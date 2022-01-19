Keyboards are one of the important input accessories that are paired with a PC. If you are on a budget, you can consider some popular budget options in this list. Some keyboards come with durable body and offer features like spill-resistant body, while others offer longevity, great design, soft touch keys and noiseless operation. Since all of them are wired keyboards, they offer no lag or latency.

1. HP 100 Wired

HP 100 is a full-range wired keyboard. It features a set of 109 keys, including 12 function keys and three hotkeys. The keyboard is designed to offer a comfortable hand and wrist position for long working hours. Also, it is fitted with a 1.5-metre long cable.

Comfortable Design HP 100 Wired USB Keyboard ₹ 559 The HP 100 wired keyboard has a USB interface for wide compatibility.

2. Amkette Xcite Pro

The Amkette Xcite Pro wired keyboard has a spill-resistant body to protect it from fluid spills. It is fitted with multimedia and special function keys on both sides of the keyboard. The Xcite Pro has soft-touch keys for a noiseless and comfortable typing experience.

Soft-Touch Keys Amkette Xcite Pro USB Keyboard (Black) ₹ 449 The keys of Amkette Xcite Pro have a UV coating to prevent them from fading.

3. Dell KB216

The Dell KB216 keyboard has a compact design ideal for home or office use. It is a full-sized keyboard with a number pad. The keyboard features multimedia hotkeys for improved ease of access. In addition, its chiclet-style keys are comfortable and quiet making them great for everyday use.

Chiclet Keys Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard ₹ 647 The Dell KB216 keyboard boasts a durable build for long usage.

4. Logitech K120

Logitech K120 is a full-sized keyboard that sports a thin profile and spill-resistant body. According to the company. its keys have a durability of up to 10 million keystrokes. It is fitted with sturdy and adjustable tilt legs. The keyboard is equipped with deep-profile keys in a standard layout with a number pad.

Spill Resistance Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard for Windows, USB Plug-and-Play, Full-Size, Spill-Resistant, Curved Space Bar, Compatible with PC, Laptop ₹ 559 Logitech K120 is equipped with a curved spacebar for a comfortable typing experience.

5. TVS Electronics Champ

The TVS Electronics Champ keyboard features a USB interface. It sports a compact design with a full layout including a number pad. It has laser-etched characters on keycaps for preventing fading. Also, its keys have a durability of up to 10 million keystrokes, the company says.

Laser-Etched Keycaps TVS Electronics Champ Wired Keyboard (Black) ₹ 549 The TVS Electronics Champ keyboard have sculpted keycaps and have a soft-touch feel.

6. Zebronics Zeb-DLK01

Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 is a USB keyboard that is equipped with 104 UV-coated chiclet keys. Also, it features 12 integrated multimedia keys. The keyboard has a 1.8-metre cable and a high-quality USB connector. It sports a slim design and is fitted with a retractable stand.

Retractable Stand Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 USB Multimedia Keyboard with 104 UV Coated Keys, Rupee Key, 12 Hot Keys ₹ 422 The keys of Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 are said to have a durability of up to 80 million keystrokes.

7. Fingers Magnifico MoonLit

The Fingers Magnifico MoonLit keyboard sports a sleek design with laser-etched backlit keys. The keys are claimed to have a life of up to 10 million keystrokes. The keyboard has a sealed membrane to shield the circuit from moisture. It is a full-sized keyboard with adjustable tilts for comfort.

Backlit Keys Finger's Fingers Magnifico Moonlit Backlit Wired USB Keyboard ₹ 874 The Fingers Magnifico MoonLit keyboard is fitted with 12 soft-touch multimedia keys.

8. Zebronics ZEB-KM2100

Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 is a USB keyboard with 114 keys along with 12 multimedia keys. Its keys have a UV coating to prevent fading. Also, the keys are said to have a life of up to 8 million keystrokes.

UV-Coated Keys Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard Comes with 114 Keys Including 12 Dedicated Multimedia Keys & with Rupee Key ₹ 249 The Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 keyboard is fitted with a 1.2-metre long cable.

Great Deals on Budget Wired Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Product Name Price in India Amkette Xcite Pro USB Keyboard (Black) ₹ 449 TVS Electronics Champ Wired Keyboard (Black) ₹ 549 Finger's Fingers Magnifico Moonlit Backlit Wired USB Keyboard ₹ 874 Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 USB Multimedia Keyboard with 104 UV Coated Keys, Rupee Key, 12 Hot Keys ₹ 422 HP 100 Wired USB Keyboard ₹ 559 Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard ₹ 647 Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard Comes with 114 Keys Including 12 Dedicated Multimedia Keys & with Rupee Key ₹ 249 Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard for Windows, USB Plug-and-Play, Full-Size, Spill-Resistant, Curved Space Bar, Compatible with PC, Laptop ₹ 559

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.