brightness levels. It is also equipped with a two-step stand. The six-button mouse features dedicated buttons for DPI settings. Also, both are fitted with 1.8-metre braided cables with gold-plated USB connectors.

Multicolour LED Zebronics Zeb-War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable) ₹ 1,052 Zebronics Zeb-War is claimed to have a durability of up to 12 million keystrokes and up to 3 million mouse clicks.

4. HP KM300F

HP KM300F comes with a six-button USB mouse with a 6,400 DPI sensor. The mouse is equipped with a dual-mode switch for toggling between office and gaming modes. The full-sized backlit membrane keyboard has a scratch and rust-resistant metal panel. Also, the keyboard comes with 26 keys anti-ghosting feature and double injection keycaps.

Backlit Keyboard HP KM300F Wired Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Membrane Backlit, 26 Keys Anti-Ghosting, 3 LED Indicators & 3D 6K USB Mouse with 6400DPI, Six-Speed Cyclic Resolution Switching (8AA01AA) ₹ 1,662 The slim frame of HP KM300F’s keyboard is fitted with a stand.

5. Live Tech Evon

Live Tech Evon features an LED-backlit mouse with three buttons. The mouse is fitted with a soft wheel made from a rubber material. There is a keyboard with sturdy metal housing and LED lighting. Its keys have a floating key design for a precise typing experience.

Floating Keys Live Tech Evon Wired Gaming Combo with LED Backlit USB Keyboard & Mouse Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable (Does not Support ipad Tablet mobiles) ₹ 995 The keyboard and mouse of Live Tech Evon have 1.5-metre long cables.

6. Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly

Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly has an RGB gaming keyboard and a seven-button RGB gaming mouse. The keyboard comes with 9 RGB light effects and the mouse features 13 effects. The full-sized keyboard comes with a 19-key anti-ghosting feature. The mouse sports a lightweight design for quick reflexes. Also, both are fitted with durable braided cables.

RGB Lighting Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly RGB Aluminium Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 8 RGB Effects, 7 Button 7200 DPI Mouse with Software (Black) ₹ 1,597 The keyboard of Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly has a durable aluminium alloy body.

7. Chiptronex Rage X

Chiptronex Rage X comes with a standard 104-key keyboard with 12 multimedia keys. The keyboard is made from ABS material and is fitted with a 0.7 mm metal plate at the top. The seven-button mouse is equipped with a 6,400 DPI sensor. According to the company, the mouse has a durability of up to 3 million clicks.

Durable Build Chiptronex Rage X Gaming Backlit Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo, LED Keyboard with 104 Keys and a Programmable USB Gaming Mouse ₹ 1,199 The keyboard and mouse of Chiptronex Rage X are fitted with a 1.5-metre braided cable.

