Technology News
loading

Zomato Determined to Add Gold Programme to Its Delivery Menu

Zomato Gold programme offers deals like 1+1 on food and 2+2 on drinks right now.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 16:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Zomato Determined to Add Gold Programme to Its Delivery Menu

Zomato Gold is priced at Rs. 2,400 per year

Highlights
  • Zomato says there is a long-standing demand to bring Gold to delivery
  • NRAI doesn't want Zomato Gold for deliveries
  • No word on when Zomato will expand the plan

While the tussle between the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and food aggregators as well as delivery platforms appears to be resolving soon, Zomato is hellbent to carry on with its plans, to make its contentious Gold programme now available for delivery. In an earlier meeting with the NRAI, both the trade body and food aggregators reached an in-principle agreement barring on Zomato Gold, with the NRAi saying it is an "entirely unacceptable proposition" due to the stated stance of #ZoGoisNoGo.

"There has been a long-standing demand from our users to bring Gold to delivery, since delivery constitutes a large part of their engagement with us," a Zomato spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

"We have been working on this and will be launching a programme soon across multiple cities," it added.

According to Anurag Katriar, Head of NRAI Mumbai Chapter, Zomato which has been at the logger-heads with the association over the Zomato Gold programme in dine-in services wanted to push through its Gold programme in the delivery services which the NRAI has outrightly rejected.

According to Zomato, "we have utilised the recent time to secure valuable feedback from our restaurant partners to ensure the Gold programme we launch is sustainable and aids the growth of the industry".

In the meeting, the NRAI deliberated eight critical issues pertaining to the online delivery space with two key aggregators, Swiggy and Zomato.

"Both of them deduced issues of deep discounting, high and uneven commission charges, data masking and mandatory bundling of services which are crippling the restaurant industry. There is an in-principle agreement to resolve these issues within a specific timeline," Katriar said.

The broad contours of resolving each of the issues were chalked out and meetings with the two aggregators are likely to take place in the second week of September to update the reformation progress.

"In the back to back meetings, Swiggy's approach was fairly constructive. They understood all our viewpoints, and promised to come back with an actionable plan in the follow-up meeting," he said.

A Swiggy spokesperson said that the company and the NRAI are committed to creating value for both restaurants and consumers in a sustainable manner.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Zomato Gold, NRAI
Does Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Show Us the Future of Mobile Photography?
Honor Smartphones
Zomato Determined to Add Gold Programme to Its Delivery Menu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
  5. Xiaomi Announces Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme in India
  6. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  7. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  10. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Determined to Add Gold Programme to Its Delivery Menu
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10
  4. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  5. US to Use Fake Social Media to Check People Entering Country
  6. YouTube Said to Be Fined Up to $200 Million Over Children’s Privacy Violations
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday
  8. Amazon, Trader Group in Public Spat Over Discounts in India
  9. Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
  10. Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.