Top Five Gadgets Every Internet Creator Must Buy

The creator economy has grown rapidly over the last couple of years. Online content creators who're usually young, digital natives are now making a living via social media platforms. To get started, all you need is a decent Internet connection and a smartphone or a digital camera. But once you've built a decent following, you want to elevate your social media game to take things to the next level.

We've handpicked some of the best gadgets today's digital creators should invest in, to help make better and more high-quality content for their followers. This ranges from something as basic as a microphone to a high-end recording and editing setup. We'll also tell you how you can buy expensive equipment in easy-to-pay EMIs so that you don't end up breaking your budget.

Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit

Content creators who capture content on the go need a microphone that can record audio perfectly. Good audio helps create the most ideal videos, be it for video blogs or YouTube videos. The Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit comes with everything you need to capture the perfect audio when you're out there. It comes with a directional on-camera microphone that works with both DSLRs and smartphones. This kit comes with all the essential tools you need to record perfect audio for your videos. Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit is available in India for around Rs. 9,000.

Elgato Stream Deck

Professional content creators need tools that help minimise friction, and help them focus on creating rich content for their audience. The Elgato Stream Deck let them do just that with a live production controller that features 15 customisable LCD keys and an adjustable stand. The Stream Deck is ideal for YouTube, Twitch, and other live streaming platform users. The Elgato Stream Deck gives you the ultimate studio control to help you maximise your production value, helping you deliver professional quality content to your audience. The Elgato Stream Deck sells in India for around Rs. 15,000.

Blue Yeti USB microphone

If video isn't your thing, and you're into podcasting — investing in a decent microphone can up your game. Blue Yeti USB microphone is a good starting point for your podcasts. The professional USB microphone promises to capture clear, broadcast-quality audio for your videos, meetings, and even music recordings. The single microphone is powerful enough to help you record high-quality audio without the need for multiple microphones. It's easy to set up and use, and comes with software that can further add effects, modulate your audio recordings. Blue Yeti USB microphone is available in India for around Rs. 11,000.

Digitek Professional 18-inch ring light

For recording videos, lighting is everything. A ring light is not only compact, but can help you add that spark to your videos to make them look brighter and professional. The Digitek Professional 18-inch ring light is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and features RGB lighting effects. It comes with a light stand, and can be directly mounted to a grip head as well. This ring light is normally available online in India at a price point of around Rs. 5,000.

DJI OM 5 handheld gimbal

While smartphones have made mobile videos popular and easier to shoot, a good handheld gimbal can make them look even better. The DJI OM 5 handheld 3-axis smartphone gimbal can help you stabilise your phone, letting you capture stunning videos while you're moving. It's perfect for video blogs, YouTube videos, or live streams. The DJI OM 5 handheld gimbal works with both Android and iOS devices, and costs around Rs. 14,500 in India.

