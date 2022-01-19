Technology News
loading

Great Deals on Budget Wired Keyboards That You Should Check Out

If you are looking for keyboards that fit a low budget, here are some options you might want to consider before making a purchasing decision.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 January 2022 19:26 IST
Great Deals on Budget Wired Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Keyboards are one of the important input accessories that are paired with a PC. If you are on a budget, you can consider some popular budget options in this list. Some keyboards come with durable body and offer features like spill-resistant body, while others offer longevity, great design, soft touch keys and noiseless operation. Since all of them are wired keyboards, they offer no lag or latency.

1. HP 100 Wired

HP 100 is a full-range wired keyboard. It features a set of 109 keys, including 12 function keys and three hotkeys. The keyboard is designed to offer a comfortable hand and wrist position for long working hours. Also, it is fitted with a 1.5-metre long cable.

Comfortable Design
HP 100 Wired USB Keyboard
HP 100 Wired USB Keyboard
₹ 559

The HP 100 wired keyboard has a USB interface for wide compatibility.

2. Amkette Xcite Pro

The Amkette Xcite Pro wired keyboard has a spill-resistant body to protect it from fluid spills. It is fitted with multimedia and special function keys on both sides of the keyboard. The Xcite Pro has soft-touch keys for a noiseless and comfortable typing experience.

Soft-Touch Keys
Amkette Xcite Pro USB Keyboard (Black)
Amkette Xcite Pro USB Keyboard (Black)
₹ 449

The keys of Amkette Xcite Pro have a UV coating to prevent them from fading.

3. Dell KB216

The Dell KB216 keyboard has a compact design ideal for home or office use. It is a full-sized keyboard with a number pad. The keyboard features multimedia hotkeys for improved ease of access. In addition, its chiclet-style keys are comfortable and quiet making them great for everyday use.

Chiclet Keys
Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard
Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard
₹ 647

The Dell KB216 keyboard boasts a durable build for long usage.

4. Logitech K120

Logitech K120 is a full-sized keyboard that sports a thin profile and spill-resistant body. According to the company. its keys have a durability of up to 10 million keystrokes. It is fitted with sturdy and adjustable tilt legs. The keyboard is equipped with deep-profile keys in a standard layout with a number pad.

Spill Resistance
Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard for Windows, USB Plug-and-Play, Full-Size, Spill-Resistant, Curved Space Bar, Compatible with PC, Laptop
Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard for Windows, USB Plug-and-Play, Full-Size, Spill-Resistant, Curved Space Bar, Compatible with PC, Laptop
₹ 559

Logitech K120 is equipped with a curved spacebar for a comfortable typing experience.

5. TVS Electronics Champ

The TVS Electronics Champ keyboard features a USB interface. It sports a compact design with a full layout including a number pad. It has laser-etched characters on keycaps for preventing fading. Also, its keys have a durability of up to 10 million keystrokes, the company says.

Laser-Etched Keycaps
TVS Electronics Champ Wired Keyboard (Black)
TVS Electronics Champ Wired Keyboard (Black)
₹ 549

The TVS Electronics Champ keyboard have sculpted keycaps and have a soft-touch feel.

6. Zebronics Zeb-DLK01

Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 is a USB keyboard that is equipped with 104 UV-coated chiclet keys. Also, it features 12 integrated multimedia keys. The keyboard has a 1.8-metre cable and a high-quality USB connector. It sports a slim design and is fitted with a retractable stand.

Retractable Stand
Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 USB Multimedia Keyboard with 104 UV Coated Keys, Rupee Key, 12 Hot Keys
Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 USB Multimedia Keyboard with 104 UV Coated Keys, Rupee Key, 12 Hot Keys
₹ 422

The keys of Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 are said to have a durability of up to 80 million keystrokes.

7. Fingers Magnifico MoonLit

The Fingers Magnifico MoonLit keyboard sports a sleek design with laser-etched backlit keys. The keys are claimed to have a life of up to 10 million keystrokes. The keyboard has a sealed membrane to shield the circuit from moisture. It is a full-sized keyboard with adjustable tilts for comfort.

Backlit Keys
Finger&#39;s Fingers Magnifico Moonlit Backlit Wired USB Keyboard
Finger's Fingers Magnifico Moonlit Backlit Wired USB Keyboard
₹ 874

The Fingers Magnifico MoonLit keyboard is fitted with 12 soft-touch multimedia keys.

8. Zebronics ZEB-KM2100

Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 is a USB keyboard with 114 keys along with 12 multimedia keys. Its keys have a UV coating to prevent fading. Also, the keys are said to have a life of up to 8 million keystrokes.

UV-Coated Keys
Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard Comes with 114 Keys Including 12 Dedicated Multimedia Keys & with Rupee Key
Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard Comes with 114 Keys Including 12 Dedicated Multimedia Keys & with Rupee Key
₹ 249

The Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 keyboard is fitted with a 1.2-metre long cable.

Great Deals on Budget Wired Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Product Name Price in India
Amkette Xcite Pro USB Keyboard (Black) ₹ 449
TVS Electronics Champ Wired Keyboard (Black) ₹ 549
Finger's Fingers Magnifico Moonlit Backlit Wired USB Keyboard ₹ 874
Zebronics Zeb-DLK01 USB Multimedia Keyboard with 104 UV Coated Keys, Rupee Key, 12 Hot Keys ₹ 422
HP 100 Wired USB Keyboard ₹ 559
Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard ₹ 647
Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard Comes with 114 Keys Including 12 Dedicated Multimedia Keys & with Rupee Key ₹ 249
Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard for Windows, USB Plug-and-Play, Full-Size, Spill-Resistant, Curved Space Bar, Compatible with PC, Laptop ₹ 559
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Best Deals on Popular Premium Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combos to Consider
Best Deals on Popular Wireless Keyboards That You Should Check Out

Related Stories

Great Deals on Budget Wired Keyboards That You Should Check Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  3. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  6. Sony Faces Deep-Pocketed Rivals in War Over Future of Gaming
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  8. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  9. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  10. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Limits Friend Suggestions for Teen Accounts, Reveals Measures to Combat Drug Spread
  2. HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched
  3. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs
  4. Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report
  5. Realme Q3s Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  6. PUBG: New State February Update to Bring Graphics Improvement in Troi Map; v0.9.23 Changes Detailed
  7. Nokia G21 Tipped to Launch in India in February, Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit
  8. Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Games Revealed: Rainbow Six Extraction, Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, More
  9. PlayStation-Maker Sony Faces Deep-Pocketed Rivals in War Over Gaming's Future as Microsoft Acquires Activision
  10. Kevin O'Leary Believes Bitcoin Mining Will See Boom in Institutional Investment in Coming Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com