Technology News
loading

Zoom Events Virtual Platform for Hosting Large-Scale Conferences Announced, Will Replace OnZoom

Zoom Events will allow users to manage ticketing and registrations for large-scale events.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 May 2021 11:07 IST
Zoom Events Virtual Platform for Hosting Large-Scale Conferences Announced, Will Replace OnZoom

Zoom Events will give users the ability to host multi-day summits and multi-track conferences

Highlights
  • Zoom Events is scheduled to roll out in the summer
  • OnZoom users will be migrated to Zoom Events
  • Zoom Events will allow attendees to network during events

Zoom Events, a new virtual platform for hosting large-scale events, was announced by the video-conferencing company on Wednesday, May 20. It replaces the OnZoom platform that was introduced in October 2020 for managing small business events. Zoom Events has a lot of features that aim to make the job of hosting big events easy, such as an event hub, the ability to sell and manage ticketing, registrations tracking, and a unified dashboard to administer user access. It will also allow attendees to network during an event.

The new Zoom Events platform will launch sometime this summer, although an exact launch day is not known. While OnZoom catered only to small businesses, Zoom Events will help host online events for small businesses, large organisations, or even entrepreneurs. Zoom Events will give users the ability to host a variety of events, from multi-day summits to multi-track conferences. Users can register for notifications on Zoom Events on the company's sign up page.

Zoom Events will provide businesses with the ability to create a “hub” — a main events page where all of their multi-day events will be listed with corresponding information about each experience. A Zoom spokesperson told The Verge that event pages will also be able to feature video event previews. It will offer event hosts the ability to create multi-session events such as conferences where attendees can network with one another in a virtual lobby while waiting for the event to start.

As mentioned, Zoom Events enables event hosts to provide ticketing and registration for attendees, and the ability to track these activities via an easy-to-use dashboard. This platform will help large businesses host internal events like all-hands and sales summits, or external events like user conferences and consumer events. It will also offer companies the ability to group internal events together and make them easily discoverable for employees. Zoom says that OnZoom will cease to exist and will automatically be migrated to the new platform once Zoom Events goes live.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Events, OnZoom
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei FreeBuds 4 TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, 20-Hour Total Battery Life Launched
Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Just the Dash of Nostalgia You’re Looking For

Related Stories

Zoom Events Virtual Platform for Hosting Large-Scale Conferences Announced, Will Replace OnZoom
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  3. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  4. Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch
  5. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  6. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  10. Google Health’s New AI Tools Can Identify Skin Issues, Potential TB patients
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 10S With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Cryptocurrency Market Sees a Massive Dip as Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Fall Sharply on China Ban, Musk Tweets
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Be Completely Redesigned With Flat Edges, Multiple Colour Options
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched
  7. Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop, Huawei Smart Screen SE TV Models Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go-Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real-Life Video Game
  9. TikTok-Owner ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming to Step Down as CEO, HR Chief Liang Rubo to Take Over
  10. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com