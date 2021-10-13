Technology News
Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now

If you're looking for a gaming laptop, here's a great list for you.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 October 2021 18:23 IST
Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now

Gaming laptops deliver top-of-the-line performance for a great gaming experience. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options for you to consider.

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15 

Asus TUF Gaming F15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The laptop features a dual-fan design for effective cooling during marathon gaming sessions.

Military-Grade Durability
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5
₹ 58,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 weighs 2.3 kg, features one-zone RGB backlighting and military-grade durability.

2. HP Pavilion Gaming

This HP Pavilion Gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, the laptop gets an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 32GB), and 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop features a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 DDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. You also get large vents for efficient cooling. For connectivity, the laptop includes a USB Type-C port, and an RJ-45 port.

Great Audio
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane/144 Hz/Win10/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-dk1148TX
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane/144 Hz/Win10/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-dk1148TX
₹ 66,993

HP Pavilion Gaming laptop features HP Audio Boost, and Audio by B&O.

3. Lenovo Legion 5 

Lenovo Legion 5 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. Under the hood, you get an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz (boost up to 4.6GHz). The machine gets 16GB DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to up to 32GB, and there is a 512GB SSD. The graphics are handled by a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. In addition, the laptop comes with the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard with 100 percent anti-ghosting switches and RGB backlighting. 

Anti-Ghosting Switches
Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/120Hz Refresh Rate/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Blue/2.4Kg), 82JK007WIN
Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/120Hz Refresh Rate/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Blue/2.4Kg), 82JK007WIN
₹ 109,800

Lenovo Legion 5 features a turbocharged dual fan design with a quad-channel exhaust system for enhanced cooling.

4. Victus by HP

Victus by HP laptop comes with a 16.1-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display 60Hz refresh rate, and edge-to-edge design. Under the hood, you get the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB), and 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. There is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. For connectivity, the machine has Realtek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

Wi-Fi 6 Support
Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB GTX 1650 Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 10/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0075AX, Black
Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB GTX 1650 Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 10/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0075AX, Black
₹ 61,990

Victus by HP laptop comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, and it weighs 2.48 kg.

5. MSI Bravo 15

MSI Bravo 15 laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop has the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which is paired with 16GB RAM (2x8GB), and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD. The graphics are handled by Radeon RX5500M graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The laptop gets a backlit keyboard (Red), and features two USB Type-C as well as an RJ-45 port for LAN. 

Two USB Type-C Ports
MSI Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop, 16GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10/RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB (Black/1.86 kg), A4DDR-212IN
MSI Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop, 16GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10/RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB (Black/1.86 kg), A4DDR-212IN
₹ 74,990

MSI Bravo 15 laptop weighs 1.86 kg, and comes with Cooler Boost 5 thermal system.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The laptop features 5th Generation Thermal Engineering, and a dual fan and vent system for effective cooling. For audio, there are two 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio.

Great Cooling Technology
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 81Y4017UIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 81Y4017UIN
₹ 57,990

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is claimed to offer up to 7.5 hours of runtime, and comes with fast charging technology.

Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now

Product Name Price in India
Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB GTX 1650 Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 10/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0075AX, Black ₹ 61,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5 ₹ 58,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 81Y4017UIN ₹ 57,990
MSI Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop, 16GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10/RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB (Black/1.86 kg), A4DDR-212IN ₹ 74,990
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane/144 Hz/Win10/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-dk1148TX ₹ 66,993
Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/120Hz Refresh Rate/Windows 10/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Blue/2.4Kg), 82JK007WIN ₹ 1,09,800
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now
