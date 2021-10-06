Top Deals and Discounts on Popular 25-Inch (or Larger) Monitors

Large screen monitors not only offer an immersive video streaming but also an enhanced gaming experience. Here is a list that consists of monitors with display size between 25-inch and 28-inches.

1. LG Ultragear 27GL850

LG Ultragear 27GL850 is a 27-inch monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It supports Nvidia G-Sync for eliminating screen tearing and screen stutter, as per the company. Users can adjust the monitor's height and tilt at the base with the said ability to pivot 90 degrees.

Nvidia G-Sync Compatible LG Ultragear 27-inch, Nano IPS -True 1 ms, 144 Hz, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, QHD Monitor, HDMI x 2,DP, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand - 27GL850 (Black) ₹ 34,498 According to LG, this monitor comes with Dynamic Action Sync for minimised input lag.

2. BenQ GW2780

BenQ GW2780 is a 27-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time. In addition, it packs built-in 2W dual speakers. The monitor comes with eye care features like BenQ Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technologies for reduced strain on the eyes, the company says.

Eye Care Features BenQ 27 inch (68.6 cm) Edge to Edge Slim Bezel LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI, Display, Audio in Ports and in-Built Speakers - GW2780 (Black) ₹ 14,989 BenQ GW2780 sports a sleek and minimalist design for home or office use, the company says.

3. LG 27ML600

LG 27ML600 sports a virtually borderless design and comes with built-in 5W dual-channel speakers. It has a 27-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a 75Hz refresh rate. The monitor is said to offer a lag-free and fluid gaming experience with features like Dynamic Action Sync and Radeon FreeSync.

Radeon FreeSync Support LG Full HD 27 Inch (68.5 cm) IPS Monitor 3 Side Borderless Design - Dual HDMI & VGA Port - Reader Mode and Flicker Free Screen (Work & Education) - 27ML600 ₹ 18,999 LG 27ML600 packs dual HDMI ports and a D-Sub port for connectivity.

4. BenQ EL2870U

BenQ EL2870U boasts a 28-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) LED display with 4K HDR support, the company says. It comes with AMD FreeSync that is said to eliminate screen tearing for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. In addition, the monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate.

4K HDR Support BenQ 28-inch UHD 4K HDR,1ms Response Time Console Gaming Monitor with Free Sync, Brightness Intelligence Plus, HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers - EL2870U (Black) ₹ 21,989 BenQ EL2870U comes with the Smart Focus feature that lets users highlight a selected area on the screen.

5. Dell Alienware AW2518HF

Dell Alienware AW2518HF is a 25-inch gaming monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It features a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync for an ultra-smooth gaming experience without any visual tearing.

High Refresh Rate Dell Alienware 25 inch (63.5cm) Full HD Gaming Monitor with HDMI and DP Ports, IPS Panel, 240Hz, 1ms, AMD Free Sync, Tilt, Swivel, Height-Adjustable- AW2518Hf (Black) ₹ 41,000 Dell Alienware AW2518HF sports a sleek slim bezel design.

6. LG 25UM58

LG 25UM58 is a 25-inch monitor that sports an ultrawide QHD (2560x1080 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It is packed with features like Dual Linkup that lets users display the output from two devices simultaneously, and LG 4 Screen Split that lets users bring up four windows at once.

Ultrawide IPS Display LG 25-inch (64.5 cm) UltraWide Multitasking Monitor with Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Panel, HDMI Port, AMD Freesync - 25UM58 (Black) ₹ 15,757 LG 25UM58 features Dynamic Action Sync that is said to reduce input lag during gaming.

7. HP M27F

HP M27F sports a three-sided micro-edge design with an antiglare display. It is a 27-inch monitor with a full-HD (1980x1080 pixels) resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. The monitor's display is said to have a 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angle and a 5 ms response time.

Micro-Edge Design HP M27f 27-Inch(68.6cm) Eyesafe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits(2H0N1AA), Silver (HP M27f FHD Monitor) ₹ 18,499 HP M27F comes with AMD FreeSync for a smooth gaming experience.

8. MSI Optix G27C4

MSI Optix G27C4 claims to offer an immersive gaming experience with a 1500R curved display, and 165Hz refresh rate. With features like Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light, users can game for longer without straining their eyes, the company says.

Curved Display MSI Optix G27C4 27 inch (68.5 cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 165 Hz HDMI, DisplayPort AMD FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor ₹ 23,900 MSI Optix G27C4 sports a frameless design for a great gaming experience, the company says.

Top Deals and Discounts on Popular 25-Inch (or Larger) Monitors

Product Name Price in India BenQ 27 inch (68.6 cm) Edge to Edge Slim Bezel LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI, Display, Audio in Ports and in-Built Speakers - GW2780 (Black) ₹ 14,989 LG Full HD 27 Inch (68.5 cm) IPS Monitor 3 Side Borderless Design - Dual HDMI & VGA Port - Reader Mode and Flicker Free Screen (Work & Education) - 27ML600 ₹ 18,999 BenQ 28-inch UHD 4K HDR,1ms Response Time Console Gaming Monitor with Free Sync, Brightness Intelligence Plus, HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers - EL2870U (Black) ₹ 21,989 LG Ultragear 27-inch, Nano IPS -True 1 ms, 144 Hz, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, QHD Monitor, HDMI x 2,DP, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand - 27GL850 (Black) ₹ 34,498 LG 25-inch (64.5 cm) UltraWide Multitasking Monitor with Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Panel, HDMI Port, AMD Freesync - 25UM58 (Black) ₹ 15,757 MSI Optix G27C4 27 inch (68.5 cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 165 Hz HDMI, DisplayPort AMD FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor ₹ 23,900 HP M27f 27-Inch(68.6cm) Eyesafe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits(2H0N1AA), Silver (HP M27f FHD Monitor) ₹ 18,499 Dell Alienware 25 inch (63.5cm) Full HD Gaming Monitor with HDMI and DP Ports, IPS Panel, 240Hz, 1ms, AMD Free Sync, Tilt, Swivel, Height-Adjustable- AW2518Hf (Black) ₹ 41,000

