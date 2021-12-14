Technology News
Popular 30-Inch (or Larger) Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

If you are looking for large monitors, then consider these popular options with 30-inch or larger screen sizes.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 19:56 IST
1. LG Ultragear 32GK650

The LG Ultragear 32GK650 monitor has a three-sided borderless design. It is a 32-inch monitor with a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) VA panel. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond motion blur reduction (MBR), and Dynamic Action Sync technology for a smooth gaming experience. Also, it is equipped with DisplayPort, two HDMI, and audio-out ports.

AMD Freesync Support
LG Ultragear 81.28 cm (32-inch) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650
LG Ultragear 81.28 cm (32-inch) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650
₹ 25,499

The LG Ultragear 32GK650 monitor supports AMD Freesync for reduced tearing and stuttering while gaming.

2. LG UltraWide 34WL500

LG UltraWide 34WL500 features four-screen split and dual device connectivity for enhanced multitasking. It is a 34-inch monitor with a full-HD (2560x1080 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate and supports AMD Freesync for a smooth gaming experience. In addition, its Black Stabilizer feature automatically enhances the visibility of dark scenes.

4-Screen Split
LG UltraWide cm 86.36 cm (34 Inch) WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display - HDR 10, AMD Free sync, sRGB 99%, Multitasking and Gaming Monitor - 34WL500
LG UltraWide cm 86.36 cm (34 Inch) WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display - HDR 10, AMD Free sync, sRGB 99%, Multitasking and Gaming Monitor - 34WL500
₹ 27,370

The LG UltraWide 34WL500 monitor features two HDMI ports and an audio-out port.

3. ViewSonic VX3276

The ViewSonic VX3276 monitor sports an ultra-slim panel with a frameless design. It is a 32-inch monitor that features HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort inputs. Its IPS display panel has a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution with a 65Hz refresh rate. In addition, its Flicker-Free technology and blue light filter offer improved viewing comfort.

Blue Light Filter
ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD 32 Inch 2K Resolution 1440p, IPS Panel, Frameless Monitor, HDMI, DisplayPort & Mini DP, Refresh Rate 75 Hz, Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter
ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD 32 Inch 2K Resolution 1440p, IPS Panel, Frameless Monitor, HDMI, DisplayPort & Mini DP, Refresh Rate 75 Hz, Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter
₹ 23,990

The ViewSonic VX3276 monitor comes with Game, Movie, Web, Text, and Mono presets.

4. Acer EB321HQ

Acer EB321HQ is a 32-inch monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. It features HDMI and VGA ports. Its IPS panel has a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz with a 4-millisecond response time and 300 nits of brightness.  Also, it features the BlueLightShield technology that shields your eyes from harmful blue light.

Flickerless Operation
Acer EB321HQ 31.5-inch (80.01 cm) Full HD IPS Monitor - Eye Care Features, Blue Light Filter, Flickerless (Black)
Acer EB321HQ 31.5-inch (80.01 cm) Full HD IPS Monitor - Eye Care Features, Blue Light Filter, Flickerless (Black)
₹ 22,500

The Acer EB321HQ monitor comes with the Flickerless feature for eliminating screen flickering.

5. Lenovo D32Q-20

Lenovo D32Q-20 has a 31.5-inch 2K (2560x1440 pixels) IPS display panel. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The monitor is said to be great for gaming with a 75Hz refresh rate, 4 millisecond response time, and AMD Fressync support. The monitor features HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, and 3.5 mm audio ports.

Low Blue Light
Lenovo D-Series 31.5" (80cm) 2K QHD IPS Monitor | 1.07 Billion Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DP, Tilt, VESA Wall Mount, TUV Certified Eye Comfort - D32q-20
Lenovo D-Series 31.5" (80cm) 2K QHD IPS Monitor | 1.07 Billion Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DP, Tilt, VESA Wall Mount, TUV Certified Eye Comfort - D32q-20
₹ 21,900

The Lenovo D32Q-20 monitor is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light exposure.

6. Acer Aopen 32HC1Q

Acer Aopen 32HC1Q is a curved monitor with a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution. Its VA panel is rated at 250 nits of brightness. The monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate and response time of 4 milliseconds. Also, it features DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI Dual-Link ports.

Curved Display
AOPEN Acer 32-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor with DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, 4ms Response time, 144Hz Refresh Rate - 32HC1Q (Black)
AOPEN Acer 32-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor with DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, 4ms Response time, 144Hz Refresh Rate - 32HC1Q (Black)
₹ 24,999

The Acer Aopen 32HC1Q monitor comes with Flicker-Free and low blue light technologies to reduce eye strain.

7. Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL

Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL is a 34-inch ultrawide monitor. It has a curved VA panel with a 2K (3440x1440 resolution) and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor features picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes for improved multitasking. Also, it features built-in 7W stereo speakers.

Improved Multitasking
Samsung 34-inch (86.40cm) Curved Monitor- 21:9 Ultrawide QLED, Thunderbolt 3 Port- LC34J791WTWXXL, Gray
Samsung 34-inch (86.40cm) Curved Monitor- 21:9 Ultrawide QLED, Thunderbolt 3 Port- LC34J791WTWXXL, Gray
₹ 69,999

The Samsung LC34J791WTWXXL monitor has a 100Hz refresh rate and response time of 5 milliseconds.

