Great Deals on 2TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

PCIe SSDs are faster than regular SATA SSDs. If you've been looking to make a purchase but are confused about the options available, check out this list.

1. Samsung 970 EVO Plus

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus internal SSD is powered by V-NAND technology, and uses PCIe Gen3x4 (NVMe 1.3) interface. The SSD offers low latency and power efficiency making it an ideal offering for gamers, and content creators. It is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 3,500MBps and write speeds of up to 3,300MBps.

V-NAND Technology Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM) ₹ 37,086 The Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD has Dynamic Thermal Guard to maintain optimal operating temperatures.

2. WD Blue

The Western Digital (WD) Blue SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 560MBps and write speeds of up to 530MBps. This PCIe SSD has an M.2 form factor, and comes with WD F.I.T. Lab certification for compatibility with a wide range of computers.

High Endurance WD Blue 2TB M.2 Internal Solid State Drive (WDS200T2B0B) ₹ 31,920 WD Blue is claimed to have 1.75 million hours MTBF and up to 500TB total bytes written (TBW) for reliability.

3. Crucial P2

Crucial P2 SSD is claimed to offer sequential read speeds of up to 2,400MBps and sequential write speeds up to 1,900MBps. The SSD comes with features like dynamic write acceleration, error correction, and adaptive thermal protection. It has a full-drive encryption to protect the data.

Thermal Protection Crucial P2 2TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400MB/s - CT2000P2SSD8 (Black) ₹ 25,000 The Crucial P2 SSD can be managed by software for performance optimisation.

4. Gigabyte Aorus

Gigabyte Aorus SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 5,000MBps and write speeds of up to 4,400MBps. It uses PCIe4x4 (NVMe 1.3) interface, and features a full body copper heat spreader that efficiently dissipates heat for optimal performance. It also has 3‎D TLC Toshiba BiCS4 NAND flash for reliable performance.

Heat Spreader GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB ₹ 36,645 The Gigabyte Aorus SSD has been rated for 1,800TBW or terabytes written.

5. Crucial P1

Crucial P1 SSD uses the PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It has advertised read speeds of up to 2,000MBps and write speeds of up to 1,700MBps. The SSD uses Micron NAND flash technology for consistent and reliable performance. Other features include Standard Self Monitoring and Reporting Technology (SMART) and Redundant Array of Independent NAND (RAIN) technologies.

S.M.A.R.T. Feature Crucial P1 2TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe Internal SSD, up to 2000MB/s - CT2000P1SSD8 ₹ 22,599 Crucial P1 SSD is an ideal offering for gamers and professionals in video production.

6. Seagate FireCuda 520

Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD uses PCIe Gen4x4 (NVMe 1.3) interface. It is claimed to deliver sequential read speeds of 5,000MBps and sequential write speeds of 4,400MBps. The SSD is rated for 1,800 TBW, and has 3D TLC NAND flash technology for error correction techniques.

For Gaming Seagate FireCuda 520 2TB Performance Internal Solid State Drive SSD PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe 1.3 for Gaming PC Gaming Laptop Desktop (ZP2000GM3A002) ₹ 37,999 Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD is backward compatible with PCIe Gen3x4 interface.

7. Gigabyte Aorus (Gaming)

The Gigabyte Aorus gaming SSD is claimed to offer sequential read speed of up to 5000MBps, and sequential write speed of up to 4400MBps. It features a 2GB DDR4 cache buffer, and uses PCIe Gen4x4 interface. Other features include wear leveling and over-provision technologies.

TRIM Support GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 M.2 2TB PCI-Express 4.0 Interface High Performance Gaming, 3D TLC NAND, External DDR Cache Buffer, SSD GP-AG42TB ₹ 30,990 The Gigabyte Aorus gaming SSD supports S.M.A.R.T and TRIM technologies.

Great Deals on 2TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

Product Name Price in India Crucial P1 2TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe Internal SSD, up to 2000MB/s - CT2000P1SSD8 ₹ 22,599 Crucial P2 2TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400MB/s - CT2000P2SSD8 (Black) ₹ 25,000 GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB ₹ 36,645 WD Blue 2TB M.2 Internal Solid State Drive (WDS200T2B0B) ₹ 31,920 Seagate FireCuda 520 2TB Performance Internal Solid State Drive SSD PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe 1.3 for Gaming PC Gaming Laptop Desktop (ZP2000GM3A002) ₹ 37,999 Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM) ₹ 37,086 GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 M.2 2TB PCI-Express 4.0 Interface High Performance Gaming, 3D TLC NAND, External DDR Cache Buffer, SSD GP-AG42TB ₹ 30,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.