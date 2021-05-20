Zoom Events, a new virtual platform for hosting large-scale events, was announced by the video-conferencing company on Wednesday, May 20. It replaces the OnZoom platform that was introduced in October 2020 for managing small business events. Zoom Events has a lot of features that aim to make the job of hosting big events easy, such as an event hub, the ability to sell and manage ticketing, registrations tracking, and a unified dashboard to administer user access. It will also allow attendees to network during an event.

The new Zoom Events platform will launch sometime this summer, although an exact launch day is not known. While OnZoom catered only to small businesses, Zoom Events will help host online events for small businesses, large organisations, or even entrepreneurs. Zoom Events will give users the ability to host a variety of events, from multi-day summits to multi-track conferences. Users can register for notifications on Zoom Events on the company's sign up page.

Zoom Events will provide businesses with the ability to create a “hub” — a main events page where all of their multi-day events will be listed with corresponding information about each experience. A Zoom spokesperson told The Verge that event pages will also be able to feature video event previews. It will offer event hosts the ability to create multi-session events such as conferences where attendees can network with one another in a virtual lobby while waiting for the event to start.

As mentioned, Zoom Events enables event hosts to provide ticketing and registration for attendees, and the ability to track these activities via an easy-to-use dashboard. This platform will help large businesses host internal events like all-hands and sales summits, or external events like user conferences and consumer events. It will also offer companies the ability to group internal events together and make them easily discoverable for employees. Zoom says that OnZoom will cease to exist and will automatically be migrated to the new platform once Zoom Events goes live.