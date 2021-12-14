Popular 30-Inch (or Larger) Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

The LG Ultragear 32GK650 monitor has a three-sided borderless design. It is a 32-inch monitor with a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) VA panel. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond motion blur reduction (MBR), and Dynamic Action Sync technology for a smooth gaming experience. Also, it is equipped with DisplayPort, two HDMI, and audio-out ports.
The LG Ultragear 32GK650 monitor supports AMD Freesync for reduced tearing and stuttering while gaming.
LG UltraWide 34WL500 features four-screen split and dual device connectivity for enhanced multitasking. It is a 34-inch monitor with a full-HD (2560x1080 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate and supports AMD Freesync for a smooth gaming experience. In addition, its Black Stabilizer feature automatically enhances the visibility of dark scenes.
The LG UltraWide 34WL500 monitor features two HDMI ports and an audio-out port.
The ViewSonic VX3276 monitor sports an ultra-slim panel with a frameless design. It is a 32-inch monitor that features HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort inputs. Its IPS display panel has a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution with a 65Hz refresh rate. In addition, its Flicker-Free technology and blue light filter offer improved viewing comfort.
The ViewSonic VX3276 monitor comes with Game, Movie, Web, Text, and Mono presets.
Acer EB321HQ is a 32-inch monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. It features HDMI and VGA ports. Its IPS panel has a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz with a 4-millisecond response time and 300 nits of brightness. Also, it features the BlueLightShield technology that shields your eyes from harmful blue light.
The Acer EB321HQ monitor comes with the Flickerless feature for eliminating screen flickering.
Lenovo D32Q-20 has a 31.5-inch 2K (2560x1440 pixels) IPS display panel. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The monitor is said to be great for gaming with a 75Hz refresh rate, 4 millisecond response time, and AMD Fressync support. The monitor features HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, and 3.5 mm audio ports.
The Lenovo D32Q-20 monitor is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light exposure.
Acer Aopen 32HC1Q is a curved monitor with a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution. Its VA panel is rated at 250 nits of brightness. The monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate and response time of 4 milliseconds. Also, it features DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI Dual-Link ports.
The Acer Aopen 32HC1Q monitor comes with Flicker-Free and low blue light technologies to reduce eye strain.
Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL is a 34-inch ultrawide monitor. It has a curved VA panel with a 2K (3440x1440 resolution) and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor features picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes for improved multitasking. Also, it features built-in 7W stereo speakers.
The Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL monitor has a 100Hz refresh rate and response time of 5 milliseconds.
|Product Name
|Price in India
|LG Ultragear 81.28 cm (32-inch) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650
|₹ 25,499
|LG UltraWide cm 86.36 cm (34 Inch) WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display - HDR 10, AMD Free sync, sRGB 99%, Multitasking and Gaming Monitor - 34WL500
|₹ 27,370
|Acer EB321HQ 31.5-inch (80.01 cm) Full HD IPS Monitor - Eye Care Features, Blue Light Filter, Flickerless (Black)
|₹ 22,500
|AOPEN Acer 32-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor with DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, 4ms Response time, 144Hz Refresh Rate - 32HC1Q (Black)
|₹ 24,999
|Samsung 34-inch (86.40cm) Curved Monitor- 21:9 Ultrawide QLED, Thunderbolt 3 Port- LC34J791WTWXXL, Gray
|₹ 69,999
|Lenovo D-Series 31.5" (80cm) 2K QHD IPS Monitor | 1.07 Billion Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DP, Tilt, VESA Wall Mount, TUV Certified Eye Comfort - D32q-20
|₹ 21,900
|ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD 32 Inch 2K Resolution 1440p, IPS Panel, Frameless Monitor, HDMI, DisplayPort & Mini DP, Refresh Rate 75 Hz, Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter
|₹ 23,990
