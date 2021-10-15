Technology News
loading

Popular 1TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

If you're looking for a new internal SSD, here are some great options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 October 2021 18:39 IST
Popular 1TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

If you are looking to expand storage or want to get faster performance on your PC, you can check out a few SSD options here.

1. Crucial P2

Crucial P2 SSD is claimed to offer sequential read speeds of up to 2,400MBps and write speeds up to 1,900MBps. Customers will get SSD management software for performance optimisation, data security, and firmware updates on purchase of this SSD. Other features include dynamic write acceleration, error correction, and adaptive thermal protection.

Error Correction
Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400MB/s - CT1000P2SSD8
Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400MB/s - CT1000P2SSD8
₹ 8,499

The Crucial P2 has a full-drive encryption to protect the data.

2. Samsung 980

Samsung 980 features NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It is claimed to offer sequential read speeds up to 3,500MBps and write speeds of up to 3,000MBps. The SSD offers a Full Power Mode which is claimed to keep the SSD running at peak level for consistent high performance.

Full Power Mode
Samsung 980 1TB Up to 3,500 MB/s PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V8V1T0)
Samsung 980 1TB Up to 3,500 MB/s PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V8V1T0)
₹ 11,520

Samsung says that the SSD is designed for gamers, and value maximisers.

3. Samsung 970 Evo Plus

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus has read and write speeds of 3,500MBps and 3,300MBps, respectively, as per the company. It features NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 interface. The drive comes with the Samsung Magician software, which consists of tools to keep your drive up to date, monitor drive speed, and boost performance.

Software Optimisation
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V7S1T0)
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V7S1T0)
₹ 12,549

Samsung says that the 970 Evo Plus SSD is designed for tech savvy users, gamers, and professionals with high workload.

4. WD SN550

The Western Digital (WD) Blue SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 560MBps and write speeds of up to 530MBps. It comes with Western Digital SSD Dashboard that constantly monitors the health of the SSD. The SSD is also claimed to have an active power draw which is up to 25 percent lower as compared to previous WD Blue SSDs.

WD Dashboard
Western Digital WD Blue m.2 SSD, 560MB/s R, 530MB/s W, 5 Y Warranty, 1TB
Western Digital WD Blue m.2 SSD, 560MB/s R, 530MB/s W, 5 Y Warranty, 1TB
₹ 8,299

The company says that this SSD is WD F.I.T. Lab-certified for compatibility with a wide range of computers.

5. Kingston A2000

Kingston A2000 SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 2,200MBps and write speeds of up to 2,000MBps. A self-encrypting drive, the SSD has 256-bit XTS-AES hardware-based encryption to protect user data. It has 3D NAND technology, and comes with NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 interface.

For Ultrabooks
Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 2280 Nvme Internal SSD PCIe Up to 2000MB/S (SA2000M8/1000G)
Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 2280 Nvme Internal SSD PCIe Up to 2000MB/S (SA2000M8/1000G)
₹ 9,499

As per the company, Kingston A2000 is ideal for Ultrabooks and small-form-factor PC systems.

6. Adata Ultimate SU800

The Adata Ultimate SU800 SSD is claimed to offer up to 560MBps read and up to 520MBps write speeds. It features 3D TLC NAND flash technology, Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) error correction code (ECC) and technologies such as high Total Bytes Written (TBW) for greater endurance as well as durability. It comes with DEVSLP (Device Sleep) technology for a power efficient performance. 

Power Efficient
Adata SU800 1TB M.2 2280 3D NAND Ultimate Internal Solid State Drive
Adata SU800 1TB M.2 2280 3D NAND Ultimate Internal Solid State Drive
₹ 12,367

The Adata SU800 SSD features SLC caching & DRAM buffer to boost the performance.

7. Silicon Power SSD

The SP Silicon Power SSD is claimed to offer read speeds of up to 3,400MBps and write speeds of up to 3,000MBps. The SSD comes with a RAID engine for enhanced data integrity and stability. It has technologies like Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) error correction code (ECC), and End-To-End (E2E) data protection.

RAID Engine
SP Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 R/W up to 3,400/3,000MB/s SSD (SU001TBP34A80M28AB)
SP Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 R/W up to 3,400/3,000MB/s SSD (SU001TBP34A80M28AB)
₹ 11,856

SP Silicon Power (512GB) SSD features PCIe4x4 hardware interface.

8. Gigabyte Aorus

The Gigabyte Aorus SSD is claimed to offer read speeds up to 5,000MBps and write speeds up to 4,400MBps. It also has DDR4 1GB external cache and 3‎D TLC Toshiba BiCS4 NAND flash for reliable performance. It uses PCIe4x4 interface, and supports TRIM as well as S.M.A.R.T.

High-Speed Performance
GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 1TB
GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 1TB
₹ 18,798

The Gigabyte Aorus SSD features a full body copper heat spreader.

Popular 1TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out

Product Name Price in India
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V7S1T0) ₹ 12,549
Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400MB/s - CT1000P2SSD8 ₹ 8,499
Western Digital WD Blue m.2 SSD, 560MB/s R, 530MB/s W, 5 Y Warranty, 1TB ₹ 8,299
GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 1TB ₹ 18,798
SP Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 R/W up to 3,400/3,000MB/s SSD (SU001TBP34A80M28AB) ₹ 11,856
Adata SU800 1TB M.2 2280 3D NAND Ultimate Internal Solid State Drive ₹ 12,367
Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 2280 Nvme Internal SSD PCIe Up to 2000MB/S (SA2000M8/1000G) ₹ 9,499
Samsung 980 1TB Up to 3,500 MB/s PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V8V1T0) ₹ 11,520
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Great Deals on 2TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out
BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers

Related Stories

Popular 1TB Internal (PCIe) SSDs to Check Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  6. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Goes Official
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Set to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  9. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers
  2. Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
  3. Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped, May Be Priced Same as OnePlus 8T
  5. Cryptocurrency: US SEC May Approve Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Very Soon, Hints Tweet
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 11
  7. Audible Plus Announced; Will Offer Members Access to Thousands of Audiobooks, Podcasts at No Extra Cost
  8. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With 10.3-Inch Display, Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Launched
  9. Apple Targeted Over New App Store Payment System Regulation in South Korea
  10. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com