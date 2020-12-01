Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year

YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year

YouTube head of culture and trends, Kevin Allocca said that top trending videos show how creators quickly adapted to the unforeseen challenges of this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 December 2020 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Netflix Is A Joke

Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 was the top trending video in 2020 in the US

Highlights
  • YouTube has shared the top trending videos for this year
  • MrBeast was the top creator in the US in 2020
  • Future’s Life is Good song ft. Drake was the top music video for 2020

YouTube's top trending videos of 2020 in the US have now been shared by Google's video platform through a blog post. Comedian Dave Chappelle's impromptu, socially-distanced show titled '8:46' was at the top of the list. The list of top 10 trending videos includes a variety of creators, comedians, comedy sketches, and more. These 10 videos were collectively watched more than 356 million times and for around 48 million hours. YouTube also shared a list of top 10 creators, breakout creators, and top music videos for 2020 in the US.

The top 10 trending videos for 2020 in the US, as shared by YouTube, were Dave Chappelle's 8:46 standup, Mark Rober's ‘Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder', the SNL sketch titled ‘First Debate Cold Open', JeffreeStar – We Broke Up, MrBeast – I Bought The World's Largest Firework, NikkieTutorials – I'm Coming Out, Dream – Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE, NBC – Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes, Dude Perfect – Quarantine Stereotypes, and SomeGoodNews - Some Good News with John Krasinski – Ep 1.

YouTube also shared that these 10 videos were collectively watched more than 356 million times and for around 48 million hours. The total subscriber count for these channels behind is more than 175 million.

The top creators in the US included creators like MrBeast, workout specialist Chloe Ting, funny gaming videos channel JoshDub, and more. The list from number 1 to 10 includes MrBeast, Dream, ZHC, SSSniperwolf, Tiko, Chloe Ting, JoshDub, The Royalty Family, LazarBeam, and James Charles. In the ‘Breakout Creators' category, the top 10 creators were Dream, Tiko, Chloe Ting, EddieVR, charli d'amelio, GeorgeNotFound, Dixie D'Amelio, Corpse Husband, SomeGoodNews, and Hyram.

Coming to top music videos in the US, the list was led by Future – Life is Good ft. Drake, followed by Tekashi 6ix9ine – Gooba, Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid, NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down ft. Roddy Ricch, Cardi B – WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch, Roddy Ricch – The Box, Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top, and Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture.

Kevin Allocca, head of culture and trends at YouTube who shared these stats on the blog said, “In the US, this year's top trending videos show how creators quickly adapted to the unforeseen challenges of 2020 while also addressing the unique, personal needs of their communities.”

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Dave Chappelle, MrBeast, YouTube top trending videos
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report

Related Stories

YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  7. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
  9. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  10. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating
  2. Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint
  3. Amazon Says Sellers Saw 60 Percent More Sales Than Last Year From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
  4. Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
  5. YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
  9. Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder
  10. Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com