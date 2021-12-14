Popular 25-Inch (or Larger) Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Here are some great deals on monitors that have a screen size between 25 and 29 inches. If you seek an immersive streaming or gaming experience, then consider these popular monitors from brands like Samsung, BenQ, LG, HP, and Lenovo.

1. BenQ GW2780

BenQ GW2780 is a 27-inch monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display. It sports an edge-to-edge slim bezel design. The monitor is equipped with VGA, HDMI, a DisplayPort, and Audio-In ports. It has a refresh rate of 65Hz and a response time of 5 milliseconds.

Built-In Speakers BenQ GW2780 27-inch 1080p FHD Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, Tilt, HDMI, VGA, Display Port, Cable Management, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light ₹ 15,884 The BenQ GW2780 monitor has two built-in speakers with a combined output of 4W.

2. BenQ PD2500Q

The BenQ PD2500Q monitor has a 25-inch display with a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution. It features HDMI, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and USB 3.1 ports. The monitor comes with custom modes for creative professionals, including Darkroom Mode, CAD/CAM Mode, and Animation Mode.

Darkroom Mode BenQ PD2500Q 25 inch 2K DesignVue Designer Monitor, 1440p QHD, IPS, 100% Rec.709 and sRGB, Factory Calibrated, Eye-Care, Anti-Glare, Ultra Slim Bezel Design, Height Adjustable, HDMI, DP- Black ₹ 24,023 The BenQ PD2500Q monitor sports an edge-to-edge slim bezel design, making it ideal for dual monitor setups.

3. Samsung LC27F390FHWXXL

Samsung LC27F390FHWXXL is a 27-inch monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) curved VA panel. It supports AMD Freesync for a smooth gaming experience. The monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a response time of 4 milliseconds. In addition, it comes with an Eye Saver Mode that reduced blue light emissions and flickering to prevent eye fatigue.

Curved VA Panel Samsung 27 inch (68.5 cm) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, VA Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio Ports - LC27F390FHWXXL (Black) ₹ 17,149 The Samsung LC27F390FHWXXL monitor features HDMI, VGA, and audio ports.

4. Samsung LU28E590DS/XL

The Samsung LU28E590DS/XL monitor has a 28-inch TN panel with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution. It has a DisplayPort, two HDMI, and an audio port. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond for lag-free gaming.

4K Display Samsung 28 inch (70.8 cm) LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Ultra HD, TN Panel with HDMI, DP and Audio Ports - LU28E590DS/XL (Black & Silver) ₹ 28,990 The Samsung LU28E590DS/XL monitor has 170-degree horizontal and 160-degree vertical viewing angles.

5. HP M27F

HP M27F is a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 27-inch monitor with an IPS anti-glare display. The display has 300 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 75Hz. It is equipped with a VGA and two HDMI ports. Its Eye Ease technology always keeps the blue light filter on without impacting colour accuracy.

Blue Light Filter HP M27f 27-Inch(68.6cm) Eyesafe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits(2H0N1AA), Silver (HP M27f FHD Monitor) ₹ 20,990 The HP M27F monitor supports AMD Freesync technology for preventing screen tearing while gaming.

6. LG 27ML600

The LG 27ML600 monitor sports a three-sided borderless design. It is a 27-inch monitor with a full-HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It comes with D-SUB, headphone-out, audio-in, and two HDMI ports. Also, it has built-in 5W dual-channel speakers.

Borderless Design LG Full HD 68.58 cm (27 Inch) IPS Monitor 3 Side Borderless Design - Dual HDMI & VGA Port - Reader Mode and Flicker Free Screen (Work & Education) - 27ML600 ₹ 18,999 The LG 27ML600 monitor features the Flicker Safe technology for reducing eye fatigue.

7. HP 27FW

HP 27FW is an ultra-slim monitor with a micro-edge IPS display panel. It has a full-HD (1920x1080) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It features HDMI, VGA, and audio ports. Also, it comes with built-in speakers.

Ultra-Slim Design HP 27-Inch Ultra-Slim Full Hd Computer Monitor - AMD Freesync, Built-in Speakers, IPS Panel with Hdmi and Vga Ports - HP 27Fw Display with Audio (4Tb32Aa) ₹ 23,579 The HP 27FW monitor has a response time of 5 milliseconds and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

8. Lenovo D27-30

The Lenovo D27-30 monitor has a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) IPS panel. It is a 27-inch monitor with a NearEdgeless and ultra-slim design. It has a refresh rate of 75Hz and a response time of 4 milliseconds. Also, it supports AMD Freesync technology for a smooth gaming experience.

AMD Feesync Support Lenovo D-Series 27" (68.6cm) FHD VA Near-Edgeless Monitor | 16.7 Million Colors, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 250 Nits, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, VGA, Tilt, VESA Mount, TUV Eye Comfort - D27-30 ₹ 13,999 The Lenovo D27-30 monitor has HDMI, DisplayPort, and 3.5 mm audio-out ports.

