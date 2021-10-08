Best Picks for 2TB Hard Drives With Top Deals and Discounts

If you are looking for an external hard disk with 2TB storage capacity to backup, transfer or carry data, here are a few options for your perusal.

1. Adata HD710 Pro

The Adata HD710 Pro external HDD has passed Military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop test, as per the company. It uses USB 3.0 interface, and is water resistant, dust resistant as well as shock resistant. The company says that the drive can survive falls from 1.2 metres and works normally after being submerged in 1.5 metre water for up to 60 minutes.

Military-Grade Offering Adata HD710 Pro Military-Grade 2 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Camouflage ₹ 6,019 The Adata HD710 Pro comes with a USB cable that is tucked into a wrap-around exterior slot in the drive casing.

2. Seagate Backup Plus Slim

The Seagate Backup Plus Slim features a brushed metal enclosure and USB 3.0 interface for speedy transfers. The hard disk offers an option to schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. The HDD offers Mylio Create plan, Rescue Services and Adobe Creative Cloud Photography subscriptions.

Software Subscription Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2 TB External HDD – USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac, 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive – Light Blue with 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STHN2000402) ₹ 5,099 The Seagate Backup Plus Slim can work with both Mac PCs and Windows computers.

3. Western Digital My Passport

The 2TB Western Digital My Passport external hard disk offers 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The HDD comes with an Automatic Backup feature that starts storing photos, music, movies and documents as soon as the disk is connected to a Mac or Windows PC. The HDD offers speedy transfers with USB 3.0 interface.

Automatic Backup WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, PS4 & Xbox (Black) - with Automatic Backup, 256Bit AES Hardware Encryption & Software Protection (WDBYVG0020BBK-WESN) ₹ 5,099 The Western Digital Discovery software can be used for drive management.

4. WD Elements

The Western Digital (WD) Elements uses USB 3.0 interface for speedy data transfer and is plug-and-play compatible with Windows computers, the company says. According to the company, the external HDD has been designed with shock tolerance technique and comes with a durable enclosure protection for long-term reliability.

Minimalistic Design WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, PS4 & Xbox - (WDBHDW0020BBK-EESN) ₹ 4,999 Western Digital (WD) Elements also offers backward compatibility with USB 2.0 standard.

5. Seagate Expansion

The Seagate Expansion external HDD comes with Rescue Data Recovery Services as an extra layer of data protection. It offers instant backup for Windows PCs by just dragging and dropping the data from a PC to the drive. The drive sets up as soon as it is connected to a system, the company says. It features a designer outer shell as well.

Designer Outer Shell Seagate Expansion 2TB Portable External Hard Drive (Black) ₹ 5,399 Seagate Expansion HDD comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable.

6. LaCie Rugged Mini

The LaCie Rugged Mini external HDD is claimed to deliver transfer speeds of up to 130MBps. It uses the USB 3.0 interface for fast data transfers. The drive has a durable design and it is claimed to offer drop, crush and water resistance. There is also a rubber cover for durability.

Rugged Offering LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – USB 3.0 USB 2.0 Compatible, Drop Shock Dust Rain Resistant Shuttle Drive, for Mac and PC Computer Desktop Workstation PC Laptop (LAC9000298) ₹ 7,862 The LaCie External HDD comes with a membership of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

7. Lenovo F510

Lenovo F510 uses USB 3.0 interface to offer fast transfer speeds. As per the company, the disk has a shockproof, pressure-resistant design that features up to 8KV of anti-static resistance, and a soft rubber underbelly. The external HDD features an ultra-slim design, and has a compact 2.5-inch form factor for easy portability.

Slim Form Factor Lenovo Portable 2TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop | Lightweight Pocket Sized (149 GMS) | 7.6 x 11.8 x 1.28 cm | 2.5 inch formfactor | (GXB0Z91294) | Grey ₹ 5,959 The Lenovo F510 can be used to store, transfer and backup content.

8. Transcend StoreJet

The Transcend StoreJet 2TB external HDD offers military-grade shock resistance, the company says. It comes with a quick reconnect feature that allows safe re-enabling of the removed hard drive without unplugging and reinsertion. The external HDD also has one-touch auto-backup button feature and an advanced three-stage shock protection system.

Shock Resistant Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive (Gray) ₹ 6,650 Transcend StoreJet is SuperSpeed USB 3.1 generation 1 compliant.

Best Picks for 2TB Hard Drives With Top Deals and Discounts

