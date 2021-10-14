Technology News
Popular Budget Laptops Deals on Sale Right Now

Looking for a value for money notebook that also offers great performance? Check out these deals on sale right now.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 October 2021 17:49 IST
Popular Budget Laptops Deals on Sale Right Now

If you seek decent performance from a laptop which doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, here are a few options that you might to look at.

1. HP 15 (2021)

HP 15 (2021) is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor. Its clock rate can be boosted up to 4.1GHz using the Intel Turbo Boost technology. The laptop packs 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 1TB SATA HDD. Also, it features an M.2 expansion slot to upgrade to an SSD.

Hybrid Storage
HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i3 Laptop, 8 GB RAM, 1TB HDD, M.2 Slot, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, (15s-dy3001TU)
HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i3 Laptop, 8 GB RAM, 1TB HDD, M.2 Slot, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, (15s-dy3001TU)
₹ 41,990

HP 15 (2021) has a 15.6-inch IPS display with anti-glare technology.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has a 15.6-inch display with an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) resolution. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 8 hours. Also, the laptop has a Rapid Charge feature that can provide up to 80 percent of charge in an hour, the company claims.

Rapid Charge
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3
₹ 39,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor with a base clock speed of 2.1GHz.

3. Asus VivoBook Ultra 15

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 has 8GB of DDR4 RAM which can be upgraded to 12GB using the SO-DIMM slot. It comes with a 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD and also features an empty expansion slot for a 2.5-inch SATA SSD. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with a base clock speed of 3GHz.

Full-HD Display
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 15.6 inches FHD T&L Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Integrated Graphics/Star Black/1.8 Kg), X513EA-BQ312TS
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 15.6 inches FHD T&L Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Integrated Graphics/Star Black/1.8 Kg), X513EA-BQ312TS
₹ 43,850

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display.

4. Acer Aspire 3

Acer Aspire 3 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display. It packs an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor and 4GB of onboard DDR4 RAM upgradable to 16GB. Also, it houses a 256GB SSD and can support up to 2TB 2.5-inch SATA HDDs.

Fast Connectivity
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 11th Generation 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD IPS Laptop - (4 GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Silver) A315-58
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 11th Generation 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD IPS Laptop - (4 GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Silver) A315-58
₹ 39,990

Acer Aspire 3 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet.

5. Asus VivoBook 15 (2020)

Asus VivoBook 15 (2020) features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with a base clock speed of 1.1GHz that can be boosted to 2.8GHz. It packs 4GB of DDR4 RAM upgradable to 8GB and a 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. Also, the laptop has two-cell lithium-ion battery that is said to provide up to 6 hours of battery backup.

NanoEdge Bezel
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020)
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020)
₹ 24,990

Asus VivoBook 15 (2020) has a full-HD (1920x1080) display with a NanoEdge bezel.

6. Dell Vostro 3400

Dell Vostro 3400 packs an Intel Core i3 11th generation and 4GB DDR4 RAM. It houses 256GB NVMe SSD and 1TB 2.5-inch SATA HDD. The laptop has a full-HD (1920x1080) display with narrow borders on two sides. It also comes with the Express Charge feature that is claimed to deliver up to 80 percent of battery charge in an hour.

Chip-Level Security
Dell Vostro 3400 14" FHD Display Laptop (i3-1115G4 / 4GB / 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD / Integrated Graphics / Win10 + MSO / Dune Color) D552164WIN9DE
Dell Vostro 3400 14" FHD Display Laptop (i3-1115G4 / 4GB / 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD / Integrated Graphics / Win10 + MSO / Dune Color) D552164WIN9DE
₹ 41,990

Dell Vostro 3400 has a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 chip on the motherboard for offering commercial-grade security.

7. HP 14 (2021)

HP 14 (2021) is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor which has a boost clock speed of 4.1 GHz. It houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM which is upgradable up to 16GB. It has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. It also comes built-in with the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

Built-In Amazon Alexa
HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop with Alexa Built-in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, (14s- dy2501tu)
HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop with Alexa Built-in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, (14s- dy2501tu)
₹ 43,499

HP 14 (2021) has a 256GB NVMe SSD and comes pre-loaded with the Windows 10 Home operating system.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
