NDTV Gadgets360.com
Opinion

IBM's $34-Billion Red Hat Deal Is a Risky Bid to Boost Cloud Business

, 30 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IBM's $34-Billion Red Hat Deal Is a Risky Bid to Boost Cloud Business

IBM's plan to buy Red Hat is both the biggest acquisition in IBM's century-long history and a risky effort to position itself as a major player in cloud computing.

The $34 billion (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh crores) stock deal translates to $190 (roughly Rs. 14,000) per Red Hat share - a 63 percent premium to the closing price Friday for the Raleigh, North Carolina, company. Red Hat stock soared about 45 percent in trading Monday.

The path for revitalisation for IBM may be found in cloud technology, a driving force behind the blockbuster deal for Red Hat over the weekend.

"It's a big bet but ultimately they're in a situation where they needed to make a significant acquisition to move them potentially forward," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.

Cloud computing, in which services are delivered over the internet from remote computers, accounted for nearly a quarter of IBM's total revenue over the past year. But the company has been overshadowed by top cloud rivals Amazon, Microsoft, and Google in competing to sell its internet-based computing services to businesses.

"This is about resetting the cloud landscape," IBM Chairman and CEO Virginia Rometty said Monday in a conference call.

The hybrid cloud - when companies use a mix of on-site, private and third-party public services - is an emerging $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 73 lakh crores) opportunity that the companies want to be prepared for, Rometty said.

Ives said there's still plenty of room for growth as financial services, retailers and industrial firms increasingly migrate their workloads into the cloud.

IBM's Red Hat acquisition follows Microsoft's recently completed $7.5 billion purchase of computer coding hangout GitHub. Both deals will allow the larger companies to tap into a broader community of open-source software developers.

Red Hat, founded in 1993, has built a software platform using the open-source Linux operating system that's become "one of the key paths for enterprises in their moves to the cloud," Ives said.

The deal requires the approval of Red Hat shareholders as well as US regulators. It is targeted to close in the second half of 2019, but Stifel's Brad Reback said others may wish to make a counterbid given Red Hat's strengths in data centers.

That prospect sent shares up $52.88 to $169.56, close to an all-time high. The stock of IBM, which is headquartered in Armonk, New York, slipped nearly 5 percent

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM, Red Hat
Small Magellanic Cloud Dying From Gradual Loss of Energy to Form Stars: Study
NASA Sets World Record With Its Mars 2020 'Supersonic Parachute'
Billion Capture Plus
IBM's $34-Billion Red Hat Deal Is a Risky Bid to Boost Cloud Business
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  2. Jio Phone Gift Card Launched Ahead of Festive Season, Priced at Rs. 1,095
  3. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
  4. OnePlus 6T Launch Offers: Jio Rs. 5,400 Cashback, No Cost EMI & More
  5. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  6. OnePlus 6T With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, 3,700mAh Battery Launched
  7. OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: What's New and Different
  8. Micromax Launches 2 Android Go Phones in India Ahead of Festive Season
  9. CEO Explains OnePlus 6T's Lack of Wireless Charging and Headphone Jack
  10. Google May Remove and Replace Voice Unlock on Android Devices: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.