YouTube's top trending videos of 2020 in the US have now been shared by Google's video platform through a blog post. Comedian Dave Chappelle's impromptu, socially-distanced show titled '8:46' was at the top of the list. The list of top 10 trending videos includes a variety of creators, comedians, comedy sketches, and more. These 10 videos were collectively watched more than 356 million times and for around 48 million hours. YouTube also shared a list of top 10 creators, breakout creators, and top music videos for 2020 in the US.

The top 10 trending videos for 2020 in the US, as shared by YouTube, were Dave Chappelle's 8:46 standup, Mark Rober's ‘Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder', the SNL sketch titled ‘First Debate Cold Open', JeffreeStar – We Broke Up, MrBeast – I Bought The World's Largest Firework, NikkieTutorials – I'm Coming Out, Dream – Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE, NBC – Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes, Dude Perfect – Quarantine Stereotypes, and SomeGoodNews - Some Good News with John Krasinski – Ep 1.

YouTube also shared that these 10 videos were collectively watched more than 356 million times and for around 48 million hours. The total subscriber count for these channels behind is more than 175 million.

The top creators in the US included creators like MrBeast, workout specialist Chloe Ting, funny gaming videos channel JoshDub, and more. The list from number 1 to 10 includes MrBeast, Dream, ZHC, SSSniperwolf, Tiko, Chloe Ting, JoshDub, The Royalty Family, LazarBeam, and James Charles. In the ‘Breakout Creators' category, the top 10 creators were Dream, Tiko, Chloe Ting, EddieVR, charli d'amelio, GeorgeNotFound, Dixie D'Amelio, Corpse Husband, SomeGoodNews, and Hyram.

Coming to top music videos in the US, the list was led by Future – Life is Good ft. Drake, followed by Tekashi 6ix9ine – Gooba, Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid, NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down ft. Roddy Ricch, Cardi B – WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch, Roddy Ricch – The Box, Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top, and Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture.

Kevin Allocca, head of culture and trends at YouTube who shared these stats on the blog said, “In the US, this year's top trending videos show how creators quickly adapted to the unforeseen challenges of 2020 while also addressing the unique, personal needs of their communities.”

