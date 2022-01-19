If you are a looking to start a career in gaming, or are an avid gamer, you need a gaming keyboard and a mouse to have an edge over the other the occasional gamers. While gaming keyboard and mouse combos are available at different price points, you, as a starter, can go for the budget options to have a taste of various features these gaming peripherals have to offer. You can certainly improve your gaming experience without burning a hole in your pocket with these popular budget gaming keyboard and mouse combo options.
The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer gaming mouse and keyboard combo has a keyboard with multicolour LED lighting. It has a sturdy aluminium body and its keys have a durability of up to 80 million strokes, the company claims. There is a mouse with six buttons, including dedicated buttons for adjusting DPI settings.
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer has braided cables and gold-plated USB connectors.
Ant Esports KM500W comes with a rainbow-backlit keyboard. The keyboard has a slip-resistant design with a built-in ergonomic palm rest. According to the company, its keys have a life of up to 50 million presses. Also, its mouse is equipped with an advanced optical sensor that allows you to switch between four DPI settings.
The mouse of Ant Esports KM500W is equipped with seven programmable buttons.
Zebronics Zeb-War has a keyboard with integrated multimedia controls. The keyboard sports multicolour LED lighting with four modes and three brightness levels. It is also equipped with a two-step stand. The six-button mouse features dedicated buttons for DPI settings. Also, both are fitted with 1.8-metre braided cables with gold-plated USB connectors.
Zebronics Zeb-War is claimed to have a durability of up to 12 million keystrokes and up to 3 million mouse clicks.
HP KM300F comes with a six-button USB mouse with a 6,400 DPI sensor. The mouse is equipped with a dual-mode switch for toggling between office and gaming modes. The full-sized backlit membrane keyboard has a scratch and rust-resistant metal panel. Also, the keyboard comes with 26 keys anti-ghosting feature and double injection keycaps.
The slim frame of HP KM300F’s keyboard is fitted with a stand.
Live Tech Evon features an LED-backlit mouse with three buttons. The mouse is fitted with a soft wheel made from a rubber material. There is a keyboard with sturdy metal housing and LED lighting. Its keys have a floating key design for a precise typing experience.
The keyboard and mouse of Live Tech Evon have 1.5-metre long cables.
Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly has an RGB gaming keyboard and a seven-button RGB gaming mouse. The keyboard comes with 9 RGB light effects and the mouse features 13 effects. The full-sized keyboard comes with a 19-key anti-ghosting feature. The mouse sports a lightweight design for quick reflexes. Also, both are fitted with durable braided cables.
The keyboard of Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly has a durable aluminium alloy body.
Chiptronex Rage X comes with a standard 104-key keyboard with 12 multimedia keys. The keyboard is made from ABS material and is fitted with a 0.7 mm metal plate at the top. The seven-button mouse is equipped with a 6,400 DPI sensor. According to the company, the mouse has a durability of up to 3 million clicks.
The keyboard and mouse of Chiptronex Rage X are fitted with a 1.5-metre braided cable.
|Product Name
|Price in India
|Zebronics Transformer Gaming Multimedia USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Black)
|₹ 1,470
|Zebronics Zeb-War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable)
|₹ 1,052
|Ant Esports KM500W Gaming Backlit Keyboard and Mouse Combo, LED Wired Gaming Keyboard, Ergonomic & Wrist Rest Keyboard, Programmable Gaming Mouse for PC/Laptop/Mac- World of Warships Edition
|₹ 1,190
|Chiptronex Rage X Gaming Backlit Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo, LED Keyboard with 104 Keys and a Programmable USB Gaming Mouse
|₹ 1,199
|HP KM300F Wired Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Membrane Backlit, 26 Keys Anti-Ghosting, 3 LED Indicators & 3D 6K USB Mouse with 6400DPI, Six-Speed Cyclic Resolution Switching (8AA01AA)
|₹ 1,662
|Live Tech Evon Wired Gaming Combo with LED Backlit USB Keyboard & Mouse Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable (Does not Support ipad Tablet mobiles)
|₹ 995
|Cosmic Byte Dragon Fly RGB Aluminium Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 8 RGB Effects, 7 Button 7200 DPI Mouse with Software (Black)
|₹ 1,597
