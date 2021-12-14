Technology News
Popular 24-Inch and Smaller Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

If you are looking for compact monitors, then consider these popular options with 24 to 22-inch screen sizes.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 20:01 IST
Popular 24-Inch and Smaller Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Here are some great deals on monitors in the smaller size range, offering excellent value for your money. If you are looking for compact monitors, then consider these popular options ranging from 24 to 22-inch screen sizes, from brands such as Dell, BenQ, Samsung, and LG.

1. AOC C24G1

AOC C24G1 is a 23.6-inch curved gaming monitor. It has a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It features a VGA port, a Display Port, and two HDMI ports. It has a quick response time of 1 millisecond and features Low Input Lag technology for improved gaming.

Curved Monitor
AOC 23.6-inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor with VGA Port, HDMI*2 Port, Display Port, 144Hz Refresh Rate - C24G1
AOC 23.6-inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor with VGA Port, HDMI*2 Port, Display Port, 144Hz Refresh Rate - C24G1
₹ 15,730

The AOC C24G1 monitor supports AMD Freesync technology for reduced stuttering while gaming.

2. LG 24MP88HV

LG 24MP88HV is a 24-inch monitor that sports a four-sided slim bezel design. Its IPS panel has a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor is equipped with VGA, HDMI, Audio-In, and Audio-Out ports. In addition, it features two speakers that deliver a combined 10W audio output.

Built-In Speakers
LG 23.8 inch (60.45 cm) Borderless LED Monitor - Full HD, IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio in/Out Ports and in-Built Speakers - 24MP88HV (Silver/White)
LG 23.8 inch (60.45 cm) Borderless LED Monitor - Full HD, IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio in/Out Ports and in-Built Speakers - 24MP88HV (Silver/White)
₹ 17,998

The LG 24MP88HV monitor has a response time of 5 milliseconds and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

3. Samsung LF24T350FHWXXL

Samsung LF24T350FHWXXL is a 24-inch monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. It sports a sleek and slim design with a three-sided borderless display. The monitor has a refresh rate of 75Hz and supports AMD Freesync technology for reduced image tearing. Also, it comes with the Flicker-Free technology and Eye Saver Mode for preventing eye strain.

Eye Care Mode
Samsung 24 inch (60.4 cm) IPS, Bezel Less,75 Hz Flat, Flicker Free LED Monitor-LF24T350FHWXXL (Dark Blue Gray)
Samsung 24 inch (60.4 cm) IPS, Bezel Less,75 Hz Flat, Flicker Free LED Monitor-LF24T350FHWXXL (Dark Blue Gray)
₹ 13,799

The Samsung LF24T350FHWXXL monitor features a Display Port and an HDMI port.

4. BenQ EW2480

The BenQ EW2480 24-inch monitor has a full-HD (1080p) IPS display panel. It features three HDMI ports. The monitor sports a bezel-less design for an immersive experience. It is equipped with 2.5W TrueSound treVolo speakers. In addition, it features TUV Rheinland-certified Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technologies to prevent eye strain.

Bezel-Less Design
BenQ EW2480 23.8" Eye-Care, Entertainment and Gaming Monitor, HDR, IPS, 3-Side Bezeless, FreeSync, 75Hz, Brightness Intelligence Plus, in-Built Speaker, Triple HDMI, FHD 1080P, ePaper, Eye Reminder
BenQ EW2480 23.8" Eye-Care, Entertainment and Gaming Monitor, HDR, IPS, 3-Side Bezeless, FreeSync, 75Hz, Brightness Intelligence Plus, in-Built Speaker, Triple HDMI, FHD 1080P, ePaper, Eye Reminder
₹ 15,990

The BenQ EW2480 monitor features an infrared sensor that tracks your desk time to suggest periodic breaks.

5. Dell E2216HV

Dell E2216HV is a 22-inch LCD monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 90-degree horizontal viewing angle and a 65-degree vertical viewing angle. The monitor's display has an anti-glare 3H hard coating to protect your eyes from straining. Also, it features a VGA input port.

Anti-Glare Coating
Dell 22 Monitor-E2216HV
Dell 22 Monitor-E2216HV
₹ 11,349

The Dell E2216HV monitor has a response time of 5 milliseconds.

6. Samsung LS24F350FHWXXL

The Samsung LS24F350FHWXXL 23.5-inch monitor has a super slim AH-IPS display panel. It features HDMI and VGA ports. Its full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display has a 60Hz refresh rate and a response time of 4 milliseconds. In addition, the monitor supports AMD Freesync technology for a smooth gaming experience.

Super Slim Design
Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, Super Slim AH-IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI Ports - LS24F350FHWXXL (Black)
Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, Super Slim AH-IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI Ports - LS24F350FHWXXL (Black)
₹ 13,049

Samsung LS24F350FHWXXL comes with the Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology to reduce eye fatigue.

7. Dell S2421H

Dell S2421H is a 24-inch monitor with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display panel. It features two HDMI ports and an audio line-out port. The monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate and supports AMD Freesync technology for reduced screen-tearing. Also, it is equipped with 3W dual speakers.

Wide Viewing Angle
Dell 24 inch Monitor-S2421H in-Plane Switching (IPS), in built Speakers, Flicker-Free Screen with Comfort View, Full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz with AMD Free Sync
Dell 24 inch Monitor-S2421H in-Plane Switching (IPS), in built Speakers, Flicker-Free Screen with Comfort View, Full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz with AMD Free Sync
₹ 16,499

The Dell S2421H monitor has a normal response time of 8 milliseconds and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Popular 24-Inch and Smaller Monitor Deals to Take a Look At

Product Name Price in India
Dell 22 Monitor-E2216HV ₹ 11,349
Samsung 24 inch (60.4 cm) IPS, Bezel Less,75 Hz Flat, Flicker Free LED Monitor-LF24T350FHWXXL (Dark Blue Gray) ₹ 13,799
LG 23.8 inch (60.45 cm) Borderless LED Monitor - Full HD, IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio in/Out Ports and in-Built Speakers - 24MP88HV (Silver/White) ₹ 17,998
AOC 23.6-inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor with VGA Port, HDMI*2 Port, Display Port, 144Hz Refresh Rate - C24G1 ₹ 15,730
Dell 24 inch Monitor-S2421H in-Plane Switching (IPS), in built Speakers, Flicker-Free Screen with Comfort View, Full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz with AMD Free Sync ₹ 16,499
Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD, Super Slim AH-IPS Panel with VGA, HDMI Ports - LS24F350FHWXXL (Black) ₹ 13,049
BenQ EW2480 23.8" Eye-Care, Entertainment and Gaming Monitor, HDR, IPS, 3-Side Bezeless, FreeSync, 75Hz, Brightness Intelligence Plus, in-Built Speaker, Triple HDMI, FHD 1080P, ePaper, Eye Reminder ₹ 15,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Monitor, Best Buy
Popular 24-Inch and Smaller Monitor Deals to Take a Look At
Gadgets 360 is available in
