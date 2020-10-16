Technology News
loading

YouTube Toughens Rules for QAnon Conspiracy Content

YouTube said it had previously removed "tens of thousands of QAnon videos" and terminated some channels used by the movement.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 October 2020 10:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Toughens Rules for QAnon Conspiracy Content

The latest move by YouTube comes amid heightened tensions over misinformation spreading on social media

Highlights
  • YouTube said it was expanding its policies on hate and harassment
  • Facebook banned QAnon-linked accounts on its core network & on Instagram
  • Twitter began a crackdown on QAnon earlier this year

YouTube said Thursday it was tightening rules for propagation of conspiracy theories, notably targeting the QAnon movement already limited on Twitter and Facebook.

The Google-owned video-sharing service said it was expanding its policies on hate and harassment "to prohibit content that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence."

This could mean removing videos threatening or harassing people by suggesting they are complicit in a conspiracy like Pizzagate, about a supposed child sex trafficking ring with links to former Democratic White House candidate Hillary Clinton that operated from a Washington pizzeria.

QAnon has grown sharply during the pandemic because it acted as a binding force, mixing its core tenet of anti-Semitic and white supremacist tropes with long-running conspiracy theories about vaccines and 5G mobile technology, as well as far-right and libertarian politics.

YouTube said it had previously removed "tens of thousands of QAnon videos" and terminated some channels used by the movement, notably those that explicitly threaten violence or deny the existence of major violent events.

Earlier this month Facebook banned QAnon-linked accounts on its core social network and on Instagram. Twitter began a crackdown on QAnon earlier this year.

The latest move by YouTube comes amid heightened tensions over misinformation spreading on social media, while some conservatives have accused platforms of bias in taking down content.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, QAnon
The Boys Season 3 to Begin Filming in Early 2021, Creator Eric Kripke Reveals
Sony PlayStation 5's Revamped UI Shown Off With Control Center, Cards, and Other Improvements

Related Stories

YouTube Toughens Rules for QAnon Conspiracy Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  3. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  4. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  7. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  8. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  10. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia's COVID-19 Detection System Automatically Scans Employees for Temperature, Mask in India
  2. Redmi K30S Specifications, Design Tipped by TENAA List; May Be a Rebranded Mi 10T Variant
  3. Facebook Proceeding of Delhi Assembly Committee Without Jurisdiction: Centre to Supreme Court
  4. Moto E7 Specifications, Renders Leaked via Alleged Online Retailer Listing
  5. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea for Regulations to Ensure Data Collected on UPI Platforms Not Exploited
  6. Vodafone Idea Services Restored in Maharashtra Following Disruptions Due to Flooding
  7. YouTube Music App for Apple Watch Launched Ahead of Wear OS by Google Version
  8. His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Sets Up the ‘Great War’
  9. WeChat Ban: US Judge ‘Not Inclined’ to Reverse Decision on App Store Block
  10. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com