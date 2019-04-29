Technology News

Zomato's Hyperpure Launched in Delhi, Eyes 22 Warehouses by 2020

Zomato's Hyperpure is its business-to-business food ingredients supply service, with one warehouse in Bengaluru so far.

Updated: 29 April 2019 18:12 IST
Food ordering app Zomato on Monday announced the launch of a warehouse for its business-to-business food ingredients supply arm Hyperpure, marking the opening of the second warehouse for the company after Bengaluru.

Zomato said it plans to open 20 more warehouses by 2020, targeting a combined capacity of 90,000 metric ton and 700,000 sq. ft.

Besides Delhi and Bengaluru, the warehouses will be spread across Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Lucknow, Vadodara, Coimbatore, Kochi, Agra, Goa, and Surat, Zomato said.

"We believe Zomato is uniquely placed to shape the future of food. With Hyperpure by Zomato, we've been able to disintermediate the supply chain, providing restaurateurs access to fresh, clean, fully-traceable food ingredients," Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder & COO, Zomato, said in a statement.

"With plans to launch 20 more warehouses by the end of 2020, we want to create a dependable demand-supply cycle of clean ingredients, for a future where everybody is eating quality food," Gupta said.

Launched in August 2018, Hyperpure by Zomato allows restaurants to buy everything - from vegetables and fruits, poultry, groceries, meats, seafood, and dairy to beverages, and even eco-friendly packaging - using an end-to-end technology-driven platform.

Spread across 40,000 sq ft, the warehouse in Delhi is designed to supply 5,000 metric ton capacity per month and equipped to serve 3,000 restaurants every day, Zomato said.

"Considering the positive response we've received in Bengaluru, our expansion into Delhi is a part of Hyperpure's natural progression," said Dhruv Sawhney, Founder, Hyperpure.

"We are certain that our restaurant partners in Delhi will benefit immensely from both Hyperpure's offer of fresh and quality food products, as well as the competitive pricing we offer," Sawhney added.

