Popular 1TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

1. Crucial P2

Crucial P2 SSD is claimed to offer sequential read speeds of up to 2,400MBps and write speeds up to 1,900MBps. Customers will get SSD management software for performance optimisation, data security, and firmware updates on purchase of this SSD. Other features include dynamic write acceleration, error correction, and adaptive thermal protection.

Error Correction Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400MB/s - CT1000P2SSD8 ₹ 8,499 The Crucial P2 has a full-drive encryption to protect the data.

2. Samsung 980

Samsung 980 features NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It is claimed to offer sequential read speeds up to 3,500MBps and write speeds of up to 3,000MBps. The SSD offers a Full Power Mode which is claimed to keep the SSD running at peak level for consistent high performance.

Full Power Mode Samsung 980 1TB Up to 3,500 MB/s PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V8V1T0) ₹ 11,520 Samsung says that the SSD is designed for gamers, and value maximisers.

3. Samsung 970 Evo Plus

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus has read and write speeds of 3,500MBps and 3,300MBps, respectively, as per the company. It features NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 interface. The drive comes with the Samsung Magician software, which consists of tools to keep your drive up to date, monitor drive speed, and boost performance.

Software Optimisation Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V7S1T0) ₹ 12,549 Samsung says that the 970 Evo Plus SSD is designed for tech savvy users, gamers, and professionals with high workload.

4. WD SN550

The Western Digital (WD) Blue SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 560MBps and write speeds of up to 530MBps. It comes with Western Digital SSD Dashboard that constantly monitors the health of the SSD. The SSD is also claimed to have an active power draw which is up to 25 percent lower as compared to previous WD Blue SSDs.

WD Dashboard Western Digital WD Blue m.2 SSD, 560MB/s R, 530MB/s W, 5 Y Warranty, 1TB ₹ 8,299 The company says that this SSD is WD F.I.T. Lab-certified for compatibility with a wide range of computers.

5. Kingston A2000

Kingston A2000 SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 2,200MBps and write speeds of up to 2,000MBps. A self-encrypting drive, the SSD has 256-bit XTS-AES hardware-based encryption to protect user data. It has 3D NAND technology, and comes with NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 interface.

For Ultrabooks Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 2280 Nvme Internal SSD PCIe Up to 2000MB/S (SA2000M8/1000G) ₹ 9,499 As per the company, Kingston A2000 is ideal for Ultrabooks and small-form-factor PC systems.

6. Adata Ultimate SU800

The Adata Ultimate SU800 SSD is claimed to offer up to 560MBps read and up to 520MBps write speeds. It features 3D TLC NAND flash technology, Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) error correction code (ECC) and technologies such as high Total Bytes Written (TBW) for greater endurance as well as durability. It comes with DEVSLP (Device Sleep) technology for a power efficient performance.

Power Efficient Adata SU800 1TB M.2 2280 3D NAND Ultimate Internal Solid State Drive ₹ 12,367 The Adata SU800 SSD features SLC caching & DRAM buffer to boost the performance.

7. Silicon Power SSD

The SP Silicon Power SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 3,400MBps and write speeds of up to 3,000MBps. The SSD comes with a RAID engine for enhanced data integrity and stability. It has technologies like Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) error correction code (ECC), and End-To-End (E2E) data protection.

RAID Engine SP Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 R/W up to 3,400/3,000MB/s SSD (SU001TBP34A80M28AB) ₹ 11,856 SP Silicon Power (512GB) SSD features PCIe4x4 hardware interface.

8. Gigabyte Aorus

The Gigabyte Aorus SSD is claimed to offer read speeds up to 5,000MBps and write speeds up to 4,400MBps. It also has DDR4 1GB external cache and 3‎D TLC Toshiba BiCS4 NAND flash for reliable performance. It uses PCIe4x4 interface, and supports TRIM as well as S.M.A.R.T.

High-Speed Performance GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 1TB ₹ 18,798 The Gigabyte Aorus SSD features a full body copper heat spreader.

