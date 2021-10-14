Popular Budget Laptops Deals on Sale Right Now

If you seek decent performance from a laptop which doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, here are a few options that you might to look at.

1. HP 15 (2021)

HP 15 (2021) is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor. Its clock rate can be boosted up to 4.1GHz using the Intel Turbo Boost technology. The laptop packs 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 1TB SATA HDD. Also, it features an M.2 expansion slot to upgrade to an SSD.

HP 15 (2021) has a 15.6-inch IPS display with anti-glare technology.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has a 15.6-inch display with an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) resolution. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 8 hours. Also, the laptop has a Rapid Charge feature that can provide up to 80 percent of charge in an hour, the company claims.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor with a base clock speed of 2.1GHz.

3. Asus VivoBook Ultra 15

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 has 8GB of DDR4 RAM which can be upgraded to 12GB using the SO-DIMM slot. It comes with a 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD and also features an empty expansion slot for a 2.5-inch SATA SSD. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with a base clock speed of 3GHz.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display.

4. Acer Aspire 3

Acer Aspire 3 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display. It packs an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor and 4GB of onboard DDR4 RAM upgradable to 16GB. Also, it houses a 256GB SSD and can support up to 2TB 2.5-inch SATA HDDs.

Acer Aspire 3 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet.

5. Asus VivoBook 15 (2020)

Asus VivoBook 15 (2020) features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with a base clock speed of 1.1GHz that can be boosted to 2.8GHz. It packs 4GB of DDR4 RAM upgradable to 8GB and a 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. Also, the laptop has two-cell lithium-ion battery that is said to provide up to 6 hours of battery backup.

Asus VivoBook 15 (2020) has a full-HD (1920x1080) display with a NanoEdge bezel.

6. Dell Vostro 3400

Dell Vostro 3400 packs an Intel Core i3 11th generation and 4GB DDR4 RAM. It houses 256GB NVMe SSD and 1TB 2.5-inch SATA HDD. The laptop has a full-HD (1920x1080) display with narrow borders on two sides. It also comes with the Express Charge feature that is claimed to deliver up to 80 percent of battery charge in an hour.

Dell Vostro 3400 has a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 chip on the motherboard for offering commercial-grade security.

7. HP 14 (2021)

HP 14 (2021) is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor which has a boost clock speed of 4.1 GHz. It houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM which is upgradable up to 16GB. It has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. It also comes built-in with the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

HP 14 (2021) has a 256GB NVMe SSD and comes pre-loaded with the Windows 10 Home operating system.

